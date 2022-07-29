Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Norris “not expecting” McLaren F1 pole challenge in Hungary Next / What is F1's summer break, why does it happen and how long is it?
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Vettel: New Aston Martin F1 rear wing not only reason for Hungary pace

Sebastian Vettel says Aston Martin’s new rear wing was not the only reason behind his encouraging seventh place in second practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Adam Cooper
By:
Vettel: New Aston Martin F1 rear wing not only reason for Hungary pace

The Silverstone-based team introduced an intriguing wing design in Budapest on Friday, having seemingly found a loophole in the wording of the regulations and been given the go-ahead by the FIA to pursue its novel interpretation.

Vettel suggested the wing did not represent a “massive step in performance” and added that the team had been more aggressive than usual with its Friday run plan.

In other words, with Saturday expected to be affected by rain the car ran with lower fuel than it would normally do, perhaps flattering the German’s position in the order.

Nevertheless his apparent speed will have caught the attention of rival teams that were surprised by the wing design.

By way of comparison Vettel was 12th, 13th and 13th in the last three FP2 sessions, although he was fourth in the same session in Montreal.

“Overall it was a good day for us,” he said. “We didn't have any problems, we were able to get a good feel of the car. It's still a bit disconnected here and there, and some stuff to do.

“Obviously, this is a track where you try to have and put all the downforce on the car that you can. Obviously, there's a new rear wing, it's not a secret.

“It's not a massive step in performance. I think it's doing what it was supposed to, so you don't see a big, big jump for us.

“I think we probably were a bit more aggressive than maybe other Fridays. So yeah, overall, it's good to see that the team is trying to think of things and solutions, but you always wish that they were having more of an impact."

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Aston struggled in the recent wet qualifying sessions in Montreal and Silverstone, and Vettel conceded that the team will have to do a better job at the Hungaroring on Saturday.

"We'll see how wet it is going to be," he said. "Obviously it would be a shame if it was to be that wet that we can't run, and people on the grandstand are having a not so nice day! So fingers crossed.

"But yeah, if it's wet, then I think we really need to up our game compared to the last two times we had wet qualifying sessions.

"So a bit of homework and preparation to do, but for now, I think it's been a good start to the weekend."

Read Also:

Asked what the team could overnight he said: “I mean the classical rain set-up doesn't exist anymore, those have been gone for a long, long, long time. I probably witnessed just the end of it when I joined a long time ago!

“Obviously we'll try to make the car faster. I think we can, knowing that Sunday's dry, most likely it's probably the main exercise, but also preparing for tomorrow as much as we can, knowing that there is rain coming."

Vettel also outlined his target for his first race since his retirement announcement.

"Points. Just missed them last week, and I think that's the target from now on, to score points every race."

shares
comments

Related video

Norris “not expecting” McLaren F1 pole challenge in Hungary
Previous article

Norris “not expecting” McLaren F1 pole challenge in Hungary
Next article

What is F1's summer break, why does it happen and how long is it?

What is F1's summer break, why does it happen and how long is it?
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Norris: Russell's Hungarian GP pole not a surprise given strong Mercedes Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Norris: Russell's Hungarian GP pole not a surprise given strong Mercedes

Alonso frustrated to lose out to Ocon in Hungary F1 qualifying with “mega” car Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Alonso frustrated to lose out to Ocon in Hungary F1 qualifying with “mega” car

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Australian GP Plus
Formula 1

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Aston Martin Racing More
Aston Martin Racing
F1 rivals ready to copy Aston Martin rear wing even if it hurts racing Hungarian GP
Formula 1

F1 rivals ready to copy Aston Martin rear wing even if it hurts racing

The new Aston Martin rear wing that aims to break F1 2022's rule intentions Hungarian GP
Formula 1

The new Aston Martin rear wing that aims to break F1 2022's rule intentions

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy? Spanish GP Plus
Formula 1

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy?

Latest news

Live: F1 Hungarian GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 Hungarian GP commentary and updates

Live commentary and updates on the 2022 edition of the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, taking place at the Hungaroring this weekend.

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood

It's 30 years since Nigel Mansell clinched the 1992 Formula 1 world championship by finishing second to Ayrton Senna in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Mansell in the era-defining but scary Williams FW14B was one of the best suited driver-car partnerships in F1 history, and MAURICE HAMILTON was there to witness them being reunited once more for a crowd-pleasing blast at the Festival of Speed

Verstappen and Perez get fresh F1 Hungarian GP engines, pitlane start for Gasly
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen and Perez get fresh F1 Hungarian GP engines, pitlane start for Gasly

Red Bull has fitted fresh power units on Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s cars for Formula 1’s Hungarian Grand Prix, with Pierre Gasly starting from the pitlane for doing likewise.

Masi felt like “most hated man in the world”, received death threats after Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi felt like “most hated man in the world”, received death threats after Abu Dhabi

Ex-Formula 1 race director Michael Masi has revealed he received death threats and felt like “the most hated man in the world” after the controversial Abu Dhabi season finale.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood Plus

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood

It's 30 years since Nigel Mansell clinched the 1992 Formula 1 world championship by finishing second to Ayrton Senna in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Mansell in the era-defining but scary Williams FW14B was one of the best suited driver-car partnerships in F1 history, and MAURICE HAMILTON was there to witness them being reunited once more for a crowd-pleasing blast at the Festival of Speed

Formula 1
2 h
How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point Plus

How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point

OPINION: Having witnessed scenes redolent of a 1980s football match – and then boggled at how online discussion of the issue descended into denial and name-calling – STUART CODLING thinks it’s high time for F1 fans, pundits and so-called legends to mind their language

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2022
The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari Plus

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari

In scorching hot conditions at the Hungaroring, Ferrari has a clear edge on the competition. But as witnessed already this season, the Scuderia hasn’t had things go its way and there are still plenty of factors which could open up opportunities for its Formula 1 rivals to strike at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
The complexities contributing to F1’s current bouncing storm Plus

The complexities contributing to F1’s current bouncing storm

Why are some Formula 1 teams resisting solutions to a dangerous problem that could have long-term impacts on driver health? ALEX KALINAUCKAS investigates why 'porpoising' has become a toxic political issue, as well as a flummoxing technical one...

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Plus

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Ferrari's biggest adversary in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle has largely been itself more than Max Verstappen, and team errors and mechanical issues have contrived to put Charles Leclerc a whopping 63 points behind his rival. Doing the maths, had Ferrari had not suffered those problems, Leclerc would actually be some way ahead of the order...

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2022
The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address Plus

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

OPINION: After his French Grand Prix victory and Charles Leclerc’s catastrophic crash, Max Verstappen’s points lead now sits at 63 – the largest it’s been so far in Formula 1 2022. But there’s still one area where he isn’t satisfied, which he needs Red Bull to fix

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2022
The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight Plus

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

OPINION: With a French Grand Prix crash that hampers Ferrari's Formula 1 title credentials even further, Charles Leclerc revived uncomfortable memories for the Scuderia of Sebastian Vettel's 2018 Hockenheim blunder. Leclerc's immediate reaction was markedly different to the German's, and that must continue to be the case going forward if he is to have any chance of toppling Max Verstappen in 2022

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2022
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.