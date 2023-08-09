Subscribe
Previous / How MoneyGram provides a big boost for the Haas F1 team Next / Video: The F1 2023 technical evolutions explained
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Horner: F1 is witnessing "once in a generation" performances by Verstappen

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes Max Verstappen is producing "once in a generation" performances in Formula 1, capped off by a crushing display in Belgium.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing

Starting from sixth at Spa-Francorchamps, Verstappen took the lead from team-mate Sergio Perez on lap 17 and won the race at a canter, putting Perez 22 seconds behind, with Red Bull's nearest challenger Charles Leclerc 32 seconds in arrears.

While Red Bull has demolished the competition in 2023, its RB19 winning all 12 races so far, Horner thinks Verstappen's dominance over Perez and the ease with which he executed his eighth consecutive race win shows F1 is witnessing "once in a generation" displays.

"I think there was superiority over everybody at the moment. Generally, it has been outstanding," Horner said.

"And what we're witnessing with Max at the moment is something that you see once in a generation.

Asked what Verstappen, who is marching to his third consecutive drivers' world championship, can do with the Red Bull that Perez can't, Horner replied: "Like all the great drivers, he just has that extra capacity.

"What we're witnessing and seeing with him at the moment is his ability to read the tyre, to read a race, to extract absolutely everything out of it.

"It's great to see. I think he's just at the top of his form at the moment."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Erik Junius

When Autosport quizzed Red Bull's advisor Helmut Marko as to whether Verstappen still manages to surprise him with his form, the Austrian replied: "Well, if you are eight-tenths ahead in qualifying, then you know there is still some reserve and some extra margin.

"But it is also about how smart and clever his driving is nowadays. He thinks about all the overtaking moves and can read the races incredibly well. That is what you hear in these conversations with his race engineer as well.

"It is unbelievable what he is showing at the moment, but that goes for the whole team. There is almost no pitstop slower than 2.5 seconds, the strategy is fine, and we haven’t had technical issues so far, so the entire team is doing an unbelievable job."

Verstappen heads into F1's summer break on 314 points compared to 189 for Perez, with the Dutchman mathematically able to seal his third world title as early as September's Japanese Grand Prix, as he did in 2022.

Additional reporting by Ronald Vording

shares
comments

How MoneyGram provides a big boost for the Haas F1 team

Video: The F1 2023 technical evolutions explained
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Horner: "Not one ounce of me" wants a closer F1 title fight

Horner: "Not one ounce of me" wants a closer F1 title fight

Formula 1

Horner: "Not one ounce of me" wants a closer F1 title fight Horner: "Not one ounce of me" wants a closer F1 title fight

McLaren explains reasons behind Norris F1 race engineer rotation

McLaren explains reasons behind Norris F1 race engineer rotation

Formula 1

McLaren explains reasons behind Norris F1 race engineer rotation McLaren explains reasons behind Norris F1 race engineer rotation

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Latest news

Wales in the frame to secure 2024 European Rally Championship round

Wales in the frame to secure 2024 European Rally Championship round

ERC ERC

Wales in the frame to secure 2024 European Rally Championship round Wales in the frame to secure 2024 European Rally Championship round

Perez: Szafnauer should have been given more time at Alpine F1 team

Perez: Szafnauer should have been given more time at Alpine F1 team

F1 Formula 1

Perez: Szafnauer should have been given more time at Alpine F1 team Perez: Szafnauer should have been given more time at Alpine F1 team

How Alpine F1 team can learn from Toyota’s unique WRC management approach

How Alpine F1 team can learn from Toyota’s unique WRC management approach

WRC WRC
Rally Finland

How Alpine F1 team can learn from Toyota’s unique WRC management approach How Alpine F1 team can learn from Toyota’s unique WRC management approach

Bautista to make MotoGP wildcard with Ducati at Sepang

Bautista to make MotoGP wildcard with Ducati at Sepang

MGP MotoGP
Malaysian GP

Bautista to make MotoGP wildcard with Ducati at Sepang Bautista to make MotoGP wildcard with Ducati at Sepang

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season

The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season

Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?

Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance? Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?

Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis

Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

The good, bad and ugly of Williams in F1

The good, bad and ugly of Williams in F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The good, bad and ugly of Williams in F1 The good, bad and ugly of Williams in F1

The positional factors involved in optimising F1 driver performance

The positional factors involved in optimising F1 driver performance

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The positional factors involved in optimising F1 driver performance The positional factors involved in optimising F1 driver performance

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe