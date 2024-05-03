All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Miami GP

Verstappen: Performance, not money will steer F1 future

Red Bull Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen says "money won't be a differentiator" for his future plans amid persistent advances by Mercedes for the world champion.

Filip Cleeren Ronald Vording
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Despite a contract that runs until 2028 and a dominant car in the RB20, Verstappen's future at Red Bull was called into question in the wake of the team's power struggles that had been simmering under the surface for a while and boiled over this year.

Verstappen previously said it was key to his Red Bull future that all key pillars of the team remained in place, but one of its most crucial members is now leaving Milton Keynes, with ace designer Adrian Newey announcing he will depart from the F1 team.

It raised fresh questions over Verstappen's plans, who played down the significance of Newey leaving by saying his departure is "not as dramatic as it seems" to the outside world.

But amid wild suggestions of a €150 million per year offer made by Mercedes for the Dutchman's services, Verstappen said performance would be a much more important factor for his future than finances.

When asked if there was any truth to the €150m rumours, he replied: "No. But at the end of the day, even if let's say that would be the case, €150 million.... money is not going to be the differentiator for me to go somewhere.

"I'm happy with what I'm earning already, it's about performance."

Verstappen is the odds-on favourite to secure a fourth straight title in 2024 and if he were to trade Red Bull for Mercedes, who has struggled for performance this season, he would likely be walking away from a potential title in 2025.

"I know myself that if I will be driving for P5 or P6, you get quite grumpy with yourself," he explained.

"So, it's always about performance at the end of the day. I mean, everyone knows that, Toto [Wolff] also knows that.

"My future is within Red Bull at the moment."

Read Also:

Asked if he felt it was odd that Wolff kept publicly courting him as Lewis Hamilton's potential replacement, he replied: "No, because I think everyone should always be optimistic and hopeful in things.

"But at the moment, I can say that I want to stay with the team because I believe in the project that we have with everyone involved.

"But at the end of the day, in sports but also in life, you don't know what's going to happen in the future."

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article F1 to sell 10,000 "backpacker" tickets for 2024 Las Vegas GP
Next article Sainz: No assurance of future Audi F1 seat amid Hulkenberg deal

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Verstappen surprised "terrible" lap was enough for Miami F1 sprint pole

Verstappen surprised "terrible" lap was enough for Miami F1 sprint pole

Formula 1
Miami GP
Verstappen surprised "terrible" lap was enough for Miami F1 sprint pole
Brown: Newey won't be last domino to fall at Red Bull F1 team

Brown: Newey won't be last domino to fall at Red Bull F1 team

Formula 1
Miami GP
Brown: Newey won't be last domino to fall at Red Bull F1 team
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Max Verstappen
More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen on DTM protege Vermeulen: He is always within two tenths of me

Verstappen on DTM protege Vermeulen: He is always within two tenths of me

DTM
Oschersleben
Verstappen on DTM protege Vermeulen: He is always within two tenths of me
Why Audi and Verstappen have complicated Formula 1’s driver market decisions

Why Audi and Verstappen have complicated Formula 1’s driver market decisions

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Why Audi and Verstappen have complicated Formula 1’s driver market decisions
Why Verstappen's China F1 win was a sideshow to the real battle

Why Verstappen's China F1 win was a sideshow to the real battle

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Why Verstappen's China F1 win was a sideshow to the real battle
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
2024 F1 Miami GP sprint qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

2024 F1 Miami GP sprint qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

Formula 1
Miami GP
2024 F1 Miami GP sprint qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole
Alonso: Newey exit doesn't mean Red Bull F1 team is imploding

Alonso: Newey exit doesn't mean Red Bull F1 team is imploding

Formula 1
Alonso: Newey exit doesn't mean Red Bull F1 team is imploding
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Latest news

F1 Miami GP sprint race and qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Miami GP sprint race and qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
F1 Miami GP sprint race and qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Leclerc: Front row in Miami F1 sprint qualifying 'stops people talking'

Leclerc: Front row in Miami F1 sprint qualifying 'stops people talking'

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Leclerc: Front row in Miami F1 sprint qualifying 'stops people talking'
Norris: Miami sprint qualifying tumble down to "pushing too hard"

Norris: Miami sprint qualifying tumble down to "pushing too hard"

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Norris: Miami sprint qualifying tumble down to "pushing too hard"
Verstappen surprised "terrible" lap was enough for Miami F1 sprint pole

Verstappen surprised "terrible" lap was enough for Miami F1 sprint pole

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Verstappen surprised "terrible" lap was enough for Miami F1 sprint pole

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most

The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By James Allen
The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Autosport Staff
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
How Senna continues to improve lives in Brazil 30 years after his death

How Senna continues to improve lives in Brazil 30 years after his death

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How Senna continues to improve lives in Brazil 30 years after his death
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Jonathan Noble
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe