Video: How McLaren’s “rocketship” struck back at the F1 British GP
The 2023 Formula 1 British Grand Prix created a mixture of talking points, but the main one is that McLaren's aero overhaul appears to have done the trick.
With Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri taking second and fourth respectively, does it mean Red Bull has a new challenger on its hands?
And what about Aston Martin's lack of form, is it losing its touch or is it something else? Williams' strong performance also cannot go unmentioned either.
Matt Kew joins Martyn Lee to discuss all of these points and more for our 2023 British GP review.
Mercedes poised to switch full focus to 2024 F1 car and abandon “Diva 2.0”
Autosport Podcast: F1 British GP review
Latest news
Shank: IMSA win was for those who said “nasty things” after Daytona 24 Hours
Russell: Leclerc was borderline with "questionable" F1 British GP defending
Tanak, Solberg boost WRC Estonia prep with victories
What Alpine’s management shuffle means for its F1 team
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings
The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton
How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic
The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star
Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect
The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory
The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles
The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo
