Vettel was "never really close" to Red Bull F1 return after Ferrari exit
Sebastian Vettel says he was “never really close” to returning to Red Bull despite a “brief chat” with its Formula 1 bosses after learning of his Ferrari exit in 2020.
The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared
Recent moves within the driver market have reminded MAURICE HAMILTON of a time when contracts weren’t worth the paper they weren’t written on…
Audi’s innovative first assault on grand prix racing
It has been a long time coming but Audi’s arrival in Formula 1 is finally on the horizon for 2026. But it won’t be its first foray into grand prix racing, as the German manufacturer giant has a history both long and enthralling
The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination
After a tooth and nail and, at times, toxic Formula 1 world championship scrap last year, Max Verstappen's march to a second consecutive title has been the exact opposite. But has he really changed in 2022? Here's a dive into what factors have played a crucial role, both inside the Verstappen camp and elsewhere, in the Dutch driver's domination
Why Hamilton is still the man to keep driving Mercedes forward
Lewis Hamilton’s words in a recent Vanity Fair interview define both his world-view and his approach to this season: one of perpetual struggle against adversity. As GP RACING explains, that’s what Lewis feeds off – and why, far from being down and nearly out, he’s using his unique skillset to spearhead Mercedes’ revival…
The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight
The pecking order in 2022's Formula 1 season may look pretty static as the season draws to a close, but the unique nature of the cost cap means that preparation for next season takes precedence. New developments are being pushed back to 2023 - which could mask the technical development war ongoing...
How one retro event could prove an alluring prospect for Formula 1 stars
While Formula 1 drivers taking part in retro events can prove costly, as Charles Leclerc discovered at the Monaco Historic Grand Prix, the Goodwood Revival could prove an interesting experiment for today's stars. As the event's own Tourist Trophy race proves it means serious business, a race for current F1 drivers feels as though it’s in line with where the event is currently at
The surprise biggest indicator of Ferrari's 2022 F1 points downfall
Looking back to the early races of 2022 and Ferrari’s challenge to Red Bull and Max Verstappen was going better than many expected. But it has lost so much ground a surprise rival can even pip Charles Leclerc to runner-up in the standings if given the chance
How Tyrrell and Stewart forged parallel paths to F1 stardom
The young Ken Tyrrell was barely aware of motor racing – until a trip with his village football team to the British Grand Prix set him on the road to becoming a Formula 1 constructor. MAURICE HAMILTON details the humble beginning of Tyrrell and how Ken linked up with Jackie Stewart…