Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Haas F1 plans FIA talks over Magnussen front wing flag call Next / Sainz: Silverstone "good reference" on my progress with Ferrari F1 car
Formula 1 News

Verstappen: Piquet "definitely not a racist" but Hamilton comment "not correct"

Max Verstappen says Nelson Piquet’s comment made towards Lewis Hamilton was “not correct”, but the three-time Formula 1 world champion is “definitely not a racist”.

Luke Smith
By:
Verstappen: Piquet "definitely not a racist" but Hamilton comment "not correct"

Piquet - who is the father of Verstappen’s partner, Kelly Piquet - used a racial slur to describe Hamilton in an interview given last year, the contents of which surfaced this week.

It led to widespread condemnation from the F1 community over the past week as the majority of drivers and teams rallied around Hamilton, as well as resulting in a ban for Piquet from the paddock.

Piquet issued a statement apologising to Hamilton, but denied there was any racial intent behind the word he used and disputed the translation.

Speaking about the matter for the first time on Thursday at Silverstone, Verstappen said it was not correct for Piquet to have used the term he did.

“I think the wording that was used, even though of course with different kinds of cultures and things they said when they were little and younger, was not correct,” Verstappen said.

“Let it be a lesson for the future not to use that word, because it’s very offensive, and especially nowadays, it gains more traction.”

But Verstappen denied that Piquet was racist, saying: “I’ve spent a bit of time with Nelson, I think more than the average person in general, and he’s definitely not a racist.

“He’s actually a really nice and relaxed guy, and I’m pretty sure that also the statement he released, I think you can see the word in two ways. But I think it’s still better not to use it.”

Three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet

Three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet

Verstappen said he had not spoken to Piquet about the matter, saying it was “not up to me” to discuss it with him.

“I’m not going to call him and go hey man, that’s not correct - I think he knows that himself,” Verstappen said.

“He already said in his statement, I think he realised he used the wrong word, so who am I to then call him? I don’t think it will change anything anyway.

“As he said, it can be interpreted in two ways, and of course people pick up on the bad side and it gets really blown out of proportion, because I know Nelson personally.

“People of course label him as a racist now, which I don’t think he is, but I fully agree that you cannot use those words.”

Read Also:

Asked if he agreed with the paddock ban that had been handed to Piquet in light of the incident, Verstappen said he thought it was “better to open the conversation instead of banning”.

“When you ban people, you are actually not even helping the situation, you are not talking,” Verstappen said.

“You have to communicate. Communication is really important, because if you just ban, it’s not helping what you’re trying to enforce. You’re trying to educate people. So it’s better to have a chat.

“These things can be very easily solved. When you have a fight with someone and you insult someone and you have a good chat and you apologise, and these kinds of things, it’s exactly the same. It’s not nice, the one you upset, but things can be easily forgotten.

“As long as you learn from the mistake you made or the wording you used, I don’t think you should be banned from the paddock, especially a three-time world champion.”

shares
comments
Haas F1 plans FIA talks over Magnussen front wing flag call
Previous article

Haas F1 plans FIA talks over Magnussen front wing flag call
Next article

Sainz: Silverstone "good reference" on my progress with Ferrari F1 car

Sainz: Silverstone "good reference" on my progress with Ferrari F1 car
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing British GP
Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Alonso: Battery charge timing cost me better British GP grid spot British GP
Formula 1

Alonso: Battery charge timing cost me better British GP grid spot

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Latest news

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
6 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.