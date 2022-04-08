Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F1 Australian GP: Sainz fastest as Ferrari leads Red Bull in FP1 Next / Horner: "Very easy" for Red Bull Powertrains to work with new OEM in F1
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Vettel faces investigation for moped track ride after Australia FP1

Sebastian Vettel is under investigation after riding a moped on-track to return to the Formula 1 paddock at the end of first practice for the Australian Grand Prix.

Luke Smith
By:
Vettel faces investigation for moped track ride after Australia FP1

After missing the first two races of the 2022 season due to a positive COVID-19 result, Vettel made his first grand prix weekend appearance of the year in FP1 at Albert Park on Friday afternoon.

The session came to a premature end for the four-time world champion after he reported a loss of power, causing him to park up at the side of the track at Turn 10 with 15 minutes remaining.

Smoke was seen coming out of the rear of the car, prompting Vettel to quickly use a fire extinguisher from the nearby marshal post under the red flag.

Once all of the cars had finished their laps and returned to the pit lane after the chequered flag, Vettel was seen driving around the track on a moped to return to the paddock.

The four-time world champion waved to fans as he rode around, and had his F1 helmet placed on top of his head. He also momentarily took both hands off the handlebars of the moped.

But soon after Vettel had returned, race control announced that Vettel was under investigation for entering the track without permission.

Marshals assist Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, after he stops during FP1

Marshals assist Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, after he stops during FP1

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

It puts Vettel at risk of punishment from the FIA, with a hearing at race control with the stewards likely to take place ahead of second practice later this evening in Melbourne.

Article 26.7 of the F1 sporting regulations - which comes under ‘general safety’ - states that in the five minutes after every practice session, no-one is allowed on-track, at pit entry or pit exit except:

- Marshals or other authorised personnel in the execution of their duty.

- Drivers when driving or on foot, having first received permission to do so from a marshal.

- Team personnel when either pushing a car or clearing equipment from the grid after all cars able to do so have left the grid on the formation lap.

- Team personnel when assisting marshals to remove a car from the grid after the start of the sprint session or the race.

shares
comments

Related video

F1 Australian GP: Sainz fastest as Ferrari leads Red Bull in FP1
Previous article

F1 Australian GP: Sainz fastest as Ferrari leads Red Bull in FP1
Next article

Horner: "Very easy" for Red Bull Powertrains to work with new OEM in F1

Horner: "Very easy" for Red Bull Powertrains to work with new OEM in F1
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Norris: McLaren's improved form largely Melbourne F1 track-specific Australian GP
Formula 1

Norris: McLaren's improved form largely Melbourne F1 track-specific

Stroll handed Australian GP grid penalty after Latifi qualifying clash Australian GP
Formula 1

Stroll handed Australian GP grid penalty after Latifi qualifying clash

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1 Plus
Formula 1

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1

Latest news

Albon: Qualifying laps in final stint secured surprise F1 point
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon: Qualifying laps in final stint secured surprise F1 point

Vettel: 2022 F1 season "can't get any worse" after Australian GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: 2022 F1 season "can't get any worse" after Australian GP crash

Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F1's new cars satisfied their architect Plus

How F1's new cars satisfied their architect

F1’s big 2022 rules reset was needed to generate unpredictability and close racing – and make competition more sustainable for all. PAT SYMONDS was central to shaping the regulations and is delighted by the diversity of car designs so far

Formula 1
23 h
The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat Plus

The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne - although Carlos Sainz Jr and Charles Leclerc this time took turns in pacing FP1 and FP2. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long-runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2022
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Plus

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race-winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing Plus

The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Plus

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne two years on from 2020's aborted start Plus

The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne two years on from 2020's aborted start

OPINION: Formula 1 is heading to a reconciling moment with this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix – the first since 2019 and two years on from the awful saga of the aborted 2020 race. It should be a moment of celebration and recognition for the championship’s supporters

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
Why bad Netflix reviews and a Vegas race might signal more double points F1 deciders Plus

Why bad Netflix reviews and a Vegas race might signal more double points F1 deciders

On the back of the increasing popularity of Formula 1, helped in part by the effect of Netflix's Drive to Survive, the championship's presence in America has swollen. But as reviews for Netflix's F1 docuseries begin to fall, keeping hold of US interest could result in a return to a once-used artificial means of keeping the title race open

Formula 1
Apr 5, 2022
The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate Plus

The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate

OPINION: Formula 1 returnees Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon have an opportunity to impress with Haas and Williams this year. They will need to keep up the pressure on their team-mates to avoid joining the number of talented drivers who never quite made it at motorsport’s pinnacle

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.