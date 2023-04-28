Verstappen "tried something different" on Baku F1 qualifying out-lap
Max Verstappen thinks a different approach to his final Q3 out-lap in qualifying for Formula 1's Azerbaijan Grand Prix may have cost him as he ceded pole to Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
World champion Verstappen held on to provisional pole after the first of two hotlaps with a 1m40.445s in his Red Bull RB19, with Leclerc posting an identical lap time to go second, because the Dutchman had set the time first.
On the deciding run, Verstappen could only find a minimal improvement to a 1m40.391s, while his Ferrari rival put two tenths on him with a 1m40.203s.
It's the first time this season that Red Bull has failed to grab pole, with Ferrari having the edge on the world champions through Baku's tight corners.
Afterwards, Verstappen explained a different approach on his out-lap may have cost him time.
"It's always tough around here to really put the whole lap together," he said. "I think also the second run we tried something different on the out-lap, which maybe was not ideal for the lap time at the end.
"But around here, it's just really hard. In Q3, you're on the limit and then trying to make everything perfect; it's not the easiest.
"But nevertheless, we're P2 we know that we have a very good race car. So, all in all, it's not bad, but you always want to start ahead, but we'll have to pass one car."
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Verstappen's team-mate Perez followed in third, three tenths behind Leclerc, after an error in Turn 3 on his final lap cost him at least a tenth.
"It was really challenging, I think the team has done a great job," the Mexican said. "I'm a bit disappointed to be sitting in P3, because I felt definitely there was more in it.
"My lap wasn't that clean. But if there a circuit where you can race it is definitely here.
"We knew coming here that the Ferrari was going to be the biggest threat to us. I think Charles has done a tremendous lap as well."
Friday qualifying for Sunday's grand prix was the first competitive session of a new sprint format which meant drivers only had a single practice session to prepare.
Combined with a challenging, low-grip street circuit it meant mistakes were easy to make, with Q1 red-flagged twice for crashes by AlphaTauri's Nyck de Vries and Alpine man Pierre Gasly.
Perez thought the stoppages made it even harder for drivers to get into the rhythm.
"It was pretty tricky in Q1 with the amount of red flags that we had there and then sticking to the same set as you don't want to waste any more sets in Q1," he added.
"So, that was difficult to warm up and just to get through without making mistakes, without much practice."
Leclerc surprised by Azerbaijan GP pole having targeted Aston Martin, Mercedes
Vasseur: Leclerc "not a spectator" in Ferrari F1 rebuild project
F1 Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen pips Leclerc in eventful FP1
F1 Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen pips Leclerc in eventful FP1 F1 Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen pips Leclerc in eventful FP1
How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just
How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just
Verstappen still "not a fan at all" of F1 sprints amid format talk
Verstappen still "not a fan at all" of F1 sprints amid format talk Verstappen still "not a fan at all" of F1 sprints amid format talk
How Red Bull has further improved its dominant RB19 F1 car
How Red Bull has further improved its dominant RB19 F1 car How Red Bull has further improved its dominant RB19 F1 car
Why Aston Martin Red Bull copy claims are wrong
Why Aston Martin Red Bull copy claims are wrong Why Aston Martin Red Bull copy claims are wrong
How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet
How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet
Latest news
IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin tops incident-packed first practice
IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin tops incident-packed first practice IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin tops incident-packed first practice
Kobayashi "concerned" by "crazy dangerous" WEC out-laps on cold tyres at Spa
Kobayashi "concerned" by "crazy dangerous" WEC out-laps on cold tyres at Spa Kobayashi "concerned" by "crazy dangerous" WEC out-laps on cold tyres at Spa
Jota: WEC Spa qualifying showing on car debut "exceeded expectations"
Jota: WEC Spa qualifying showing on car debut "exceeded expectations" Jota: WEC Spa qualifying showing on car debut "exceeded expectations"
Explained: Norris and Tsunoda first F1 drivers to take sprint qualifying gamble
Explained: Norris and Tsunoda first F1 drivers to take sprint qualifying gamble Explained: Norris and Tsunoda first F1 drivers to take sprint qualifying gamble
The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win
The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid
Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle
The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle
How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack
How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.