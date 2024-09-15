All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

Leclerc rues not defending harder against Piastri Azerbaijan Turn 1 move

Piastri surprised Leclerc with an on-the-edge Turn 1 pass to snatch away the Baku lead and victory

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc admitted he didn't defend well enough against Oscar Piastri as he lost an Azerbaijan Grand Prix win to the McLaren driver following a scintillating duel.

Leclerc started on pole for the fourth consecutive time on the streets of Baku, but after the only pitstop sequence of the race second-placed Piastri made an audacious lunge into Turn 1 on lap 20 to snatch the lead away from the Monegasque.

Leclerc stayed with the Australian for the remainder of the race and made several attempts to repass him into the same corner with the help of DRS, but as his hard tyres faded the Ferrari man had to settle for second instead.

Read Also:

Leclerc admitted he was surprised by Piastri's late Turn 1 move and realised he should have tried to defend rather than return to the racing line early, thinking Piastri was surely too far back to try anything.

"To be honest, we lost the race where I didn't quite defend as well as I should have at the end of the straight," said Leclerc.

"But it is the way it is. Sometimes you do mistakes and I'll learn from it.

"When Oscar overtook me, I was like: 'Okay, now it's just a matter of staying calm, trying to keep those tyres [alive] and overtake him again later on'.

"But actually, it was a lot more difficult than that and on the straights I couldn't get as close as I wanted. I think maybe McLaren had a little bit less downforce, so on the straights they were very quick. In the corners we were a bit quicker."

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, congratulate Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, 1st position, in Parc Ferme

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, congratulate Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, 1st position, in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

Leclerc initially thought Piastri was "crazy" for pushing as hard as he did on the second stint, with the Ferrari driver forced into abusing his hard tyres as well to keep up, which almost cost him second to Red Bull's Sergio Perez at the end.

The Red Bull driver was involved in a collision with the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, though, on the penultimate lap, allowing Leclerc to finish second with badly worn tyres.

"We were very competitive, and the car felt good. Unfortunately, we didn't do any high fuel running on my side in FP1, FP2, and we went for a set-up direction that maybe in the race was a bit more difficult to manage, especially on the hard tyres," he added.

"I was really struggling to just keep those rear tyres [alive]. And towards the end I really thought that I would put it in the wall. It was very close."

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 Azerbaijan GP Live Commentary and Updates – Race
Next article Verstappen among drivers under investigation for overtaking under virtual safety car

Top Comments

Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Stella: Norris help 50% of Piastri Baku win, as McLaren takes lead in constructors’

Stella: Norris help 50% of Piastri Baku win, as McLaren takes lead in constructors’

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Stella: Norris help 50% of Piastri Baku win, as McLaren takes lead in constructors’
Piastri ignored race engineer on overtake that won Azerbaijan GP

Piastri ignored race engineer on overtake that won Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Piastri ignored race engineer on overtake that won Azerbaijan GP
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Charles Leclerc
More from
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc at a loss to explain Azerbaijan GP qualifying record

Leclerc at a loss to explain Azerbaijan GP qualifying record

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Leclerc at a loss to explain Azerbaijan GP qualifying record
“Nobody’s perfect” - but Leclerc came close with final Monza stint

“Nobody’s perfect” - but Leclerc came close with final Monza stint

Formula 1
Italian GP
“Nobody’s perfect” - but Leclerc came close with final Monza stint
The two critical changes behind Leclerc finally breaking his Monaco F1 duck

The two critical changes behind Leclerc finally breaking his Monaco F1 duck

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
The two critical changes behind Leclerc finally breaking his Monaco F1 duck
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Sainz and Perez clash at Azerbaijan Grand Prix leaves teams squabbling

Sainz and Perez clash at Azerbaijan Grand Prix leaves teams squabbling

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Sainz and Perez clash at Azerbaijan Grand Prix leaves teams squabbling
Ferrari bracing for 'race of survival' after tough Fuji qualifying - Giovinazzi

Ferrari bracing for 'race of survival' after tough Fuji qualifying - Giovinazzi

WEC
Fuji
Ferrari bracing for 'race of survival' after tough Fuji qualifying - Giovinazzi
Jon Noble: Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October

Jon Noble: Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
Jon Noble: Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October

Latest news

IndyCar Nashville: Palou secures title after early Power troubles, Herta takes maiden oval win

IndyCar Nashville: Palou secures title after early Power troubles, Herta takes maiden oval win

INDY IndyCar
Nashville
IndyCar Nashville: Palou secures title after early Power troubles, Herta takes maiden oval win
Verstappen handed warning for VSC incident in Azerbaijan GP

Verstappen handed warning for VSC incident in Azerbaijan GP

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Verstappen handed warning for VSC incident in Azerbaijan GP
Stella: Norris help 50% of Piastri Baku win, as McLaren takes lead in constructors’

Stella: Norris help 50% of Piastri Baku win, as McLaren takes lead in constructors’

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Stella: Norris help 50% of Piastri Baku win, as McLaren takes lead in constructors’
Piastri ignored race engineer on overtake that won Azerbaijan GP

Piastri ignored race engineer on overtake that won Azerbaijan GP

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Piastri ignored race engineer on overtake that won Azerbaijan GP

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How Alonso played designer in Aston’s new limited edition special

How Alonso played designer in Aston’s new limited edition special

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How Alonso played designer in Aston’s new limited edition special
F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio

F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio
Jon Noble: Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals

Jon Noble: Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
Jon Noble: Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals
How Newey will link Alonso, Honda, and Aston Martin's engineers together for a 2026 title tilt

How Newey will link Alonso, Honda, and Aston Martin's engineers together for a 2026 title tilt

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How Newey will link Alonso, Honda, and Aston Martin's engineers together for a 2026 title tilt
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe