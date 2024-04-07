All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Japanese GP

Verstappen explains Lambiase front wing radio message during F1 Japanese GP

Max Verstappen has admitted his Red Bull engineer Gianpiero Lambiase was right over a set-up call as he explained their radio messages heard during the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix.

Haydn Cobb Ronald Vording
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The reigning F1 world champion got back to winning ways with a dominant display at Suzuka, leading home a Red Bull 1-2 by beating Sergio Perez by 12.5 seconds.

During his victory charge, a radio exchange between Verstappen and Lambiase gained attention, when the Dutch driver reported his car was understeering at the start of his first race stint before moving towards a feeling of oversteer.

“Yeah, maybe one or two clicks less is OK,” Verstappen said.

“I won't say I told you so, but understood. Thank you,” his race engineer replied.

After the race, it was revealed the pair had disagreed over what front wing level to use, which triggered the radio exchange, and in the top three press conference Verstappen explained how the message also helped motivate him.

“We had, not an argument, but he said, ‘are you sure you want to do this?’ I was pretty sure and it turned out to be wrong!” Verstappen explained. “But he was right.

“In a way, it also fires me up because I am like, ‘even though I am not entirely happy with the balance now I will still try to be as consistent as I can be without shouting back at him.’ We have a great relationship and it works well like that.”

Having been on the back foot on Friday at Suzuka, Verstappen felt set-up changes between practice and qualifying delivered him a better handling RB20, which set up his pole, victory and fastest lap clean sweep.

“I was not happy up until qualifying but we did make some changes,” he said. “I cannot go into detail on that but it did help today and it made it a lot nicer to drive and on the car control.”

The radio exchange marks the latest friendly disagreement between Verstappen and Lambiase that has become a theme of their relationship – something the Dutch driver said he needed in order to reach his best performance levels through 2023.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has called them an “old married couple” and that their dynamic created a successful partnership. 

“That is the old married couple coming out again!” Marko said. “There was a very long discussion before about how many clicks of the front wing we had to change. Max insisted and Gianpiero was happy when it turned out that he was right in the end.

“Max and his race engineer are very experienced, also together with the data engineer. They know what to do and they know what Max likes.

“It was more or less the right decision, we just had to make a small adjustment after the first stint, so during the first stop.”

Watch: F1 2024 Japanese Grand Prix Review – Normal Service Resumed

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Leclerc F1 clash damage derailed Japanese GP hopes, says Hamilton
Next article Stroll's top speed radio rant triggered by F1 tyre offset, says Aston Martin

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Haydn Cobb
More from
Haydn Cobb
Wolff: Mercedes podium possible but “atrocious first stint” costly in F1 Japanese GP

Wolff: Mercedes podium possible but “atrocious first stint” costly in F1 Japanese GP

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Wolff: Mercedes podium possible but “atrocious first stint” costly in F1 Japanese GP
Ricciardo: Albon clash a “singular moment”, not part of tough start to F1 2024

Ricciardo: Albon clash a “singular moment”, not part of tough start to F1 2024

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Ricciardo: Albon clash a “singular moment”, not part of tough start to F1 2024
How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Plus
Plus
Formula Regional European Championship
How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors
Max Verstappen
More from
Max Verstappen
Autosport Podcast: F1 Japanese GP review

Autosport Podcast: F1 Japanese GP review

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Autosport Podcast: F1 Japanese GP review
Verstappen reveals new Red Bull F1 processes to avoid brake fire repeat

Verstappen reveals new Red Bull F1 processes to avoid brake fire repeat

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Verstappen reveals new Red Bull F1 processes to avoid brake fire repeat
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head

Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
2024 F1 Japanese GP results: Max Verstappen wins red-flagged race

2024 F1 Japanese GP results: Max Verstappen wins red-flagged race

Formula 1
Japanese GP
2024 F1 Japanese GP results: Max Verstappen wins red-flagged race
Marko: Perez improved F1 form because 2025 contract talks are at stake

Marko: Perez improved F1 form because 2025 contract talks are at stake

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Marko: Perez improved F1 form because 2025 contract talks are at stake
The driver Red Bull has so far overlooked in its F1 future plans

The driver Red Bull has so far overlooked in its F1 future plans

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
The driver Red Bull has so far overlooked in its F1 future plans

Latest news

Brodie Kostecki to make shock return to Supercars for Erebus

Brodie Kostecki to make shock return to Supercars for Erebus

SUP Supercars
Taupō Super400
Brodie Kostecki to make shock return to Supercars for Erebus
Autosport Podcast: F1 Japanese GP review

Autosport Podcast: F1 Japanese GP review

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
Autosport Podcast: F1 Japanese GP review
Stroll's top speed radio rant triggered by F1 tyre offset, says Aston Martin

Stroll's top speed radio rant triggered by F1 tyre offset, says Aston Martin

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
Stroll's top speed radio rant triggered by F1 tyre offset, says Aston Martin
Verstappen explains Lambiase front wing radio message during F1 Japanese GP

Verstappen explains Lambiase front wing radio message during F1 Japanese GP

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
Verstappen explains Lambiase front wing radio message during F1 Japanese GP

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why Ocon retains the approach forced on him by his “crazy journey”

Why Ocon retains the approach forced on him by his “crazy journey”

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Ocon retains the approach forced on him by his “crazy journey”
How an F1 underachiever became a Japanese political player

How an F1 underachiever became a Japanese political player

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Adam Cooper
How an F1 underachiever became a Japanese political player
Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?

Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?
The factors set to influence the chances of an F1 Suzuka repeat in 2024

The factors set to influence the chances of an F1 Suzuka repeat in 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The factors set to influence the chances of an F1 Suzuka repeat in 2024
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe