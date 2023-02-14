Video: Follow Ferrari's 2023 F1 car launch live

The new car is the first to be produced under the tenure of new team principal Frederic Vasseur, the former Alfa Romeo boss replacing the outgoing Mattia Binotto after Ferrari's mixed 2022 campaign.

Leclerc finished runner-up to Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the first season of F1's new ground effect regulations, winning two of the opening three rounds before a mixture of poor reliability and some strategy miscues caused the Scuderia's season to unravel.

Watch here to see the covers come off the SF-23.