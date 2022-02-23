Tickets Subscribe
All
Norris: Heavier F1 2022 cars feel 'quite sluggish' / Leclerc: Everyone hiding their true form in Barcelona F1 testing
Formula 1 / Barcelona February Testing Video

Video: What are the new 2022 F1 cars really like?

Every Formula 1 team has hit the track at the opening pre-season ‘shakedown’ test in Barcelona to provide the first real look at the 2022 cars.

Lando Norris put McLaren on top on the first day with the fastest time, set in the final hour of running, to displace Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc who set the pace in the morning.

The day ran uninterrupted despite the wholesale rule changes set to challenge the teams, but the majority notched up significant milage although it was a difficult day for Alfa Romeo and Haas.

Autosport F1 reporter Luke Smith is joined by Autosport Grand Prix editor Alex Kalinauckas to discuss the action and give the rundown of what we've learnt so far.

Norris: Heavier F1 2022 cars feel ‘quite sluggish’
Norris: Heavier F1 2022 cars feel ‘quite sluggish’
Leclerc: Everyone hiding their true form in Barcelona F1 testing

Leclerc: Everyone hiding their true form in Barcelona F1 testing
