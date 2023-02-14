Subscribe
Video: Follow Ferrari's 2023 F1 car launch live

Watch live as Ferrari launches its new 2023 Formula 1 car at Fiorano with drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz on hand to unveil the new SF-23 racer.

The new car is the first to be produced under the tenure of new team principal Frederic Vasseur, the former Alfa Romeo boss replacing the outgoing Mattia Binotto after Ferrari's mixed 2022 campaign.

Leclerc finished runner-up to Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the first season of F1's new ground effect regulations, winning two of the opening three rounds before a mixture of poor reliability and some strategy miscues caused the Scuderia's season to unravel.

PLUS: How Ferrari missed its big chance to end a painful F1 wait

Watch here to see the covers come off the SF-23.

 

How McLaren has optimised MCL60 F1 design cues from Red Bull

Sainz: Ferrari was "brave" to run 2023 F1 car at public launch event

Iwasa "has the talent" to win 2023 F2 title says DAMS owner Pic

Ferrari focused on car-balance weaknesses with SF-23 F1 car

Can Ferrari's new car topple Red Bull's modern F1 dominance?

Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

Alex Kalinauckas

How Aston Martin has been "aggressive" with its 2023 F1 car design

Jake Boxall-Legge

Why McLaren's 2023 may be a building year, despite new F1 car's Red Bull hints

Jake Boxall-Legge

Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2023

Karun Chandhok

What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023

Matt Kew

The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore

Jonathan Noble

Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge

Alex Kalinauckas

