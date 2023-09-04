Subscribe
Previous / Sainz robbed outside Milan hotel after F1 Italian GP podium finish Next / Only Red Bull ‘screw up’ will prevent F1 clean sweep, says Wolff
Formula 1 / Italian GP Video

Video: Sainz’s best race and another Verstappen record at the F1 Italian GP

Was the 2023 Italian Grand Prix Carlos Sainz's best Formula 1 race of his career?

Despite not winning the race, thanks to another dominant 1-2 from Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, Sainz came home third having held off Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in a thrilling finish.

Elsewhere, Mercedes had a peculiar weekend, Liam Lawson is showing off his true potential and Alex Albon put in another great showing in his impressive season so far.

Bryn Lucas chats with Alex Kalinauckas and Matt Kew to discuss all these points and more.

shares
comments

Sainz robbed outside Milan hotel after F1 Italian GP podium finish

Only Red Bull ‘screw up’ will prevent F1 clean sweep, says Wolff

Latest news

Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control calls as title bid comes up short

Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control calls as title bid comes up short

INDY IndyCar
Portland

Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control calls as title bid comes up short Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control calls as title bid comes up short

Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi

Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi

Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in F1 Italian GP battle

Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in F1 Italian GP battle

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in F1 Italian GP battle Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in F1 Italian GP battle

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker

How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker

Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive

Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe