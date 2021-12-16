Verstappen: Sitting in hospital after British GP crash lowest point of 2021

Verstappen clinched the F1 world title in dramatic fashion on Sunday in Abu Dhabi, passing Mercedes rival Hamilton on the final lap of the race in a controversial restart after a safety car period.

It brought an end to a season-long fight between Verstappen and Hamilton which had seen them regularly exchange the lead of the championship, as well as going wheel-to-wheel on-track on a number of occasions.

Tensions spilled over on multiple occasions when fighting for position, with the most notable incidents occurring at Silverstone and Monza.

At Silverstone, Hamilton and Verstappen made contact at Copse on the opening lap of the race, resulting in a high-speed accident for Verstappen that saw him hit the barrier at a force of 51G.

Picking out the highs and lows of his championship campaign after clinching the title in Abu Dhabi, Verstappen said the subsequent hospital checks served as his lowest moment.

“Sitting in the hospital the whole evening having checks, that was definitely the lowest point, because you won’t want to be there,” Verstappen said.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B is loaded onto a truck after his crash Photo by: Sutton Images

Verstappen also picked out his late-race tyre blowout in Baku that cost him a likely victory as being “not nice”, but added: “They’re all moments which make you a better driver I think at the end.”

Verstappen ended the year with 10 wins and eight further podium finishes. He finished either first or second in all but one race that he finished, the exception being Hungary, where he ended up ninth after picking up damage in the Turn 1 melee.

Asked to pick out his highlights of the season, Verstappen admitted it was “difficult” as there were “quite a few”.

“Monaco was very nice to win after the difficult times I had there, through myself, but also unlucky moments,” Verstappen said.

“Two wins in Austria, my home win in Zandvoort, and of course now, at the end, the crazy outcome of this race [in Abu Dhabi] of course will definitely be a highlight.”

2021 marked Verstappen’s first time in an F1 title fight, having previously lacked the car to mount a challenge to Hamilton and Mercedes.

Verstappen said both he and the team had “really enjoyed” going head-to-head with Hamilton and Mercedes this year.

“We had our moments, but I think in a championship battle that’s part of it,” Verstappen said.

“Now the season is over, I think we can relax a little bit more about it. It’s been tense.

“The competition, almost every race we’ve been pushing each other to the limit, with our cars as well, and I think that’s just really nice to see.”