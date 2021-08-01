Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Vettel at risk of Hungary F1 DSQ over lack of fuel sample
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Vettel loses second place in F1 Hungarian GP with insufficient fuel sample

By:

Sebastian Vettel has lost second place in Sunday's Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix after the FIA disqualified the Aston Martin driver for not having enough fuel left in his car.

Vettel loses second place in F1 Hungarian GP with insufficient fuel sample

Vettel finished second at the Hungaroring behind first-time winner Esteban Ocon after not being able to find a way past the Alpine driver, scoring his second podium of 2021 for his new team.

After crossing the finish line, Vettel parked his car at the side of the track at Turn 12 after being ordered to stop by Aston Martin over the team radio.

It later transpired that the German didn't complete the cooldown lap due to a lack of fuel in his car.

During post-race scrutineering the FIA wasn't able to take a one litre sample of fuel out of Vettel's Aston Martin for fuel checks, as required under the regulations.

Technical delegate Jo Bauer therefore referred the matter to the stewards, stating that "only a 0.3 litre sample" of fuel was able to be extracted from the car.

That was in breach with Article 6.6.2 of the 2021 Formula One Technical Regulations, which says that "competitors must ensure that a 1.0 litre sample of fuel may be taken from the car at any time during the event".

Afterwards Aston Martin attempted to extract the required one litre sample under the FIA's supervision, but it failed to do so, earning Vettel a disqualification.

In their verdict, issued at 10pm local time, the FIA stewards noted: "The team was given several opportunities to attempt to remove the required amount of fuel from the tank, however it was only possible to pump 0.3 litres out.

"During the hearing in presence of the FIA Technical Delegate and the FIA Technical Director, the team principal of Aston Martin stated that there must be 1.44 litres left in the tank, but they are not able to get it out. This figure is calculated using the FFM or injector model.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, 2nd position, arrives in Parc Ferme on foot

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, 2nd position, arrives in Parc Ferme on foot

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

"Given this situation, car No. 5 is not in compliance with the requirements of Art. 6.6 FIA Technical Regulations. According to Art. 6.6.2 competitors must ensure that a 1.0 litre sample of fuel may be taken from the car at any time. The procedure was followed however the 1.0 litre sample of fuel was unable to be taken."

Aston Martin have the right to appeal the stewards' decision but it is not yet clear if they will do so.

The decision is a boost for Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in his title fight against Red Bull's Max Verstappen as he moves up from third to second and increases his championship lead from six to eight points, Verstappen also scoring an extra point by moving up to ninth.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr inherits the final spot on the podium, while Williams duo Nicholas Latifi and George Russell also massively benefits by each scoring two extra points, taking the team's total to 10.

Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen moves up to 10th to take the final point.

Before his disqualification Vettel, who also received a reprimand for wearing a t-shirt in support of LBGTQ+ rights during the Hungarian national anthem, said he was "disappointed" not to be able to overtake Ocon and win the race.

"I'm a little bit disappointed because I felt I was a little bit faster the majority of the race," Vettel said. "But Esteban didn't do a single mistake and I didn't really get close enough.

"Obviously, it's a great result for us but when it is that close for sure you are always looking at the win rather than the second."

Vettel last suffered a similar fate at the 2012 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix when, driving for Red Bull, he was excluded from qualifying for failing to provide a large enough fuel sample.

shares
comments
Vettel at risk of Hungary F1 DSQ over lack of fuel sample

Previous article

Vettel at risk of Hungary F1 DSQ over lack of fuel sample
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel loses second place in F1 Hungarian GP with insufficient fuel sample

6 min
2
Formula 1

Vettel at risk of Hungary F1 DSQ over lack of fuel sample

2 h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton suffering from "dizziness and fatigue" after F1 Hungarian GP

3 h
4
Formula 1

Vettel reprimanded for not removing t-shirt before national anthem

2 h
5
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Ocon wins wild Hungarian GP F1

4 h
Latest news
Vettel loses second place in F1 Hungarian GP with insufficient fuel sample
F1

Vettel loses second place in F1 Hungarian GP with insufficient fuel sample

6m
Vettel at risk of Hungary F1 DSQ over lack of fuel sample
F1

Vettel at risk of Hungary F1 DSQ over lack of fuel sample

2 h
Red Bull fears another engine loss after Hungarian GP smash
F1

Red Bull fears another engine loss after Hungarian GP smash

2 h
Vettel reprimanded for not removing t-shirt before national anthem
F1

Vettel reprimanded for not removing t-shirt before national anthem

2 h
Wolff stands by decision to not pit Hamilton before standing restart
F1

Wolff stands by decision to not pit Hamilton before standing restart

3 h
Latest videos
Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone! 09:09
Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone!

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal 05:54
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault? 07:45
Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault?

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone 14:30
Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

More
Filip Cleeren
Verstappen rues "freak moments" that cost him F1 points lead Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen rues "freak moments" that cost him F1 points lead

Vettel "disappointed" to finish second in Hungary behind faultless Ocon Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Vettel "disappointed" to finish second in Hungary behind faultless Ocon

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Sebastian Vettel More
Sebastian Vettel
Vettel at risk of Hungary F1 DSQ over lack of fuel sample Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Vettel at risk of Hungary F1 DSQ over lack of fuel sample

Vettel reprimanded for not removing t-shirt before national anthem Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Vettel reprimanded for not removing t-shirt before national anthem

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Plus
Formula 1

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

Aston Martin Racing More
Aston Martin Racing
Stroll: "Most expensive employee" Vettel doing great job after slow start British GP
Formula 1

Stroll: "Most expensive employee" Vettel doing great job after slow start

Aston Martin would ‘embrace’ VW Group entry to Formula 1 British GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin would ‘embrace’ VW Group entry to Formula 1

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions Plus
Formula 1

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions

Trending Today

Vettel loses second place in F1 Hungarian GP with insufficient fuel sample
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel loses second place in F1 Hungarian GP with insufficient fuel sample

Vettel at risk of Hungary F1 DSQ over lack of fuel sample
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel at risk of Hungary F1 DSQ over lack of fuel sample

Hamilton suffering from "dizziness and fatigue" after F1 Hungarian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton suffering from "dizziness and fatigue" after F1 Hungarian GP

Vettel reprimanded for not removing t-shirt before national anthem
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel reprimanded for not removing t-shirt before national anthem

Grand Prix race results: Ocon wins wild Hungarian GP F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Ocon wins wild Hungarian GP F1

Vettel among drivers summoned over pre-race ceremony procedure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel among drivers summoned over pre-race ceremony procedure

Red Bull fears another engine loss after Hungarian GP smash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull fears another engine loss after Hungarian GP smash

Leclerc leads criticism of ‘bowling game’ after Turn 1 crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc leads criticism of ‘bowling game’ after Turn 1 crashes

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track' Plus

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track'

Mercedes ended Friday practice at the Hungaroring with a clear gap to Red Bull thanks to Valtteri Bottas’s pace in topping FP2. But there are other reasons why the Black Arrows squad feels satisfied with its progress so far at a track many Formula 1 observers reckon favours Red Bull overall

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks Plus

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks

OPINION: Red Bull was justified to be upset that Lewis Hamilton survived his British GP clash with Max Verstappen and went on to win. But its attempts to lobby the FIA to reconsider the severity of Hamilton's in-race penalty were always likely to backfire, and have only succeeded in creating a PR disaster that will distract from its on-track efforts

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Plus

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2021
The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break Plus

The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to break up for summer 2021, with the title battles finely poised. But it’s not just the latest round of Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton that will be worth watching this weekend in Hungary, as plenty of drivers are eying big results to change the stories of their seasons so far

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2021
How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Plus

How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but  flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Plus

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021
How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't Plus

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says OLEG KARPOV, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021

Latest news

Vettel loses second place in F1 Hungarian GP with insufficient fuel sample
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel loses second place in F1 Hungarian GP with insufficient fuel sample

Vettel at risk of Hungary F1 DSQ over lack of fuel sample
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel at risk of Hungary F1 DSQ over lack of fuel sample

Red Bull fears another engine loss after Hungarian GP smash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull fears another engine loss after Hungarian GP smash

Vettel reprimanded for not removing t-shirt before national anthem
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel reprimanded for not removing t-shirt before national anthem

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.