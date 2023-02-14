Subscribe
Formula 1 / Ferrari launch News

Ferrari reveals new SF-23 car for upcoming F1 season

Ferrari has revealed the new SF-23 Formula 1 car that it hopes to be able to fight for the world championship with this year.

Jonathan Noble
By:

In an event at Maranello on Tuesday, the Italian squad was joined by new team principal Fred Vasseur as well as its drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz for the unveiling.

The SF-23 builds on the progress the team made with last year's F1-75, which won four races and secured 12 pole positions.

But, after failing to capitalise on early season promise as rival Red Bull roared to both championship titles, Ferrari has undergone a winter of change.

Mattia Binotto stepped down as team principal before Christmas and has been replaced by former Alfa Romeo chief Vasseur.

PLUS: Can Ferrari's new car topple Red Bull's modern F1 dominance?

The Frenchman knows that the pressure is on him to capitalise on the momentum that the team has built up over recent seasons.

Speaking to the media recently, he was clear, however, that he felt Ferrari did not need a radical evolution to be able to deliver on its world title ambitions.

"I'm really convinced that Ferrari today, and, for sure, my experience is limited to the last two weeks, but we have everything to win," Vasseur said in his first media call.

"We have to put everything together to do a good job, but we have everything to be able to win.

"You can have a look at the results of the last decades that the wheel is always running, and it's just a matter of continuous improvement for me."

Ferrari SF-23

Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Ferrari

While Ferrari hopes the new SF-23 will deliver aerodynamic improvements, one key area of focus for the team has been in lifting its engine reliability.

Read Also:

Leclerc's title challenge suffered major blows at the Azerbaijan and Spanish Grands Prix when the Monegasque driver suffered engine failures when in the lead.

In a bid to sort out its troubles, Ferrari had to turn down its power unit for much of the remainder of the season before finally being able to unleash more potential at the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Another key factor that Ferrari will be looking to address is working out what prompted it to make several key strategic mistakes over the season, and ensuring there is no repeat in 2023.

