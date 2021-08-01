Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Red Bull fears another engine loss after Hungarian GP smash
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Vettel at risk of Hungary F1 DSQ over lack of fuel sample

By:

Sebastian Vettel is at risk of being disqualified from Sunday’s Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix after the FIA could not take enough of a fuel sample from his car.

Vettel at risk of Hungary F1 DSQ over lack of fuel sample

Vettel finished second at the Hungaroring after rising up the order early on following the chaotic opening lap, narrowly losing out on victory to Alpine’s Esteban Ocon.

It marked Vettel’s second podium of the year for Aston Martin, but the four-time world champion is at risk of being thrown out of the race.

During the post-race scrutineering checks, the FIA found that it could not take enough fuel out of Vettel’s car to provide the one litre sample required under the regulations.

Vettel did not complete the cool-down lap after taking the chequered flag, parking his car at the side of the track at Turn 12 after being ordered to stop by Aston Martin over team radio.

In a bulletin issued after the race, technical delegate Jo Bauer wrote that he would be referring the matter to the stewards.

“After the race it was checked on car number 5 whether a 1.0 litre sample of fuel could be taken from the car,” the notice reads.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21, 2nd position, is cheered over the line

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21, 2nd position, is cheered over the line

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“It was possible to take only a 0.3 litre sample following the procedures layed out in Article 6.6.4 of the 2021 Formula One Technical Regulations.

“Therefore I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration, as this is not in compliance with Article 6.6.2 of the 2021 Formula One Technical Regulations.”

Article 6.6.2 reads that “competitors must ensure that a 1.0 litre sample of fuel may be taken from the car at any time during the event”.

Previous incidents took place in 2012, where both Vettel and then-McLaren driver Lewis Hamilton were thrown out of qualifying sessions for failing to provide a large enough fuel sample.

A representative from Aston Martin is required to report to the stewards at 8:20pm local time in Hungary over the lack of fuel sample.

If Vettel were disqualified, it would promote Hamilton into second place, while Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr would complete the podium in third for Ferrari.

It would also offer a big points boost for Williams, who would see Nicholas Latifi and George Russell rise to seventh and eighth place, respectively.

shares
comments
Red Bull fears another engine loss after Hungarian GP smash

Previous article

Red Bull fears another engine loss after Hungarian GP smash
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel at risk of Hungary F1 DSQ over lack of fuel sample

29 min
2
Formula 1

Hamilton suffering from "dizziness and fatigue" after F1 Hungarian GP

2 h
3
Formula 1

Vettel among drivers summoned over pre-race ceremony procedure

2 h
4
Formula 1

Vettel reprimanded for not removing t-shirt before national anthem

1 h
5
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Ocon wins wild Hungarian GP F1

3 h
Latest news
Vettel at risk of Hungary F1 DSQ over lack of fuel sample
F1

Vettel at risk of Hungary F1 DSQ over lack of fuel sample

29m
Red Bull fears another engine loss after Hungarian GP smash
F1

Red Bull fears another engine loss after Hungarian GP smash

1 h
Vettel reprimanded for not removing t-shirt before national anthem
F1

Vettel reprimanded for not removing t-shirt before national anthem

1 h
Wolff stands by decision to not pit Hamilton before standing restart
F1

Wolff stands by decision to not pit Hamilton before standing restart

1 h
Hamilton suffering from "dizziness and fatigue" after F1 Hungarian GP
F1

Hamilton suffering from "dizziness and fatigue" after F1 Hungarian GP

2 h
Latest videos
Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone! 09:09
Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone!

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal 05:54
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault? 07:45
Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault?

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone 14:30
Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Vettel reprimanded for not removing t-shirt before national anthem Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Vettel reprimanded for not removing t-shirt before national anthem

Wolff stands by decision to not pit Hamilton before standing restart Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Wolff stands by decision to not pit Hamilton before standing restart

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Sebastian Vettel More
Sebastian Vettel
Vettel: "Wrong" to give F1 sprint race winners official pole stat British GP
Formula 1

Vettel: "Wrong" to give F1 sprint race winners official pole stat

Stroll: "Most expensive employee" Vettel doing great job after slow start British GP
Formula 1

Stroll: "Most expensive employee" Vettel doing great job after slow start

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Plus
Formula 1

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

Aston Martin Racing More
Aston Martin Racing
Aston Martin would ‘embrace’ VW Group entry to Formula 1 British GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin would ‘embrace’ VW Group entry to Formula 1

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions Plus
Formula 1

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions

Stroll: Aston Martin will do ‘whatever it takes’ to be champions British GP
Formula 1

Stroll: Aston Martin will do ‘whatever it takes’ to be champions

Trending Today

Vettel at risk of Hungary F1 DSQ over lack of fuel sample
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel at risk of Hungary F1 DSQ over lack of fuel sample

Hamilton suffering from "dizziness and fatigue" after F1 Hungarian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton suffering from "dizziness and fatigue" after F1 Hungarian GP

Vettel among drivers summoned over pre-race ceremony procedure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel among drivers summoned over pre-race ceremony procedure

Vettel reprimanded for not removing t-shirt before national anthem
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel reprimanded for not removing t-shirt before national anthem

Grand Prix race results: Ocon wins wild Hungarian GP F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Ocon wins wild Hungarian GP F1

Wolff stands by decision to not pit Hamilton before standing restart
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff stands by decision to not pit Hamilton before standing restart

Ocon credits Alonso for role in shock Hungary F1 race victory
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon credits Alonso for role in shock Hungary F1 race victory

Red Bull fears another engine loss after Hungarian GP smash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull fears another engine loss after Hungarian GP smash

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track' Plus

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track'

Mercedes ended Friday practice at the Hungaroring with a clear gap to Red Bull thanks to Valtteri Bottas’s pace in topping FP2. But there are other reasons why the Black Arrows squad feels satisfied with its progress so far at a track many Formula 1 observers reckon favours Red Bull overall

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks Plus

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks

OPINION: Red Bull was justified to be upset that Lewis Hamilton survived his British GP clash with Max Verstappen and went on to win. But its attempts to lobby the FIA to reconsider the severity of Hamilton's in-race penalty were always likely to backfire, and have only succeeded in creating a PR disaster that will distract from its on-track efforts

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Plus

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2021
The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break Plus

The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to break up for summer 2021, with the title battles finely poised. But it’s not just the latest round of Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton that will be worth watching this weekend in Hungary, as plenty of drivers are eying big results to change the stories of their seasons so far

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2021
How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Plus

How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but  flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Plus

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021
How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't Plus

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says OLEG KARPOV, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021

Latest news

Vettel at risk of Hungary F1 DSQ over lack of fuel sample
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel at risk of Hungary F1 DSQ over lack of fuel sample

Red Bull fears another engine loss after Hungarian GP smash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull fears another engine loss after Hungarian GP smash

Vettel reprimanded for not removing t-shirt before national anthem
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel reprimanded for not removing t-shirt before national anthem

Wolff stands by decision to not pit Hamilton before standing restart
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff stands by decision to not pit Hamilton before standing restart

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.