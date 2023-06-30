Verstappen dismisses Hamilton's F1 development deadline idea
Max Verstappen has dismissed Lewis Hamilton's suggestion to introduce a Formula 1 R&D summer deadline to curb dominating teams, saying "we weren't talking about this when he was winning" with Mercedes.
On Thursday, Hamilton suggested that Red Bull's dominance is likely to continue despite the budget cap as the huge gap it enjoys affords it to shift its development efforts to next year's car earlier than its rivals.
The seven-time world champion, therefore, suggested implementing a summer deadline, which would be the earliest point from which any team could switch attention to its car design for the following year.
"It's not aimed at any one particular person or anything," Hamilton said at the Red Bull Ring.
"It's just obviously in my 17 years of being here, even before I got here, you see a period of time of dominance. And it continues to happen.
"I was really fortunate to have one of those periods that Max is having now. But with the way it's going, it will continue to happen over and over again. And I don't think that we need that in sport."
When Hamilton's idea was put to him, Verstappen dismissed it out of hand, saying the topic didn't crop up during the years that Mercedes was dominating.
"We weren't talking about this when he was winning and I don't think we should now," Verstappen told Sky Sports F1.
"This is just how Formula 1 works. When you have a competitive car, that's great, but at one point you have to look ahead to the next year, of course.
"It's normal people behind us say these kinds of things, but they should not forget how it was when they were winning themselves."
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Mercedes has already spent a significant amount of its budget cap allowance on producing a vastly redesigned W14 for the Monaco Grand Prix, with Hamilton saying the team had finally "taken a step in the right direction".
When Verstappen was asked by Autosport if Formula 1's budget cap was working, as Mercedes has had to pick its battles in its upgrade push, Verstappen replied: "But only the top teams have the money to develop everything at full speed, of course.
"Smaller teams can't, so then it's unfair again in that sense. You get a bit of the same story you had a few years ago.
"I don't know how [Mercedes] allocate their resources exactly, of course.
"Maybe they give up something else or save some money in other areas. I don't know, but I am not concerned with that at all."
McLaren unleashes full floor revamp in first F1 2023 upgrade push
F1 chiefs urged to avoid risk of "Frankenstein cars" in 2026
Perez "didn't see" Verstappen in near-miss in Austria F1 sprint
Perez "didn't see" Verstappen in near-miss in Austria F1 sprint Perez "didn't see" Verstappen in near-miss in Austria F1 sprint
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
F1 drivers suggest Austria track limits fixes after qualifying infringements
F1 drivers suggest Austria track limits fixes after qualifying infringements F1 drivers suggest Austria track limits fixes after qualifying infringements
F1 results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP sprint
F1 results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP sprint F1 results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP sprint
The Aston Martin and Red Bull design cues behind McLaren’s F1 upgrade
The Aston Martin and Red Bull design cues behind McLaren’s F1 upgrade The Aston Martin and Red Bull design cues behind McLaren’s F1 upgrade
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
Latest news
NASCAR Cup Chicago: Hamlin snags pole, van Gisbergen takes third
NASCAR Cup Chicago: Hamlin snags pole, van Gisbergen takes third NASCAR Cup Chicago: Hamlin snags pole, van Gisbergen takes third
IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Herta snatches last-gasp pole for Andretti
IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Herta snatches last-gasp pole for Andretti IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Herta snatches last-gasp pole for Andretti
NASCAR Cup Chicago: Van Gisbergen leads Hamlin and Button in practice
NASCAR Cup Chicago: Van Gisbergen leads Hamlin and Button in practice NASCAR Cup Chicago: Van Gisbergen leads Hamlin and Button in practice
Hamilton: Austrian F1 sprint like karting at Rye House
Hamilton: Austrian F1 sprint like karting at Rye House Hamilton: Austrian F1 sprint like karting at Rye House
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status
The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
The next format experiment Formula 1 should try
The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition
The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition
The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy
The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.