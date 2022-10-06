Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Latifi frustrated by quick FIA decision on Zhou Singapore F1 clash Next / Verstappen: I need "perfect" Japanese GP weekend to wrap up F1 title
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

Vettel would "seriously consider" chance for one-off F1 return at Suzuka

Sebastian Vettel would “seriously consider” making a one-off return to Formula 1 in the future if he was offered the chance to race at Suzuka again.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Kenichiro Ebii
Vettel would "seriously consider" chance for one-off F1 return at Suzuka

Four-time F1 world champion Vettel announced in July that he will retire from the series at the end of the season, drawing the curtain on a 15-year stint in grand prix racing.

It means this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix will be Vettel’s final scheduled appearance at Suzuka, a track he has always named as his favourite and where he has scored four wins.

Vettel also clinched his second F1 title at Suzuka in 2011, and admitted it “does feel a bit different” knowing it is his last Japanese Grand Prix compared to other events.

Asked by Autosport if he had any interest in trying Japanese categories in the future so he could race at Suzuka again, Vettel felt he could “never say never.”

“Obviously I love driving, and around this track, I always felt very alive and the passion always felt very alive,” said Vettel.

“We’ll see what type of car maybe in the future will come up. Maybe one of these guys [the other F1 drivers] in the future races here will feel a bit sick, I don’t know.

“I don’t wish them to feel so! But I wouldn’t mind jumping back in for a race at Suzuka at any time.

“But obviously we’ll see what the future brings. At the moment, I have no plans. But I think there are some exciting races happening in Japan. I don’t know, we’ll see.”

Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing RB7 Renault, celebrates his second world championship with his team at the 2011 Japanese GP

Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing RB7 Renault, celebrates his second world championship with his team at the 2011 Japanese GP

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Vettel confirmed that he was being serious in his comment, smirking at the idea of returning for a “one-race career.”

“Yeah, if anybody is happy to sign up a driver for a single race!” he added.

“I’m sure those guys wouldn’t be happy to step aside. But it would be something I would seriously consider.”

Read Also:

Vettel scored all four of his Suzuka wins with Red Bull, the first coming in 2009. He is also the most recent polesitter for the Japanese Grand Prix from 2019, when he was racing for Ferrari.

The Aston Martin driver has maintained he is yet to make any firm plans beyond his F1 retirement, with his 300th and final grand prix start set for Abu Dhabi at the end of November.

shares
comments

Related video

Latifi frustrated by quick FIA decision on Zhou Singapore F1 clash
Previous article

Latifi frustrated by quick FIA decision on Zhou Singapore F1 clash
Next article

Verstappen: I need "perfect" Japanese GP weekend to wrap up F1 title

Verstappen: I need "perfect" Japanese GP weekend to wrap up F1 title
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Channel 4 to continue showing F1 highlights, live British GP in 2023
Formula 1

Channel 4 to continue showing F1 highlights, live British GP in 2023

FIA delays release of F1 cost cap certificates until Monday Singapore GP
Formula 1

FIA delays release of F1 cost cap certificates until Monday

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Sebastian Vettel More
Sebastian Vettel
Vettel was "never really close" to Red Bull F1 return after Ferrari exit
Formula 1

Vettel was "never really close" to Red Bull F1 return after Ferrari exit

Vettel accused of "greenwashing" after Formula E criticisms
Formula 1

Vettel accused of "greenwashing" after Formula E criticisms

The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans revealed after Vettel’s decision Hungarian GP Plus
Formula 1

The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans revealed after Vettel’s decision

Latest news

Ferrucci returns to IndyCar full-time with AJ Foyt for 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

Ferrucci returns to IndyCar full-time with AJ Foyt for 2023

Santino Ferrucci will return to full-time IndyCar competition in 2023, as he joins AJ Foyt Racing to drive the #14 car.

Gasly: Karaoke session with Tsunoda highlight of week
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: Karaoke session with Tsunoda highlight of week

Pierre Gasly says his karaoke session with AlphaTauri Formula 1 teammate Yuki Tsunoda in Tokyo on Tuesday was a highlight of his week.

Brown, Ward positive on McLaren progress, and fourth IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown, Ward positive on McLaren progress, and fourth IndyCar

Both McLaren CEO Zak Brown and Arrow McLaren SP’s newly promoted racing director Gavin Ward believe the team made progress relative to rivals in 2022 despite a slip in the standings, and are open-minded regarding a fourth car.

Drinkwater continues to climb Autosport National Driver Rankings
National National

Drinkwater continues to climb Autosport National Driver Rankings

It's another week and another place gained in Autosport's National Driver Rankings for David Drinkwater as he closes on the summit of the leaderboard.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Danish superstar to deliver Plus

The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Danish superstar to deliver

The unrelenting grasp of the tax man prompts most racing drivers to move to the likes of Monaco, Switzerland or Dubai. But, as OLEG KARPOV found out, Kevin Magnussen is quite happy where he is, thank you very much – at home, with his family, in Denmark

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in Plus

How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in

OPINION: Sergio Perez’s Singapore triumph arrested a big decline in his Formula 1 performances against Max Verstappen at Red Bull since his Monaco win. He now needs to maintain his form to the season’s end, while others are also seeking a change in fortunes

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap Plus

How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap

OPINION: On Wednesday, the FIA will issue F1 teams with compliance certificates if they stuck to the 2021 budget cap. But amid rumours of overspending, the governing body must set a critical precedent. It needs to carefully pick between revisiting the bitterness of Abu Dhabi, a contradictory punishment and ensuring parity for the rest of the ground-effect era

Formula 1
Oct 4, 2022
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

A testing return to the Singapore Grand Prix in tricky conditions created plenty of hazards and mistakes for the Formula 1 drivers to fall into. That partly explains a number of low scores, including from a handful of high profile runners, allowing others to take a starring role under the floodlights

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in F1's 2022 Singapore GP Plus

The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in F1's 2022 Singapore GP

In a marathon Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Sergio Perez’s victory was only assured hours after the race due to a stewards investigation. Throughout the contest the Red Bull driver impressively held off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in changing conditions to see the Mexican pull out enough of an advantage to negate his post-race penalty

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
The time-honoured manufacturer model that can't apply to all F1 teams Plus

The time-honoured manufacturer model that can't apply to all F1 teams

What happens, asks MATT KEW, if the old adage of win on a Sunday, sell on a Monday is no longer true for F1 manufacturers?

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2022
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Plus

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2022
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Plus

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.