Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself Next / Bottas left with "mixed emotions" after final F1 race with Mercedes
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

Verstappen serene over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout as Red Bull ‘did nothing wrong’

By:

Max Verstappen says that controversy over Abu Dhabi’s safety car restart has not taken the shine off his Formula 1 world championship success – because he knows Red Bull did nothing wrong.

Verstappen serene over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout as Red Bull ‘did nothing wrong’

The Dutchman clinched his maiden F1 drivers’ crown at the Yas Marina circuit on Sunday, after a final lap safety car restart allowed him to overtake rival Lewis Hamilton for the win.

But the way in which the FIA handled the restart, which appeared to be in contravention of its own regulations, prompted a post-race protest from Mercedes that was not settled until many hours after the finish.

Although the FIA stewards rejected Mercedes’ claims, by insisting F1 race director Michael Masi has complete authority over the use of the safety car which therefore supersedes specific rules, the German manufacturer remains unhappy.

While the controversy over what happened in Abu Dhabi shows no sign of quietening down, and Mercedes has until Thursday to decide whether or not to go ahead with an appeal, Verstappen says he is not too downbeat about the situation.

Asked if the protest and appeal controversy had taken the shine of his title success, Verstappen said: “No, I mean, it's quite typical looking at the season that it happens.

“It is what it is. I mean, we were still happy and enjoying it. And we, as a team, didn't do anything wrong.

“We raced when there was a green light and green flag, so we went for it and we did it on track.”

While the Abu Dhabi controversy will remain a talking point for a long while, Verstappen says that the whole season has been a rollercoaster for both him and the team.

The Safety Car and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

The Safety Car and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

And while he concedes that there were days like Sunday where fortune went his way, equally there were occasions when he felt he deserved better.

“It's been of course, a tough season,” he said. “We had definitely some dominant races, but also in general, I think Mercedes was a stronger team.

“But it's been a really enjoyable battle, having two teams fighting and pushing flat out to the end.

“Of course at times you think, this might not be it, we might not hang on until the end. But there are always surprises.

“Some races I think we have won which we shouldn't. But then also I had quite a bit of bad luck, of course, with the tyre getting taken out [in Baku] and these kind of things.

“So we lost also saw a lot of points by that. But all in all, it's been intense but a crazy season.”

Verstappen also thinks that Red Bull and himself had to push themselves to levels even they thought were not possible in trying to beat Mercedes.

“We were pushing each other, but we were pushing the whole team behind us as well to another level, which they maybe didn’t think was possible,” he said.

“For everyone it was very intense. To be fighting every single race, everyone had to be so perfect with strategy, preparations before a weekend, no mechanical failures, and all these kind of things. There was a lot of pressure and stress for everyone involved.”

shares
comments

Related video

The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself
Previous article

The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself
Next article

Bottas left with "mixed emotions" after final F1 race with Mercedes

Bottas left with "mixed emotions" after final F1 race with Mercedes
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull: F1 needs rules rethink after Abu Dhabi GP controversy Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Red Bull: F1 needs rules rethink after Abu Dhabi GP controversy

Verstappen felt for Hamilton over nature of F1 title loss Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Verstappen felt for Hamilton over nature of F1 title loss

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms Saudi Arabia GP Plus
Formula 1

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
Verstappen's F1 crown "more valuable" for beating in-form Hamilton Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Verstappen's F1 crown "more valuable" for beating in-form Hamilton

Verstappen: Future titles a "bonus" after achieving "everything in F1"
Formula 1

Verstappen: Future titles a "bonus" after achieving "everything in F1"

How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight Plus
Formula 1

How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Horner: Mercedes F1 protest in Abu Dhabi GP felt "desperate" Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Horner: Mercedes F1 protest in Abu Dhabi GP felt "desperate"

Red Bull: Mercedes not comfortable losing to "just an energy drinks company" Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Red Bull: Mercedes not comfortable losing to "just an energy drinks company"

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP Qatar GP Plus
Formula 1

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP

Latest news

Alonso and Vettel agree that Verstappen and Hamilton both deserved F1 title
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso and Vettel agree that Verstappen and Hamilton both deserved F1 title

Bottas left with "mixed emotions" after final F1 race with Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas left with "mixed emotions" after final F1 race with Mercedes

Verstappen serene over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout as Red Bull ‘did nothing wrong’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen serene over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout as Red Bull ‘did nothing wrong’

The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself Plus
FIA F2 FIA F2

The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself Plus

The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself

The dominant force of the junior single-seater ranks finds himself without a drive for 2022, but it isn’t stopping Oscar Piastri from plotting his path to the top. With Alpine potentially set for a driver dilemma for 2023, the newly-crowned Formula 2 champion is ready and waiting for his F1 shot

FIA F2
1 h
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings

As the 2021 Formula 1 season reached its dramatic climax and the destiny of the world championship was decided, several drivers put in superb performances at the reprofiled Yas Marina Circuit, while others ended their campaigns with a mere whimper

Formula 1
22 h
How Perez's Hamilton defiance was vital to Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph Plus

How Perez's Hamilton defiance was vital to Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph

Max Verstappen won the 2021 Formula 1 world championship in a thrilling final lap showdown with Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi, the Red Bull man's new tyres leaving his Mercedes rival defenceless. Amid much controversy over the late restart, an earlier piece of team play that delayed Hamilton would have lasting consequences

Formula 1
Dec 13, 2021
The 17k investment proving its enduring F1 worth Plus

The 17k investment proving its enduring F1 worth

Initially controversial owing to its effect on Formula 1 car aesthetics and weight, the halo has earned acceptance since its 2018 introduction. PAT SYMONDS looks at the creation of a lifesaver

Formula 1
Dec 12, 2021
How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch Plus

How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch

The McLaren MP4-15 was a silver arrow too often wreathed in smoke during the 2000 Formula 1 season. Millennial angst or over-reach in the engine bay? STUART CODLING examines the championship challenger that provoked a changing of the guard at McLaren

Formula 1
Dec 11, 2021
The practice signs that give Mercedes a key edge heading into F1's Abu Dhabi finale Plus

The practice signs that give Mercedes a key edge heading into F1's Abu Dhabi finale

Mercedes led the way in opening practice at the 2021 Formula 1 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – at least in the only session that mattered. Red Bull showed much stronger signs in another key pre-race consideration, but it would still go into Sunday’s climax at a disadvantage if the FP2 trends bear out in qualifying. Here’s why.

Formula 1
Dec 10, 2021
The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms Plus

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms

As Formula 1 heads to its Abu Dhabi season finale, the FIA and race director Michael Masi are under increased scrutiny, with radio messages broadcast during last weekend's race prompting discussion and controversy. But what can they learn from the Saudi Arabia debacle?

Formula 1
Dec 9, 2021
Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Plus

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

OPINION: Saudi Arabia's new F1 circuit delivered a memorable first event, although not necessarily for all the right reasons. In the wake of the chaotic race, drivers voiced their concerns about the track but small changes could make significant improvements ahead of a return in four months

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.