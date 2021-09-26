Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why momentum is again behind Australia’s aces
Formula 1 / Russian GP News

Verstappen hopes set-up changes aid fightback in Russian GP

By:

Max Verstappen hopes set-up tweaks made to his car following Friday's practice running in Sochi will aid his recovery through the Formula 1 field in the Russian Grand Prix.

Verstappen hopes set-up changes aid fightback in Russian GP

Red Bull revealed on Friday afternoon that it had fitted Verstappen's car with an all-new power unit, triggering a penalty that meant the Dutchman would start at the back of the grid.

Verstappen will start last after failing to set a time in qualifying on Saturday. He will be joined at the back of the field by Valtteri Bottas, Nicholas Latifi and Charles Leclerc, all of whom are also taking engine penalties.

Verstappen said on Thursday that he thought it would be trickier to fight back through the field than in 2018 when he also took an engine penalty.

In practice on Friday, Verstappen was heard complaining over team radio that it was difficult to pass cars due to the top speed of his car.

But Verstappen downplayed his Friday struggles, and revealed that tweaks had been made to the set-up of his Red Bull RB16B ahead of qualifying to try and aid his recovery.

"Yesterday was not fully representative," Verstappen said after qualifying.

"Some people turned up the power or had lower fuel, so I wasn't too worried about that.

"But yeah, we made a few changes, and I'm confident for tomorrow that we made the right changes.

"Still, it's going to be quite tricky to pass."

Verstappen heads into Sunday's race leading Lewis Hamilton by five points at the top of the F1 drivers' championship.

Verstappen was unsure how far up the field he would be able to fight, saying it would largely hinge on the opening lap and any incidents for the lead runners.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

"It all depends also on the first lap or things that happen during the race," Verstappen said.

"Of course I'll try to score points, but I need a bit of help of course with things going, let's say, a bit wrong in the front. But let's see."

Hamilton will start the race from fourth place on the grid, and his bid to reclaim the lead of the standings will be aided by Mercedes teammate Bottas, who is set for a tactical grid penalty.

Mercedes and Red Bull have been neck-and-neck for outright performance through much of this season, but Verstappen felt Mercedes was a step ahead in Sochi.

"It was a little bit difficult [to judge in practice] but they still looked very strong," Verstappen said.

"Like I said, I made a few changes to the car, so I hope that will help a bit as well, and of course they all turned up their engines in FP2 for a fast lap.

"From my side, I knew that I was starting in the back, so there was no reason to do that. I guess we'll have to wait and see how competitive we are going to be.

"Of course I think they are a little bit faster in qualifying than in the race, what they have or what they can extract from it, but that's OK."

shares
comments

Related video

Why momentum is again behind Australia’s aces

Previous article

Why momentum is again behind Australia’s aces
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bottas hit with Russian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change

1 h
2
Formula 1

F1 Russian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

16 h
3
Formula 1

Wolff wouldn’t be surprised to see Russell lead opening lap in Sochi

35 min
4
Formula 1

Why momentum is again behind Australia’s aces

13 min
5
Formula 1

Hamilton: Pitlane error in Sochi F1 qualifying "nothing to do with pressure"

16 h
Latest news
Verstappen hopes set-up changes aid fightback in Russian GP
F1

Verstappen hopes set-up changes aid fightback in Russian GP

12m
Why momentum is again behind Australia’s aces Plus
F1

Why momentum is again behind Australia’s aces

13m
Wolff wouldn’t be surprised to see Russell lead opening lap in Sochi
F1

Wolff wouldn’t be surprised to see Russell lead opening lap in Sochi

35m
Bottas hit with Russian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change
F1

Bottas hit with Russian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change

1 h
Podcast: F1 Russian GP qualifying report
F1

Podcast: F1 Russian GP qualifying report

14 h
Latest videos
P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief 11:28
Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021

P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1 09:33
Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center 00:59
Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Wolff wouldn’t be surprised to see Russell lead opening lap in Sochi Russian GP
Formula 1

Wolff wouldn’t be surprised to see Russell lead opening lap in Sochi

Hamilton: Pitlane error in Sochi F1 qualifying "nothing to do with pressure" Russian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Pitlane error in Sochi F1 qualifying "nothing to do with pressure"

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Plus
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
Horner: Verstappen has "nothing to lose" in 2021 F1 title fight
Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen has "nothing to lose" in 2021 F1 title fight

Hamilton's pressure claim "shows he doesn't know me" - Verstappen Russian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton's pressure claim "shows he doesn't know me" - Verstappen

Why Verstappen’s subdued Dutch GP practice times hide a major shot at a famous home win Dutch GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Verstappen’s subdued Dutch GP practice times hide a major shot at a famous home win

Trending Today

Bottas hit with Russian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas hit with Russian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change

F1 Russian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Wolff wouldn’t be surprised to see Russell lead opening lap in Sochi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff wouldn’t be surprised to see Russell lead opening lap in Sochi

Why momentum is again behind Australia’s aces Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why momentum is again behind Australia’s aces

Hamilton: Pitlane error in Sochi F1 qualifying "nothing to do with pressure"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Pitlane error in Sochi F1 qualifying "nothing to do with pressure"

F1 Russian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash
World Superbike World Superbike

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi F1 qualifying

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why momentum is again behind Australia’s aces Plus

Why momentum is again behind Australia’s aces

At the Italian Grand Prix Daniel Ricciardo turned around a troubled F1 season and, in F2, Oscar Piastri demonstrated once again that he is a potential star of the future. BEN EDWARDS weighs up the prospects of F1 having two Australian stars

Formula 1
13m
The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers Plus

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers

Michael Schumacher is the latest sporting superstar to get the ‘Netflix treatment’, with a special documentary film airing on the US streaming giant’s platform this month. DAMIEN SMITH has the inside track on how the filmmakers gained access to tell the human story behind one of Formula 1’s most publicity-shy champions - while the man himself, for obvious reasons, is in absentia… 

Formula 1
23 h
The times that suggest Verstappen should be confident of F1 Russian GP recovery Plus

The times that suggest Verstappen should be confident of F1 Russian GP recovery

For the second race in a row, Mercedes has ended the first day of track action on top. It’s in a commanding position at the Russian Grand Prix once again – this time largely thanks to Max Verstappen’s upcoming engine-change grid penalty. But there’s plenty to suggest all hope is not lost for the championship leader at Sochi

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2021
The ‘backwards step’ that is the right move for Formula 1 Plus

The ‘backwards step’ that is the right move for Formula 1

OPINION: With its days apparently numbered, the MGU-H looks set to be dropped from Formula 1’s future engine rules in order to entice new manufacturers in. While it may appear a change of direction, the benefits for teams and fans could make the decision a worthwhile call

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2021
The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Plus

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

Team Lotus ceased to exist in 1994 - and yet various parties have been trying to resurrect the hallowed name, in increasingly unrecognisable forms, ever since. DAMIEN SMITH brings GP Racing’s history of the legendary team to an end with a look at those who sought to keep the flame alive in Formula 1

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background Plus

Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background

OPINION: Formula 1 reconvenes for the Russian Grand Prix two weeks after the latest blow in ‘Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton’. While the Silverstone and Monza incidents were controversial, they thankfully lacked one element that so far separates the 2021 title fight from the worst examples of ugly championship battles

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus Plus

How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus

Mika Hakkinen became Michael Schumacher’s biggest rival in Formula 1 in the late-90s and early 2000s, having also made his F1 debut in 1991. But as MARK GALLAGHER recalls, while Schumacher wowed the world with a car that was eminently capable, Hakkinen was fighting to make his mark with a famous team in terminal decline

Formula 1
Sep 21, 2021
The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey  Plus

The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey 

Before Michael Schumacher – or anyone else – had driven the 191 (or 911 as it was initially called), Eddie Jordan turned to a fellow Irishman to test his new Formula 1 car. JOHN WATSON, a grand prix winner for Penske and McLaren, recalls his role in the birth of a legend…

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2021

Latest news

Verstappen hopes set-up changes aid fightback in Russian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen hopes set-up changes aid fightback in Russian GP

Why momentum is again behind Australia’s aces Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why momentum is again behind Australia’s aces

Wolff wouldn’t be surprised to see Russell lead opening lap in Sochi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff wouldn’t be surprised to see Russell lead opening lap in Sochi

Bottas hit with Russian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas hit with Russian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.