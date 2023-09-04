Video: Sainz’s best race and another Verstappen record at the F1 Italian GP

Despite not winning the race, thanks to another dominant 1-2 from Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, Sainz came home third having held off Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in a thrilling finish.

Elsewhere, Mercedes had a peculiar weekend, Liam Lawson is showing off his true potential and Alex Albon put in another great showing in his impressive season so far.

Bryn Lucas chats with Alex Kalinauckas and Matt Kew to discuss all these points and more.