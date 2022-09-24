Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / FIA formally rejects Herta's F1 superlicence request Next / Ocon: 2022 F1 cars like ‘go karts on kerbs’ in Singapore
Formula 1 News

Vettel was "never really close" to Red Bull F1 return after Ferrari exit

Sebastian Vettel says he was “never really close” to returning to Red Bull despite a “brief chat” with its Formula 1 bosses after learning of his Ferrari exit in 2020.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Christian Nimmervoll
Vettel was "never really close" to Red Bull F1 return after Ferrari exit

Vettel won all four of his world titles during his six-season stint at Red Bull between 2009 and 2014 before joining Ferrari for 2015.

Ferrari opted against renewing Vettel’s contract when it expired at the end of the 2020 season, paving the way for the German driver to switch to Aston Martin for the following year.

Vettel was linked with a potential return to Red Bull and it was known he had spoken to its F1 advisor, Helmut Marko. But Red Bull team principal Christian Horner ruled it out as a viable option during the summer of 2020.

The team ultimately turned to Sergio Perez - who became a free agent when Aston Martin decided to sign Vettel – when it opted to replace Alex Albon at the end of the 2020 season.

Vettel was asked by Autosport at Monza about the seriousness of talks with Red Bull following his Ferrari exit, but he said it was never a firm prospect.

“I made the decision to join Aston Martin before I think it was really in discussion that Alex is going to leave,” said Vettel.

“So it was never really close. But of course, I know, Christian, I know Helmut. So for sure, I had a brief chat with them, but never really anything serious.

“And I also knew that if it was, if it would have been an option or serious, we would have at least talked about it. But it never came to that point.

“So obviously, a couple of months later, you could look back and say what if, and so on. But I'm happy with the choice I made.”

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H

Photo by: Erik Junius

Vettel will retire from F1 at the end of the season, leaving Aston Martin after two years that have seen him score its best result since rebranding for 2021 with second place in Azerbaijan last year. 2022 has proven more difficult for Aston Martin, but Vettel said there were no regrets about his decision to join the team.

“We expected that we will be more competitive last year and this year, but we were not,” said Vettel.

“I’m very happy with the way the team has progressed and [how] we are working together. So obviously it's not the dream coming true, racing in the positions we are racing, but it's been a challenge.

“I think I've accepted it and tried to make the most of it.”

Read Also:

Vettel has not yet confirmed any post-F1 plans besides appearing in the Race of Champions in January, and said he was currently “not considering anything” that would retain any ties to the F1 paddock, such as a non-driving role.

“Time will tell what will be something that is possible to do, if there is an offer of any such nature or not,” he said.

“Then I will see how I feel. At the moment, I’m quite happy to spend more time on other things and look forward to seeing the kids more and stuff like that.

“Then time will tell whether I get bored within three months or three years. I don't know. So we will see.”

shares
comments
FIA formally rejects Herta's F1 superlicence request
Previous article

FIA formally rejects Herta's F1 superlicence request
Next article

Ocon: 2022 F1 cars like ‘go karts on kerbs’ in Singapore

Ocon: 2022 F1 cars like ‘go karts on kerbs’ in Singapore
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
BMW: No current interest in entering Formula 1 Leclerc Ferrari 312 testing
Formula 1

BMW: No current interest in entering Formula 1

Ricciardo open to year out of F1 to take "two steps forward" in 2024 Leclerc Ferrari 312 testing
Formula 1

Ricciardo open to year out of F1 to take "two steps forward" in 2024

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Sebastian Vettel More
Sebastian Vettel
Vettel accused of "greenwashing" after Formula E criticisms
Formula 1

Vettel accused of "greenwashing" after Formula E criticisms

Aston Martin: Vettel still trying to help with 2023 F1 car
Formula 1

Aston Martin: Vettel still trying to help with 2023 F1 car

The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans revealed after Vettel’s decision Hungarian GP Plus
Formula 1

The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans revealed after Vettel’s decision

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
How RB18 F1 car diet energised Verstappen's title charge
Formula 1

How RB18 F1 car diet energised Verstappen's title charge

Red Bull: "Massive ask" to win all remaining F1 2022 races
Formula 1

Red Bull: "Massive ask" to win all remaining F1 2022 races

Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment Italian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment

Latest news

How F1's helicopter footage was brought to a higher level
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1's helicopter footage was brought to a higher level

The ever increasing quality of Formula 1's helicopter camera work has made it an indispensable part of the broadcast. We went behind the scenes to find out how F1's spectacular aerial shots come together.

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared

Recent moves within the driver market have reminded MAURICE HAMILTON of a time when contracts weren’t worth the paper they weren’t written on…

BMW: No current interest in entering Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

BMW: No current interest in entering Formula 1

BMW says it has no interest in entering Formula 1 at the moment despite the recent manufacturer arrivals, instead focusing on its LMDh programme.

Ocon: 2022 F1 cars like ‘go karts on kerbs’ in Singapore
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: 2022 F1 cars like ‘go karts on kerbs’ in Singapore

Esteban Ocon believes the 2022 Formula 1 cars are going to behave like go-karts over the bumps and kerbs of the Singapore GP track.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared Plus

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared

Recent moves within the driver market have reminded MAURICE HAMILTON of a time when contracts weren’t worth the paper they weren’t written on…

Formula 1
12 h
Audi’s innovative first assault on grand prix racing Plus

Audi’s innovative first assault on grand prix racing

It has been a long time coming but Audi’s arrival in Formula 1 is finally on the horizon for 2026. But it won’t be its first foray into grand prix racing, as the German manufacturer giant has a history both long and enthralling

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2022
The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination Plus

The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination

After a tooth and nail and, at times, toxic Formula 1 world championship scrap last year, Max Verstappen's march to a second consecutive title has been the exact opposite. But has he really changed in 2022? Here's a dive into what factors have played a crucial role, both inside the Verstappen camp and elsewhere, in the Dutch driver's domination

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2022
Why Hamilton is still the man to keep driving Mercedes forward Plus

Why Hamilton is still the man to keep driving Mercedes forward

Lewis Hamilton’s words in a recent Vanity Fair interview define both his world-view and his approach to this season: one of perpetual struggle against adversity. As GP RACING explains, that’s what Lewis feeds off – and why, far from being down and nearly out, he’s using his unique skillset to spearhead Mercedes’ revival…

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2022
The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight Plus

The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight

The pecking order in 2022's Formula 1 season may look pretty static as the season draws to a close, but the unique nature of the cost cap means that preparation for next season takes precedence. New developments are being pushed back to 2023 - which could mask the technical development war ongoing...

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2022
How one retro event could prove an alluring prospect for Formula 1 stars Plus

How one retro event could prove an alluring prospect for Formula 1 stars

While Formula 1 drivers taking part in retro events can prove costly, as Charles Leclerc discovered at the Monaco Historic Grand Prix, the Goodwood Revival could prove an interesting experiment for today's stars. As the event's own Tourist Trophy race proves it means serious business, a race for current F1 drivers feels as though it’s in line with where the event is currently at

Goodwood Revival
Sep 21, 2022
The surprise biggest indicator of Ferrari's 2022 F1 points downfall Plus

The surprise biggest indicator of Ferrari's 2022 F1 points downfall

Looking back to the early races of 2022 and Ferrari’s challenge to Red Bull and Max Verstappen was going better than many expected. But it has lost so much ground a surprise rival can even pip Charles Leclerc to runner-up in the standings if given the chance

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2022
How Tyrrell and Stewart forged parallel paths to F1 stardom Plus

How Tyrrell and Stewart forged parallel paths to F1 stardom

The young Ken Tyrrell was barely  aware of motor racing – until a trip with  his village football team to the British  Grand Prix set him on the road to  becoming a Formula 1 constructor. MAURICE HAMILTON details the humble beginning of Tyrrell and how Ken linked up with Jackie Stewart…

Formula 1
Sep 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.