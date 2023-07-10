Subscribe
Formula 1 / British GP Podcast

Autosport Podcast: F1 British GP review

Max Verstappen clinched his sixth consecutive Formula 1 win at the British Grand Prix, but it was McLaren’s Lando Norris who starred in second place.

Lando Norris, McLaren, 2nd position, the Red Bull trophy delegate, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 3rd position, on the podium

Norris grabbed the lead off the line and held off the dominant Red Bull for the opening stages, before Verstappen inevitably swept by to charge yet another win to maintain the team’s 100% win record in 2023.

But the McLaren driver held off Lewis Hamilton after a safety car bunched the pack up, despite a tyre compound disadvantage, to take a stellar second place.

PLUS: The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

Meanwhile it was a tough afternoon for both Ferrari and Aston Martin who faded from the ‘best of the rest’ fight, while Albon Albon impressed once again to deliver points for Williams.

Martyn Lee is joined by Matt Kew at Silverstone, and Sam Hall, to talk about the major storylines coming out of the British GP.

