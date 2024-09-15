All Series
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

Verstappen among drivers under investigation for overtaking under virtual safety car

Verstappen risks sanctions in Baku after losing three points to Lando Norris in the drivers' championship

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen and several other Formula 1 drivers are under investigation for undertaking under virtual safety car conditions after the finish of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

In Baku the VSC came out for a crash on the penultimate lap between Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz, who tangled on the run down to Turn 3.

Their accident littered debris at that part of the track which drivers had to weave through, while the clash also brought out the medical car as a precaution.

The circuit-wide VSC situation, that prohibits any overtaking, stayed in force until after the chequered flag, when Red Bull driver Verstappen was seen passing Mercedes' George Russell and McLaren driver Lando Norris on the main straight before entering the pits, sticking his thumb out to congratulate Norris on coming out on top of their battle.

Afterwards Verstappen was summoned by the stewards for overtaking while the yellows were still out, as were Alpine drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly and Haas' Nico Hulkenberg.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Verstappen, who finished fifth after a rough afternoon with an ill-handling Red Bull, said he was surprised to be investigated for what he deemed standard practice.

"Yeah, I don't know. I did everything correct," Verstappen said. "I crossed the finish line, all good. Chequered flag.

Read Also:

"I think on the in-lap, you know, end of the race, there are many examples before where it was the same, virtual safety car, safety car. You drive in and on the in-lap, people are passing each other slowly or wave well done, stuff like that. That's what I did. So I'm a bit surprised."

Verstappen saw his championship lead shrink from 62 to 59 points as Norris rallied from 15th on the grid to finish ahead of the world champion in fourth.

