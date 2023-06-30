How an 18-year-old incident triggered Norris’ ‘unsportsmanlike’ F1 penalty
McLaren driver Lando Norris' unsportsmanlike behaviour penalty in Formula 1's Canadian Grand Prix is the result of a precedent set 18 years ago, Autosport has learned.
Norris was penalised in Montreal for slowing down too much behind the safety car from the hairpin to the pitlane, thereby purposefully opening a gap to team-mate Oscar Piastri so McLaren could perform a double pitstop without Norris risking losing a position to Charles Leclerc.
Norris was slapped with a five-second penalty which perplexed him at the time, and two weeks on the Briton says he is still none the wiser on why the stewards penalised him.
"We're still discussing it with the FIA, because they've set a new precedent with what you're allowed to do or not allowed to do," Norris said on Thursday.
"There's clear examples of people who did it, or did what they think I did, purposefully, and no penalties were given.
"Now they've basically said: 'You have to be on your delta the whole time.' So they're forcing you to go quickly under safety car, which doesn't make sense to me."
It has now emerged that the FIA has indeed gone back to a precedent, from the 2005 season, to curb the practice of drivers purposefully obstructing others ahead of a safety car pitstop, which is where Norris' penalty originated.
In the 2005 Chinese Grand Prix Renault driver Giancarlo Fisichella backed off to leave a gap to his team-mate Fernando Alonso, who was leading the race.
In doing so he held up McLaren's Kimi Raikkonen and Ferrari's Rubens Barrichello, allowing Renault plenty of time to get Alonso back out before serving the Italian, who received a drive-through penalty for the offence.
Giancarlo Fisichella
Photo by: Gareth Bumstead
At the time the clampdown was triggered by a similar incident involving Raikkonen in Belgium, which led to the late Charlie Whiting warning drivers not to obstruct competitors in the drivers' briefing.
Since then, the highest profile case of purposefully backing opponents of ahead of a double stack occurred when Lewis Hamilton held up Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo in the 2017 Bahrain Grand Prix, which also netted the Briton a five-second penalty.
By penalising Norris the FIA has sent a new, clear signal that it will not tolerate drivers backing up rivals on purpose to gain an advantage under safety car pitstops, whether it happens in the pitlane itself or on the in-lap.
It used Norris' telemetry, which showed a speed difference of 50kph compared to Piastri on the run down to the pitlane, as evidence.
But more than the backing up itself, it was the specific intent of creating an advantage that led the stewards to invoke Article 12.2.1.l of the International Sporting Code and brandish an "unsportsmanlike behaviour" penalty, as Norris was deemed to go over the limit of what was fair.
Hamilton welcomes F1 environmental protestors – but done in the right way
Alonso's "high level" F1 performances show I need to do better - Stroll
How Norris "lost everything" in F1 Austrian GP sprint race
How Norris "lost everything" in F1 Austrian GP sprint race How Norris "lost everything" in F1 Austrian GP sprint race
McLaren requests right of review on Norris' Canada F1 penalty
McLaren requests right of review on Norris' Canada F1 penalty McLaren requests right of review on Norris' Canada F1 penalty
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
Latest news
NASCAR Cup Chicago: Hamlin snags pole, van Gisbergen takes third
NASCAR Cup Chicago: Hamlin snags pole, van Gisbergen takes third NASCAR Cup Chicago: Hamlin snags pole, van Gisbergen takes third
IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Herta snatches last-gasp pole for Andretti
IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Herta snatches last-gasp pole for Andretti IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Herta snatches last-gasp pole for Andretti
NASCAR Cup Chicago: Van Gisbergen leads Hamlin and Button in practice
NASCAR Cup Chicago: Van Gisbergen leads Hamlin and Button in practice NASCAR Cup Chicago: Van Gisbergen leads Hamlin and Button in practice
Hamilton: Austrian F1 sprint like karting at Rye House
Hamilton: Austrian F1 sprint like karting at Rye House Hamilton: Austrian F1 sprint like karting at Rye House
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status
The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
The next format experiment Formula 1 should try
The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition
The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition
The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy
The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.