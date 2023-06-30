Subscribe
Previous / McLaren unleashes full floor revamp in first F1 2023 upgrade push Next / F1 chiefs urged to avoid risk of "Frankenstein cars" in 2026
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Verstappen dismisses Hamilton's F1 development deadline idea

Max Verstappen has dismissed Lewis Hamilton's suggestion to introduce a Formula 1 R&D summer deadline to curb dominating teams, saying "we weren't talking about this when he was winning" with Mercedes.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

On Thursday, Hamilton suggested that Red Bull's dominance is likely to continue despite the budget cap as the huge gap it enjoys affords it to shift its development efforts to next year's car earlier than its rivals.

The seven-time world champion, therefore, suggested implementing a summer deadline, which would be the earliest point from which any team could switch attention to its car design for the following year.

"It's not aimed at any one particular person or anything," Hamilton said at the Red Bull Ring.

"It's just obviously in my 17 years of being here, even before I got here, you see a period of time of dominance. And it continues to happen.

"I was really fortunate to have one of those periods that Max is having now. But with the way it's going, it will continue to happen over and over again. And I don't think that we need that in sport."

When Hamilton's idea was put to him, Verstappen dismissed it out of hand, saying the topic didn't crop up during the years that Mercedes was dominating.

"We weren't talking about this when he was winning and I don't think we should now," Verstappen told Sky Sports F1.

"This is just how Formula 1 works. When you have a competitive car, that's great, but at one point you have to look ahead to the next year, of course.

"It's normal people behind us say these kinds of things, but they should not forget how it was when they were winning themselves."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Mercedes has already spent a significant amount of its budget cap allowance on producing a vastly redesigned W14 for the Monaco Grand Prix, with Hamilton saying the team had finally "taken a step in the right direction".

Read Also:

When Verstappen was asked by Autosport if Formula 1's budget cap was working, as Mercedes has had to pick its battles in its upgrade push, Verstappen replied: "But only the top teams have the money to develop everything at full speed, of course.

"Smaller teams can't, so then it's unfair again in that sense. You get a bit of the same story you had a few years ago.

"I don't know how [Mercedes] allocate their resources exactly, of course.

"Maybe they give up something else or save some money in other areas. I don't know, but I am not concerned with that at all."

shares
comments

McLaren unleashes full floor revamp in first F1 2023 upgrade push

F1 chiefs urged to avoid risk of "Frankenstein cars" in 2026
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Sainz hails "heroic lap" to top Q1 after brake issues in Austria F1 shootout

Sainz hails "heroic lap" to top Q1 after brake issues in Austria F1 shootout

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Sainz hails "heroic lap" to top Q1 after brake issues in Austria F1 shootout Sainz hails "heroic lap" to top Q1 after brake issues in Austria F1 shootout

FRECA outfit MP Motorsport handed suspended fine over emoji use

FRECA outfit MP Motorsport handed suspended fine over emoji use

Formula Regional European Championship

FRECA outfit MP Motorsport handed suspended fine over emoji use FRECA outfit MP Motorsport handed suspended fine over emoji use

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
Perez "didn't see" Verstappen in near-miss in Austria F1 sprint

Perez "didn't see" Verstappen in near-miss in Austria F1 sprint

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Perez "didn't see" Verstappen in near-miss in Austria F1 sprint Perez "didn't see" Verstappen in near-miss in Austria F1 sprint

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

F1 drivers suggest Austria track limits fixes after qualifying infringements

F1 drivers suggest Austria track limits fixes after qualifying infringements

Formula 1
Austrian GP

F1 drivers suggest Austria track limits fixes after qualifying infringements F1 drivers suggest Austria track limits fixes after qualifying infringements

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
F1 results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP sprint

F1 results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP sprint

Formula 1
Austrian GP

F1 results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP sprint F1 results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP sprint

The Aston Martin and Red Bull design cues behind McLaren’s F1 upgrade

The Aston Martin and Red Bull design cues behind McLaren’s F1 upgrade

Formula 1
Austrian GP

The Aston Martin and Red Bull design cues behind McLaren’s F1 upgrade The Aston Martin and Red Bull design cues behind McLaren’s F1 upgrade

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Latest news

NASCAR Cup Chicago: Hamlin snags pole, van Gisbergen takes third

NASCAR Cup Chicago: Hamlin snags pole, van Gisbergen takes third

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Chicago: Hamlin snags pole, van Gisbergen takes third NASCAR Cup Chicago: Hamlin snags pole, van Gisbergen takes third

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Herta snatches last-gasp pole for Andretti

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Herta snatches last-gasp pole for Andretti

INDY IndyCar
Mid-Ohio

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Herta snatches last-gasp pole for Andretti IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Herta snatches last-gasp pole for Andretti

NASCAR Cup Chicago: Van Gisbergen leads Hamlin and Button in practice

NASCAR Cup Chicago: Van Gisbergen leads Hamlin and Button in practice

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Chicago: Van Gisbergen leads Hamlin and Button in practice NASCAR Cup Chicago: Van Gisbergen leads Hamlin and Button in practice

Hamilton: Austrian F1 sprint like karting at Rye House

Hamilton: Austrian F1 sprint like karting at Rye House

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

Hamilton: Austrian F1 sprint like karting at Rye House Hamilton: Austrian F1 sprint like karting at Rye House

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jonathan Noble

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Tim Wright

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
GP Racing

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe