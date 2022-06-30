Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Hamilton: "Real action" needed to stop giving "older voices" a platform Next / Verstappen: Piquet "definitely not a racist" but Hamilton comment "not correct"
Formula 1 News

Haas F1 plans FIA talks over Magnussen front wing flag call

Haas will ask the FIA to consult teams more about accident damage in races, amid ongoing annoyance at Kevin Magnussen’s black and orange flag in Formula 1’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Haas F1 plans FIA talks over Magnussen front wing flag call

Magnussen was ordered in to the pits early in the Montreal race a fortnight ago after the FIA felt that his damaged front wing posed a potential danger to other drivers.

Having brushed against Lewis Hamilton just after the start, the state of Magnussen’s front wing was highlighted when Alpine’s Esteban Ocon complained over team radio about it.

“Yeah I can see it's hanging on, it's going to fall,” said the Frenchman. “If he loses it, I'm going to hit it in the face.”

Speaking after the race, Magnussen said Ocon’s remarks had influenced race control too much, as he accused the FIA of a lack of consistency in dealing with similar incidents in the past.

“The car was fine,” explained the Dane. “The front wing was safe, it was not broken off.

“Think back to Jeddah last year, Lewis Hamilton won the race with half a front wing, which I think is correct. Let us race if we can.

“It feels like suddenly very different. In Monaco they don't start us because it started drizzling, and then here I'm called in because I have a scratch on my front wing.”

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Magnussen’s boss Gunther Steiner said the most irritating thing about the episode was that the FIA had not contacted the Haas pitwall at all to enquire about the state of play with the front wing prior to issuing its flag.

He now wants team manager Peter Crolla to bring up the matter with the F1 race director at the British Grand Prix to try to ensure that things are handled better in the future.

“I share the annoyance, and it is more an annoyance that we were not even consulted about it,” explained Steiner. “We didn't get the call saying: 'hey, guys, your front wing, there is a piece flapping off, what is your opinion about that?’

“We know how it is designed. I cannot sit here now and say it would never have fallen off, but it wouldn't have fallen off because there is Zylon on top of it, and Zylon doesn't break.”

He added: “We also need to respect the race director. But my personal disappointment, and I have to actually ask Peter Crolla, our team manager, to go and bring this up, is that we should have had at least a call asking our opinion about it, instead of just getting the flag and that's it, over and out.”

Read Also:

Steiner said that if the FIA had asked Haas about the wing it would have advised it that it was looking for an early stop to change it anyway, even though there was no risk of it breaking up.

“We would have changed the wing anyway, because we lost downforce, but at a more convenient time,” he said.

“Even just a lap later, you would have lost maybe 10 seconds less because it was under virtual safety car. So it was a bit disappointing.

“I think it came over because another driver cried on the radio, that he was scared for his life, so it was reactive again. And are we back to that?”

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton: "Real action" needed to stop giving "older voices" a platform
Previous article

Hamilton: "Real action" needed to stop giving "older voices" a platform
Next article

Verstappen: Piquet "definitely not a racist" but Hamilton comment "not correct"

Verstappen: Piquet "definitely not a racist" but Hamilton comment "not correct"
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
F1 flexi-floor exploit revelations a "shocker", says Mercedes
Formula 1

F1 flexi-floor exploit revelations a "shocker", says Mercedes

Mercedes would have broken FIA porpoising limit in Baku British GP
Formula 1

Mercedes would have broken FIA porpoising limit in Baku

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Canadian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

Kevin Magnussen More
Kevin Magnussen
Magnussen: F1 race control too easy to influence after Ocon radio call Canadian GP
Formula 1

Magnussen: F1 race control too easy to influence after Ocon radio call

Magnussen: Two F1 race directors leading to more inconsistencies Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Magnussen: Two F1 race directors leading to more inconsistencies

How rejuvenated Haas recovered its F1 mojo Plus
Formula 1

How rejuvenated Haas recovered its F1 mojo

Haas F1 Team More
Haas F1 Team
Schumacher not losing faith in points breakthrough after Canada F1 misery Canadian GP
Formula 1

Schumacher not losing faith in points breakthrough after Canada F1 misery

Schumacher: Sixth place in Canadian GP qualifying proves F1 credentials Canadian GP
Formula 1

Schumacher: Sixth place in Canadian GP qualifying proves F1 credentials

What next for the Haas F1 revival story? Azerbaijan GP Plus
Formula 1

What next for the Haas F1 revival story?

Latest news

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
6 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.