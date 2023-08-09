Video: The F1 2023 technical evolutions explained
How have Formula 1's technical and aerodynamic battles evolved over the first half of the 2023 season?
From Red Bull's unprecedented pace to McLaren's mammoth gains, the convergence of sidepods across the grid and the importance of suspension in the venturi tunnel era, there’s been plenty of focus points from F1’s technical masterminds.
Jon Noble talks to Matt Somerfield and Jake Boxall-Legge to discuss all these technical points and more.
Latest news
Wales in the frame to secure 2024 European Rally Championship round
Perez: Szafnauer should have been given more time at Alpine F1 team
How Alpine F1 team can learn from Toyota’s unique WRC management approach
Bautista to make MotoGP wildcard with Ducati at Sepang
The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars
The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season
Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?
Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis
The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future
The good, bad and ugly of Williams in F1
The positional factors involved in optimising F1 driver performance
How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery
