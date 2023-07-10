Subscribe
Video: How McLaren’s “rocketship” struck back at the F1 British GP

The 2023 Formula 1 British Grand Prix created a mixture of talking points, but the main one is that McLaren's aero overhaul appears to have done the trick.

With Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri taking second and fourth respectively, does it mean Red Bull has a new challenger on its hands?

And what about Aston Martin's lack of form, is it losing its touch or is it something else? Williams' strong performance also cannot go unmentioned either.

Matt Kew joins Martyn Lee to discuss all of these points and more for our 2023 British GP review.

