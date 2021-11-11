Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / De Vries felt "honoured" to be linked to F1 seats in 2022 silly season Next / What do DRS, black and white flag, marbles and more mean? F1 terms explained
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP News

Verstappen remains interested in future Le Mans attempt

By:
Co-author:
Erwin Jaeggi

Max Verstappen remains interested in entering the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the future alongside his father, Jos, who will soon make his return to competitive racing.

Verstappen remains interested in future Le Mans attempt

Verstappen is currently on course to win his first F1 drivers’ championship, with his victory in last weekend's Mexican Grand Prix extending his points advantage over Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton to 19 with four races to spare.

While the Dutchman has always been laser-focused on his F1 efforts since joining the grid in 2015, becoming the series’ youngest ever winner the following year, he has previously spoken of a desire to race at Le Mans one day.

His father won the LMP2 class in a Porsche RS Spyder run by Van Merksteijn Motorsport.

Asked by Autosport last week if he had spoken any more with his father about a possible Le Mans entry, Verstappen said it was still something on his radar for the future.

“Yeah, we do talk about it a little bit,” Verstappen said.

“Hypercar is now coming along, but it still needs a few more entries to be fully established.

“I think it takes a few more years to really get a bit more of a proper picture of what I want to do possibly in Le Mans.

PLUS: The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

“It’s something I definitely would like to do in the future. Of course it would be great if I could do that together with my dad.”

The Hypercar class debuted at Le Mans this year with Toyota and Glickenhaus entering bespoke cars, and is set to enjoy a rapid influx of manufacturers in the coming seasons.

Verstappen Sr won his class at Le Mans in 2008 with a Porsche RS Spyder

Verstappen Sr won his class at Le Mans in 2008 with a Porsche RS Spyder

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Peugeot will join the grid in 2022, while Ferrari has a programme planned for 2023. Audi, BMW, Porsche, Acura and Cadillac are all due to join the sister LMDh class in the same year.

Red Bull previously had links to a top-tier Le Mans effort through its relationship with Aston Martin, but that came to an end following the British manufacturer’s takeover by Lawrence Stroll’s consortium and the subsequent rebranding of the Racing Point team.

Verstappen Sr - who raced in F1 between 1994 and 2003 - has not raced competitively since Le Mans in 2009.

But the 49-year-old is set to make his rally debut later this month in Jack’s International Drenthe Rally at Assen.

He will then race in the Dubai 24 Hours race in January alongside Thierry Vermeulen - son of Max’s manager, Raymond Vermeulen - and two other drivers in a Porsche GT3 car.

Looking ahead to Jos’s rally debut, Verstappen backed the 1994 Hungarian Grand Prix podium-finisher to "do well” as “he takes it very seriously”.

Archive: How a standout test launched the Verstappen name into F1

“Even today, he again sent me some videos and pictures because he was testing again,” Verstappen said.

“He’s quick, so I'm sure he will do well. Of course it's a bit new to him, having someone next to him to navigate him but I think it's his style, the rallying sort.

“I’m curious of course to see the result, but he will do well.”

shares
comments

Related video

De Vries felt "honoured" to be linked to F1 seats in 2022 silly season
Previous article

De Vries felt "honoured" to be linked to F1 seats in 2022 silly season
Next article

What do DRS, black and white flag, marbles and more mean? F1 terms explained

What do DRS, black and white flag, marbles and more mean? F1 terms explained
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Hamilton risks qualifying exclusion after Brazil F1 DRS infringement Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton risks qualifying exclusion after Brazil F1 DRS infringement

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car gave "everything I wanted" in Brazil qualifying Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car gave "everything I wanted" in Brazil qualifying

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost United States GP Plus
Formula 1

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Latest news

F1 Brazilian GP sprint race: What time is it, how to watch it & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Brazilian GP sprint race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

Hamilton risks qualifying exclusion after Brazil F1 DRS infringement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton risks qualifying exclusion after Brazil F1 DRS infringement

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car gave "everything I wanted" in Brazil qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car gave "everything I wanted" in Brazil qualifying

Verstappen: ‘Not a big shock’ to trail Hamilton in Brazil F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: ‘Not a big shock’ to trail Hamilton in Brazil F1 qualifying

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The gamesmanship warning over F1’s potentially title-deciding moments Plus

The gamesmanship warning over F1’s potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Plus

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival, in Lewis Hamilton, who has seven. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2021
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Plus

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after "crucial" Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Plus

Why Verstappen was untouchable after "crucial" Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Plus

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Plus

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost Plus

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Thousands of miles from the race track, an F1 team’s nerve centre shapes its drivers’ fortunes. For the US Grand Prix, Autosport was granted an exclusive peek behind the curtain at Mercedes' Race Support Room in Brackley, where the crucial number-crunching and monitoring that informs trackside decision-making is made

Formula 1
Nov 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.