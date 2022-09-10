Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Leclerc: Monza F1 pole "a great surprise" after recent struggles Next / Russell ‘doesn’t deserve’ P2 for Italian GP after “frustrating” qualifying
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Verstappen: "Good chance" of beating Leclerc despite Italian GP penalty

Max Verstappen believes Red Bull's set-up compromises for the Italian Grand Prix leave him with a "good chance" of overcoming a grid penalty to beat polesitter Charles Leclerc for victory.

Matt Kew
By:
Verstappen: "Good chance" of beating Leclerc despite Italian GP penalty

The defending Formula 1 world champion ran second in qualifying at Monza as he ceded 0.145s to Leclerc, while the other Ferrari of Carlos Sainz ran third and 0.268s adrift.

But Verstappen carries a five-place grid penalty into the race following a change of internal combustion engine on the advice of supplier Honda, as per team boss Christian Horner.

Verstappen felt he missed out on topping the leaderboard owing to a lack of top speed and a loss of grip through the first sector as his RB18 ran with a higher downforce rear wing specification carried over from Spa.

Nevertheless, the Dutch driver reckons this will pay off in the GP when he expects reduced tyre wear compared to the Ferraris, which he reckoned looked nervous and will struggle on high fuel.

Asked by Autosport whether he was pleased with the concessions the Red Bull engineers had made, Verstappen said: "I think compared to some other cars, we still have very good top speed.

"It's just the Ferraris are a little bit faster than us on the straights."

As a result, Verstappen says that despite the reduced effect of the tow following the return of ground effects for 2022, he can quickly pick off rivals to take the fight to Leclerc.

Verstappen continued: "I'm still expecting to get through the field. Once I get close to Charles, it will be a bit more of a battle. But then we have to rely on a bit more balance through the corners.

Pole man Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, talks with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, after Qualifying

Pole man Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, talks with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, after Qualifying

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"We chose, of course, to make the downforce a little bit higher compared to some other cars. But it felt alright. And around here, qualifying to race can always feel a bit different.

"My race runs, they were really good [in Friday practice]. With what I've seen from the long runs, it looks good for our side.

"I just need to clear the cars in between us quite quickly and then I think we still have a good chance."

Read Also:

There was some initial ambiguity over exactly where Verstappen will line up on the grid.

Owing to the five-place penalty, he will drop to seventh on the grid.

However, there were suggestions he might line up fourth given that Sainz, team-mate Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton have larger penalties than Verstappen to serve for exceeding permitted parts limits.

Asked if the confusion meant the penalty system was excessively complicated, Verstappen fought back with: "Unless I'm stupid, I think it's P7. You need to read the rules."

shares
comments
Leclerc: Monza F1 pole "a great surprise" after recent struggles
Previous article

Leclerc: Monza F1 pole "a great surprise" after recent struggles
Next article

Russell ‘doesn’t deserve’ P2 for Italian GP after “frustrating” qualifying

Russell ‘doesn’t deserve’ P2 for Italian GP after “frustrating” qualifying
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
F1 Italian GP: Verstappen beats Leclerc to win in safety car finish Italian GP
Formula 1

F1 Italian GP: Verstappen beats Leclerc to win in safety car finish

F1 Italian GP: Leclerc delights Ferrari fans in Monza with pole Italian GP
Formula 1

F1 Italian GP: Leclerc delights Ferrari fans in Monza with pole

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Italian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

Latest news

Ferrari says FIA should've done a "better job" with F1 Italian GP safety car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari says FIA should've done a "better job" with F1 Italian GP safety car

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says the FIA should have done a better job with the safety car at the end of Formula 1’s Italian Grand Prix.

Verstappen: Boos at F1 Italian GP "won't spoil my day"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Boos at F1 Italian GP "won't spoil my day"

Max Verstappen says being booed after his Italian Grand Prix win “not going to spoil my day” after the Monza crowd voiced its frustration at how the Formula 1 race ended.

De Vries "spent whole night awake" prior to "dream" Monza F1 debut
Formula 1 Formula 1

De Vries "spent whole night awake" prior to "dream" Monza F1 debut

Williams stand-in Nyck de Vries admits he "spent the whole night awake" ahead of his "dream" Formula 1 debut at the Italian Grand Prix, in which he finished ninth.

2022 F1 world championship standings after the Italian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 world championship standings after the Italian GP

Max Verstappen extended his lead in the 2022 Formula 1 world championship after scoring his 11th win of the season in the Italian Grand Prix.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F1’s 2022 rules revamp has shaken up the pitstop arms race Plus

How F1’s 2022 rules revamp has shaken up the pitstop arms race

Heavier wheels and new rules have made pitstops an even more challenging art to master. But this is Formula 1, so the sharpest teams will always find a few tricks says LUKE SMIITH

Formula 1
9 h
When an F1 rules farce scuppered two opportunistic drivers Plus

When an F1 rules farce scuppered two opportunistic drivers

Rules and the consistency with which they’re applied are a point of friction between the drivers and governing body. MAURICE HAMILTON says is there an argument for just letting the drivers do what they do best?

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2022
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Plus

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2022
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Plus

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
How F1's team cost cap triggered a football-style driver transfer market Plus

How F1's team cost cap triggered a football-style driver transfer market

OPINION: This year’s Formula 1 driver market has generated a rare dynamic of big money chopping and changing more akin to the world of football transfers. But with the cost cap now in play, could this year’s events become the norm in the future?

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
Why Verstappen breaking F1's wins in a season record would be a unique yet misleading feat Plus

Why Verstappen breaking F1's wins in a season record would be a unique yet misleading feat

OPINION: With a 109-point standings lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Plus

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.