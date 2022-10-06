Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Vettel would "seriously consider" chance for one-off F1 return at Suzuka Next / Alonso has no doubts regarding FIA after F1 cost cap delay
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

Verstappen: I need "perfect" Japanese GP weekend to wrap up F1 title

Max Verstappen thinks he will need a "perfect weekend" at Formula 1’s Japanese Grand Prix if he is going to clinch his second world title.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Verstappen: I need "perfect" Japanese GP weekend to wrap up F1 title

The Red Bull driver heads into Suzuka with a 104-points advantage over closest rival Charles Leclerc, with Sergio Perez a further two-points back. He needs to finish the race 112 points clear of both to be assured of the title this weekend.

The clearest route for Verstappen to get what he needs would be to win the race and take fastest lap, as that would give him exactly the number of points he needs irrespective of where Leclerc and Perez finish.

But if he wins the race and does not take fastest lap, and Leclerc finishes second, then the championship will go on to the next race in the United States.

While the outcome is entirely in Verstappen’s hands, and he is aware of how Japan would be the best place to wrap up the title because of the close relations his team has with Honda, he thinks nothing less than perfection will be enough.

Asked about what it would mean to take the crown in Japan, Verstappen said: “It would make it a little extra special, because of our relationship with Honda.

“I think also already it was a shame that we couldn't be here last year in a title fight. So that's what we're really looking forward to, to be back here. And then we'll see what happens. We need a perfect weekend, that's for sure.”

Verstappen’s reference to a perfect weekend comes after a difficult Singapore outing where the Dutchman and his team threw away the chance to wrap up the title there.

A messy Friday, a fuel error in qualifying and then a tricky race meant Verstappen could not take the result he needed to capture the crown.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

He looks back at what happened over the Marina Bay weekend as a great example of exactly what not to do – although he says the problems were pretty simple to understand.

“I mean, just pay attention to the fuel level, so there's not much to really change,” he said.

“When you fuel the car for five laps, you can do five laps, you're not going to be able to do six laps. You can talk about it for hours, but it's not going to suddenly change anything.

“But it's not only that, I mean, we had a very poor Friday in terms of amount of laps. So also there, I think a few things went wrong.

Read Also:

“We made a change to the car, we couldn't really test, of course, because it was wet, and we carried it along into the race. So yeah, just a very messy weekend and I think that was just a prime example of how you don't want a weekend to go.

“So you learn from that. But there's nothing that suddenly needs to change in the team. We all know that it was a bad weekend. But we also have shown this year that we've had a lot of very good weekends, so we know how to do it.”

shares
comments

Related video

Vettel would "seriously consider" chance for one-off F1 return at Suzuka
Previous article

Vettel would "seriously consider" chance for one-off F1 return at Suzuka
Next article

Alonso has no doubts regarding FIA after F1 cost cap delay

Alonso has no doubts regarding FIA after F1 cost cap delay
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton: Mercedes title hopes in 2021 held back by team sticking to F1 cost cap Japanese GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes title hopes in 2021 held back by team sticking to F1 cost cap

Why F1 faces cost cap "game over" risk on results day
Formula 1

Why F1 faces cost cap "game over" risk on results day

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Plus
Formula 1

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
Verstappen: Honda “never really left” F1 given Red Bull ties Japanese GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Honda “never really left” F1 given Red Bull ties

Verstappen blames anti-stall for poor F1 Singapore GP start Singapore GP
Formula 1

Verstappen blames anti-stall for poor F1 Singapore GP start

The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination Plus
Formula 1

The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination

Latest news

Ferrucci returns to IndyCar full-time with AJ Foyt for 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

Ferrucci returns to IndyCar full-time with AJ Foyt for 2023

Santino Ferrucci will return to full-time IndyCar competition in 2023, as he joins AJ Foyt Racing to drive the #14 car.

Gasly: Karaoke session with Tsunoda highlight of week
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: Karaoke session with Tsunoda highlight of week

Pierre Gasly says his karaoke session with AlphaTauri Formula 1 teammate Yuki Tsunoda in Tokyo on Tuesday was a highlight of his week.

Brown, Ward positive on McLaren progress, and fourth IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown, Ward positive on McLaren progress, and fourth IndyCar

Both McLaren CEO Zak Brown and Arrow McLaren SP’s newly promoted racing director Gavin Ward believe the team made progress relative to rivals in 2022 despite a slip in the standings, and are open-minded regarding a fourth car.

Drinkwater continues to climb Autosport National Driver Rankings
National National

Drinkwater continues to climb Autosport National Driver Rankings

It's another week and another place gained in Autosport's National Driver Rankings for David Drinkwater as he closes on the summit of the leaderboard.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Danish superstar to deliver Plus

The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Danish superstar to deliver

The unrelenting grasp of the tax man prompts most racing drivers to move to the likes of Monaco, Switzerland or Dubai. But, as OLEG KARPOV found out, Kevin Magnussen is quite happy where he is, thank you very much – at home, with his family, in Denmark

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in Plus

How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in

OPINION: Sergio Perez’s Singapore triumph arrested a big decline in his Formula 1 performances against Max Verstappen at Red Bull since his Monaco win. He now needs to maintain his form to the season’s end, while others are also seeking a change in fortunes

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap Plus

How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap

OPINION: On Wednesday, the FIA will issue F1 teams with compliance certificates if they stuck to the 2021 budget cap. But amid rumours of overspending, the governing body must set a critical precedent. It needs to carefully pick between revisiting the bitterness of Abu Dhabi, a contradictory punishment and ensuring parity for the rest of the ground-effect era

Formula 1
Oct 4, 2022
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

A testing return to the Singapore Grand Prix in tricky conditions created plenty of hazards and mistakes for the Formula 1 drivers to fall into. That partly explains a number of low scores, including from a handful of high profile runners, allowing others to take a starring role under the floodlights

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in F1's 2022 Singapore GP Plus

The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in F1's 2022 Singapore GP

In a marathon Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Sergio Perez’s victory was only assured hours after the race due to a stewards investigation. Throughout the contest the Red Bull driver impressively held off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in changing conditions to see the Mexican pull out enough of an advantage to negate his post-race penalty

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
The time-honoured manufacturer model that can't apply to all F1 teams Plus

The time-honoured manufacturer model that can't apply to all F1 teams

What happens, asks MATT KEW, if the old adage of win on a Sunday, sell on a Monday is no longer true for F1 manufacturers?

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2022
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Plus

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2022
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Plus

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.