All

Formula 1 / Russian GP News

Hamilton: Wait for 100th F1 win "taking longer than ever"

By:

Lewis Hamilton feels that the wait for his 100th Formula 1 victory is "taking longer than ever" as he bids to reach the milestone in Sunday's Russian Grand Prix.

Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton is one win away from becoming the first driver to reach triple-figures for race wins, having already reached a century of pole positions earlier this year in Spain.

Hamilton picked up his 99th win at the British Grand Prix in July, but has since been waiting to finally reach 100. His bid was compromised by a strategy error in Hungary and then a poor start in the Italy sprint race before the clash with title rival Max Verstappen in the grand prix.

Hamilton entered the Russian Grand Prix weekend in a strong position to win thanks to Verstappen's back-of-grid start, but could only qualify fourth on Saturday after a messy Q3, trailing Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz and George Russell.

Hamilton dismissed any kind of superstition over reaching 100 wins after qualifying, but did admit it felt like the wait was longer than ever.

"It will come when it comes, but of course, I'll be giving it absolutely everything tomorrow, chasing that number 100," Hamilton said.

"It's a big number. It seems like it's taking longer than ever before to get it. It's a pretty cool number to wait for."

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Hamilton starts Sunday's race five points behind Verstappen at the top of the drivers' championship, and will be looking to make up early positions to maximise the chance to win the race and reclaim the points lead.

The accident with Verstappen at Monza left Hamilton struggling with a bit of neck pain after the Red Bull's wheel made light contact with his helmet.

Over the Sochi weekend, Hamilton has posted some videos to social media showing his trainer, Angela Cullen, working on his neck.

Asked if he was still struggling with his neck at all, Hamilton revealed he felt a bit of tightness after driving the car for the first time since the accident on Friday.

Read Also:

"We did a lot last week, I was feeling really good, got back into training, and arrived here generally feeling fine," Hamilton said.

"And then after the day of being in the car, I was feeling a bit tight in the back of my neck, and woke up in the morning with some pains. I had some pains yesterday, and we worked on it.

"I woke up again this morning with a little bit of pain in my muscles. Angela was just working on it this morning with a trigger point releasing. And then I was just using the gun thing that you use to soften the muscle.

"But generally it's fine. It's just a bit of nervousness kind of feeling."

P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief 11:28
Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021

P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1 09:33
Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center 00:59
Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Luke Smith
Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why momentum is again behind Australia’s aces Plus

Why momentum is again behind Australia’s aces

At the Italian Grand Prix Daniel Ricciardo turned around a troubled F1 season and, in F2, Oscar Piastri demonstrated once again that he is a potential star of the future. BEN EDWARDS weighs up the prospects of F1 having two Australian stars

Formula 1
2 h
The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers Plus

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers

Michael Schumacher is the latest sporting superstar to get the ‘Netflix treatment’, with a special documentary film airing on the US streaming giant’s platform this month. DAMIEN SMITH has the inside track on how the filmmakers gained access to tell the human story behind one of Formula 1’s most publicity-shy champions - while the man himself, for obvious reasons, is in absentia… 

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2021
The times that suggest Verstappen should be confident of F1 Russian GP recovery Plus

The times that suggest Verstappen should be confident of F1 Russian GP recovery

For the second race in a row, Mercedes has ended the first day of track action on top. It’s in a commanding position at the Russian Grand Prix once again – this time largely thanks to Max Verstappen’s upcoming engine-change grid penalty. But there’s plenty to suggest all hope is not lost for the championship leader at Sochi

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2021
The ‘backwards step’ that is the right move for Formula 1 Plus

The ‘backwards step’ that is the right move for Formula 1

OPINION: With its days apparently numbered, the MGU-H looks set to be dropped from Formula 1’s future engine rules in order to entice new manufacturers in. While it may appear a change of direction, the benefits for teams and fans could make the decision a worthwhile call

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2021
The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Plus

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

Team Lotus ceased to exist in 1994 - and yet various parties have been trying to resurrect the hallowed name, in increasingly unrecognisable forms, ever since. DAMIEN SMITH brings GP Racing’s history of the legendary team to an end with a look at those who sought to keep the flame alive in Formula 1

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background Plus

Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background

OPINION: Formula 1 reconvenes for the Russian Grand Prix two weeks after the latest blow in ‘Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton’. While the Silverstone and Monza incidents were controversial, they thankfully lacked one element that so far separates the 2021 title fight from the worst examples of ugly championship battles

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus Plus

How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus

Mika Hakkinen became Michael Schumacher’s biggest rival in Formula 1 in the late-90s and early 2000s, having also made his F1 debut in 1991. But as MARK GALLAGHER recalls, while Schumacher wowed the world with a car that was eminently capable, Hakkinen was fighting to make his mark with a famous team in terminal decline

Formula 1
Sep 21, 2021
The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey  Plus

The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey 

Before Michael Schumacher – or anyone else – had driven the 191 (or 911 as it was initially called), Eddie Jordan turned to a fellow Irishman to test his new Formula 1 car. JOHN WATSON, a grand prix winner for Penske and McLaren, recalls his role in the birth of a legend…

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2021

Autosport.com

