Video: Sainz’s best race and another Verstappen record at the F1 Italian GP
Was the 2023 Italian Grand Prix Carlos Sainz's best Formula 1 race of his career?
Despite not winning the race, thanks to another dominant 1-2 from Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, Sainz came home third having held off Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in a thrilling finish.
Elsewhere, Mercedes had a peculiar weekend, Liam Lawson is showing off his true potential and Alex Albon put in another great showing in his impressive season so far.
Bryn Lucas chats with Alex Kalinauckas and Matt Kew to discuss all these points and more.
Sainz robbed outside Milan hotel after F1 Italian GP podium finish
Only Red Bull ‘screw up’ will prevent F1 clean sweep, says Wolff
Latest news
Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control calls as title bid comes up short
Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control calls as title bid comes up short Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control calls as title bid comes up short
Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi
Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi
Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in F1 Italian GP battle
Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in F1 Italian GP battle Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in F1 Italian GP battle
10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix
10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was
Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was
How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker
How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker
Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive
Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.