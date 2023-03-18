Subscribe
Previous / F1 drivers think Jeddah safety changes made little difference Next / F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Perez clinches pole, Verstappen out with driveshaft issue
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Verstappen: "Anything is possible" from 15th after driveshaft failure

Red Bull's Max Verstappen says "anything is possible" from 15th place on the grid for Formula 1's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after being hit by a driveshaft issue in qualifying.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Verstappen: "Anything is possible" from 15th after driveshaft failure

On his first run in Q2 Verstappen suddenly slowed in the second sector of Jeddah's Corniche street circuit.

The Dutchman notified his team of a possible engine issue, but after he made it back to the Red Bull garage the team confirmed he was hit by a driveshaft problem. As he hadn't set a time yet, that meant the world champion finished Q2 in 15th place.

Verstappen, who won the season opening race in Bahrain earlier this month, said it was "annoying" to be encountering the issue in qualifying after enjoying a smooth weekend until that point.

"It was the first time I heard about that [issue]. Coming out of Turn 10 it happens, which is very annoying for it to happen," he told Sky Sports F1

"I think we so far had a really good weekend, every session was going really well and every time we went on track the car was working really well.

"So now it's a little bit more tricky to get to the front, but it's all about scoring points.

"It's a very long season, of course, I would have hoped to start a bit further up the road, but we cannot change that now."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

When asked if he can still challenge for the win from 15th in his rapid Red Bull RB19, Verstappen said it was tough but possible, preferring to stay realistic.

"Anything is possible at this track. We've seen a lot of crazy things, but also we have to stay a little bit realistic," he thought.

"It's going to be tough, but we have good pace, so for sure we'll move forward."

Verstappen's mechanical failure meant his team-mate Sergio Perez became the frontrunner for pole position and the Mexican delivered.

In Q3 Perez edged out Ferrari's Charles Leclerc by less than two tenths, while Fernando Alonso qualified third in the Aston Martin.

shares
comments

F1 drivers think Jeddah safety changes made little difference

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Perez clinches pole, Verstappen out with driveshaft issue
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Alonso loses Saudi Arabia F1 podium after second time penalty

Alonso loses Saudi Arabia F1 podium after second time penalty

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Alonso loses Saudi Arabia F1 podium after second time penalty Alonso loses Saudi Arabia F1 podium after second time penalty

Alonso: "Huge relief" Aston Martin could repeat Bahrain pace in Jeddah

Alonso: "Huge relief" Aston Martin could repeat Bahrain pace in Jeddah

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Alonso: "Huge relief" Aston Martin could repeat Bahrain pace in Jeddah Alonso: "Huge relief" Aston Martin could repeat Bahrain pace in Jeddah

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

Plus
Plus
WEC

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
Verstappen: ‘No surprise’ that 2023 F1 grid closed up after copying design

Verstappen: ‘No surprise’ that 2023 F1 grid closed up after copying design

Formula 1

Verstappen: ‘No surprise’ that 2023 F1 grid closed up after copying design Verstappen: ‘No surprise’ that 2023 F1 grid closed up after copying design

Verstappen sceptical about F1 qualifying format trials

Verstappen sceptical about F1 qualifying format trials

Formula 1

Verstappen sceptical about F1 qualifying format trials Verstappen sceptical about F1 qualifying format trials

How Verstappen's record-breaking 2022 season compares to the F1 greats

How Verstappen's record-breaking 2022 season compares to the F1 greats

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How Verstappen's record-breaking 2022 season compares to the F1 greats How Verstappen's record-breaking 2022 season compares to the F1 greats

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Saudi Arabian GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Saudi Arabian GP pole

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Saudi Arabian GP pole F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Saudi Arabian GP pole

Red Bull's 2026 F1 engine "will be competitive" despite taking risks

Red Bull's 2026 F1 engine "will be competitive" despite taking risks

Formula 1

Red Bull's 2026 F1 engine "will be competitive" despite taking risks Red Bull's 2026 F1 engine "will be competitive" despite taking risks

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty

Latest news

NASCAR Cup Atlanta: Logano takes first win of 2023 after last-lap pass on Keselowski

NASCAR Cup Atlanta: Logano takes first win of 2023 after last-lap pass on Keselowski

NAS NASCAR Cup
Atlanta

NASCAR Cup Atlanta: Logano takes first win of 2023 after last-lap pass on Keselowski NASCAR Cup Atlanta: Logano takes first win of 2023 after last-lap pass on Keselowski

Alonso gets Saudi F1 podium back after penalty ruling overturned

Alonso gets Saudi F1 podium back after penalty ruling overturned

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Alonso gets Saudi F1 podium back after penalty ruling overturned Alonso gets Saudi F1 podium back after penalty ruling overturned

Saudi F1 struggles show Ferrari not second best, says Sainz

Saudi F1 struggles show Ferrari not second best, says Sainz

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Saudi F1 struggles show Ferrari not second best, says Sainz Saudi F1 struggles show Ferrari not second best, says Sainz

Russell: Alonso's penalties in Saudi Arabian GP too extreme

Russell: Alonso's penalties in Saudi Arabian GP too extreme

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Russell: Alonso's penalties in Saudi Arabian GP too extreme Russell: Alonso's penalties in Saudi Arabian GP too extreme

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
GP Racing

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jonathan Noble

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Adam Cooper

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted

Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.