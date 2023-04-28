Subscribe
Previous / F1 qualifying results: Charles Leclerc takes Azerbaijan GP pole Next / Verstappen "tried something different" on Baku F1 qualifying out-lap
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Leclerc surprised by Azerbaijan GP pole having targeted Aston Martin, Mercedes

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc says his pole position for the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix comes as a “really good surprise” after initially only targeting Aston Martin and Mercedes.

Matt Kew
By:
Leclerc surprised by Azerbaijan GP pole having targeted Aston Martin, Mercedes

Leclerc had previously set an identical Q3 time with rival Max Verstappen as both drivers notched a 1m40.445s, but it was the Red Bull racer who lapped first to provisionally hold the top spot.

But Leclerc fought back in the dying moments with a personal best first and final sector in addition to running faster than anyone through the middle part of the lap to bank a 1m40.203s to pip Verstappen by 0.188s.

This was helped by both Verstappen and his team-mate Sergio Perez dropping time in the second sector to fall short of their personal best time.

Leclerc said the pre-weekend team target had been to beat Aston Martin and Mercedes, leaving him shocked to have scored his first pole since Singapore in 2022 and to have ended the Red Bull qualifying streak in the early part of this season.

“I'm surprised,” he said. “We came into the weekend thinking that it will be a great weekend if we are in front of Aston and Mercedes in qualifying and, at the end, we are on pole, so it's a really good surprise.”

However, Leclerc did lower expectations for the full grand prix on Sunday as he acknowledged that the race pace of the RB19 was still likely to trump that of his SF-23 machine.

He continued: “We must not forget that our race car is maybe still behind the Red Bulls, so it's going to be difficult to keep the lead but that's the target and really, really happy with the lap.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“It's a very challenging weekend overall for us drivers because very little time to practice [with the changes to the sprint race event timetable].

“We only had one practice and then you need to be straight on it, but the feeling was good since the start so really, really happy.”

Read Also:

With Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz clocking fourth behind Perez, Leclerc added: “It's going be challenging because we haven't run the medium [tyre compound] yet.

“So tomorrow in qualifying [for the sprint race] will be the first time and we need to be on it because we only have one set. So, no room for mistake.

“But again, the pace seems strong. So, hopefully we can learn in Q1 and Q2 and then push in Q3 and we know the car is good.”

shares
comments

F1 qualifying results: Charles Leclerc takes Azerbaijan GP pole

Verstappen "tried something different" on Baku F1 qualifying out-lap
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
Norris: McLaren "in the middle of nowhere" for rest of Baku F1 weekend

Norris: McLaren "in the middle of nowhere" for rest of Baku F1 weekend

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Norris: McLaren "in the middle of nowhere" for rest of Baku F1 weekend Norris: McLaren "in the middle of nowhere" for rest of Baku F1 weekend

Russell: Allison and Elliott 'in their element' after Mercedes F1 tech changes

Russell: Allison and Elliott 'in their element' after Mercedes F1 tech changes

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Russell: Allison and Elliott 'in their element' after Mercedes F1 tech changes Russell: Allison and Elliott 'in their element' after Mercedes F1 tech changes

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Charles Leclerc More
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc credits Australian GP set-up breakthrough for Baku F1 pole

Leclerc credits Australian GP set-up breakthrough for Baku F1 pole

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Leclerc credits Australian GP set-up breakthrough for Baku F1 pole Leclerc credits Australian GP set-up breakthrough for Baku F1 pole

Vasseur: Leclerc "not a spectator" in Ferrari F1 rebuild project

Vasseur: Leclerc "not a spectator" in Ferrari F1 rebuild project

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Vasseur: Leclerc "not a spectator" in Ferrari F1 rebuild project Vasseur: Leclerc "not a spectator" in Ferrari F1 rebuild project

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Latest news

IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin tops incident-packed first practice

IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin tops incident-packed first practice

INDY IndyCar
Birmingham

IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin tops incident-packed first practice IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin tops incident-packed first practice

Kobayashi "concerned" by "crazy dangerous" WEC out-laps on cold tyres at Spa

Kobayashi "concerned" by "crazy dangerous" WEC out-laps on cold tyres at Spa

WEC WEC
Spa-Francorchamps

Kobayashi "concerned" by "crazy dangerous" WEC out-laps on cold tyres at Spa Kobayashi "concerned" by "crazy dangerous" WEC out-laps on cold tyres at Spa

Jota: WEC Spa qualifying showing on car debut "exceeded expectations"

Jota: WEC Spa qualifying showing on car debut "exceeded expectations"

WEC WEC
Spa-Francorchamps

Jota: WEC Spa qualifying showing on car debut "exceeded expectations" Jota: WEC Spa qualifying showing on car debut "exceeded expectations"

Explained: Norris and Tsunoda first F1 drivers to take sprint qualifying gamble

Explained: Norris and Tsunoda first F1 drivers to take sprint qualifying gamble

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Explained: Norris and Tsunoda first F1 drivers to take sprint qualifying gamble Explained: Norris and Tsunoda first F1 drivers to take sprint qualifying gamble

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack

How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe