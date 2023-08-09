Subscribe
Video: The F1 2023 technical evolutions explained

How have Formula 1's technical and aerodynamic battles evolved over the first half of the 2023 season?

From Red Bull's unprecedented pace to McLaren's mammoth gains, the convergence of sidepods across the grid and the importance of suspension in the venturi tunnel era, there’s been plenty of focus points from F1’s technical masterminds.

Jon Noble talks to Matt Somerfield and Jake Boxall-Legge to discuss all these technical points and more.

