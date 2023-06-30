Subscribe
Previous / Hamilton welcomes F1 environmental protestors – but done in the right way Next / Alonso's "high level" F1 performances show I need to do better - Stroll
Formula 1 News

How an 18-year-old incident triggered Norris’ ‘unsportsmanlike’ F1 penalty

McLaren driver Lando Norris' unsportsmanlike behaviour penalty in Formula 1's Canadian Grand Prix is the result of a precedent set 18 years ago, Autosport has learned.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Fernando Alonso leads team-mate Giancarlo Fisichella

Norris was penalised in Montreal for slowing down too much behind the safety car from the hairpin to the pitlane, thereby purposefully opening a gap to team-mate Oscar Piastri so McLaren could perform a double pitstop without Norris risking losing a position to Charles Leclerc.

Norris was slapped with a five-second penalty which perplexed him at the time, and two weeks on the Briton says he is still none the wiser on why the stewards penalised him.

"We're still discussing it with the FIA, because they've set a new precedent with what you're allowed to do or not allowed to do," Norris said on Thursday.

"There's clear examples of people who did it, or did what they think I did, purposefully, and no penalties were given.

"Now they've basically said: 'You have to be on your delta the whole time.' So they're forcing you to go quickly under safety car, which doesn't make sense to me."

It has now emerged that the FIA has indeed gone back to a precedent, from the 2005 season, to curb the practice of drivers purposefully obstructing others ahead of a safety car pitstop, which is where Norris' penalty originated.

In the 2005 Chinese Grand Prix Renault driver Giancarlo Fisichella backed off to leave a gap to his team-mate Fernando Alonso, who was leading the race.

In doing so he held up McLaren's Kimi Raikkonen and Ferrari's Rubens Barrichello, allowing Renault plenty of time to get Alonso back out before serving the Italian, who received a drive-through penalty for the offence.

Giancarlo Fisichella

Giancarlo Fisichella

Photo by: Gareth Bumstead

At the time the clampdown was triggered by a similar incident involving Raikkonen in Belgium, which led to the late Charlie Whiting warning drivers not to obstruct competitors in the drivers' briefing.

Since then, the highest profile case of purposefully backing opponents of ahead of a double stack occurred when Lewis Hamilton held up Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo in the 2017 Bahrain Grand Prix, which also netted the Briton a five-second penalty.

Read Also:

By penalising Norris the FIA has sent a new, clear signal that it will not tolerate drivers backing up rivals on purpose to gain an advantage under safety car pitstops, whether it happens in the pitlane itself or on the in-lap.

It used Norris' telemetry, which showed a speed difference of 50kph compared to Piastri on the run down to the pitlane, as evidence.

But more than the backing up itself, it was the specific intent of creating an advantage that led the stewards to invoke Article 12.2.1.l of the International Sporting Code and brandish an "unsportsmanlike behaviour" penalty, as Norris was deemed to go over the limit of what was fair.

shares
comments

Hamilton welcomes F1 environmental protestors – but done in the right way

Alonso's "high level" F1 performances show I need to do better - Stroll
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Sainz hails "heroic lap" to top Q1 after brake issues in Austria F1 shootout

Sainz hails "heroic lap" to top Q1 after brake issues in Austria F1 shootout

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Sainz hails "heroic lap" to top Q1 after brake issues in Austria F1 shootout Sainz hails "heroic lap" to top Q1 after brake issues in Austria F1 shootout

FRECA outfit MP Motorsport handed suspended fine over emoji use

FRECA outfit MP Motorsport handed suspended fine over emoji use

Formula Regional European Championship

FRECA outfit MP Motorsport handed suspended fine over emoji use FRECA outfit MP Motorsport handed suspended fine over emoji use

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Lando Norris More
Lando Norris
How Norris "lost everything" in F1 Austrian GP sprint race

How Norris "lost everything" in F1 Austrian GP sprint race

Formula 1
Austrian GP

How Norris "lost everything" in F1 Austrian GP sprint race How Norris "lost everything" in F1 Austrian GP sprint race

McLaren requests right of review on Norris' Canada F1 penalty

McLaren requests right of review on Norris' Canada F1 penalty

Formula 1
Austrian GP

McLaren requests right of review on Norris' Canada F1 penalty McLaren requests right of review on Norris' Canada F1 penalty

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Latest news

NASCAR Cup Chicago: Hamlin snags pole, van Gisbergen takes third

NASCAR Cup Chicago: Hamlin snags pole, van Gisbergen takes third

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Chicago: Hamlin snags pole, van Gisbergen takes third NASCAR Cup Chicago: Hamlin snags pole, van Gisbergen takes third

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Herta snatches last-gasp pole for Andretti

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Herta snatches last-gasp pole for Andretti

INDY IndyCar
Mid-Ohio

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Herta snatches last-gasp pole for Andretti IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Herta snatches last-gasp pole for Andretti

NASCAR Cup Chicago: Van Gisbergen leads Hamlin and Button in practice

NASCAR Cup Chicago: Van Gisbergen leads Hamlin and Button in practice

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Chicago: Van Gisbergen leads Hamlin and Button in practice NASCAR Cup Chicago: Van Gisbergen leads Hamlin and Button in practice

Hamilton: Austrian F1 sprint like karting at Rye House

Hamilton: Austrian F1 sprint like karting at Rye House

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

Hamilton: Austrian F1 sprint like karting at Rye House Hamilton: Austrian F1 sprint like karting at Rye House

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jonathan Noble

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Tim Wright

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
GP Racing

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe