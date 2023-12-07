Vasseur: Japan F1 Ferrari upgrade left Leclerc in "much better shape"
Ferrari Formula 1 team boss Fred Vasseur has explained how the team's Japanese Grand Prix update allowed Charles Leclerc to be in "much better shape" at the end of 2023.
Ferrari brought a new floor to Suzuka in September in a bid to improve its aerodynamic efficiency.
The revamp featured changes to the front floor fences, floor edge, mid floor and diffuser sidewall, which worked in unison with a revised sidepod undercut.
The Scuderia's efforts to reduce drag also allowed Leclerc to be more comfortable in the SF-23, after team-mate Carlos Sainz had taken over from the Monegasque as the team's lead driver after the summer break.
While the update itself wasn't worth a huge amount of lap time, it allowed Leclerc to lean on the car harder, which saw him regain the upper hand on Sainz with three podiums and three pole positions across the final five race weekends.
"We had a small upgrade in Japan and I don’t know in terms of pure performance if it was something bigger, but I think in terms of comfort it was important and very beneficial for Charles," Vasseur said.
"I think Charles was in a much better shape in the last part of the season, the last six or seven races. This was a positive dynamic.
Photo by: Ferrari
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari
"I think we did a step a bit later on the consistency and the fact that we improved the car a little bit. That way we were able to be more consistent or have to push less in the race."
But as the battle behind Red Bull was decided by tenths, with Ferrari narrowly losing out to Mercedes in the fight for second, Vasseur didn't want to overstate the performance swings between his two drivers or indeed the rest of the frontrunners.
"Sometimes it is a matter of details. At the end of the day we are speaking about tenths of seconds, and from one weekend to the other we have to accept that they are sportsmen," he explained.
"[Roger] Federer can win one day in Wimbledon and lose the next, so I am taking them always as sportsman, up and down.
"What is true in our business today is that if you have a look at five years ago the Mercedes guys could miss one corner and still be on pole position. That is not the case today, you miss one corner, you are out in Q1.
"If you look at the two McLarens, they were out in Q1 [in Las Vegas] and they were able to fight for pole [in Abu Dhabi]. This is true for everybody except Max [Verstappen] probably, but it is true for Checo [Perez] and it means that we don’t have to draw too big a conclusion after one change."
Wolff praises Leclerc for not ‘pulling the handbrake’ in F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Wolff praises Leclerc for not ‘pulling the handbrake’ in F1 Abu Dhabi GP Wolff praises Leclerc for not ‘pulling the handbrake’ in F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Leclerc explains late bid to help Perez in F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Leclerc explains late bid to help Perez in F1 Abu Dhabi GP Leclerc explains late bid to help Perez in F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream
Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream
Sainz outlines SF-23 car traits Ferrari must replicate in 2024 F1 season
Sainz outlines SF-23 car traits Ferrari must replicate in 2024 F1 season Sainz outlines SF-23 car traits Ferrari must replicate in 2024 F1 season
Mekies: Gardening leave avoided “intensity” of in-season F1 team switch
Mekies: Gardening leave avoided “intensity” of in-season F1 team switch Mekies: Gardening leave avoided “intensity” of in-season F1 team switch
Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp
Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp
Latest news
Wolff: Mercedes F1 team "in legal exchange" with FIA over compliance probe
Wolff: Mercedes F1 team "in legal exchange" with FIA over compliance probe Wolff: Mercedes F1 team "in legal exchange" with FIA over compliance probe
Susie Wolff blasts FIA for 'misleading' and 'unfounded' probe
Susie Wolff blasts FIA for 'misleading' and 'unfounded' probe Susie Wolff blasts FIA for 'misleading' and 'unfounded' probe
Wittmann calls for “equal conditions” in BMW’s DTM camp after 2023 frustrations
Wittmann calls for “equal conditions” in BMW’s DTM camp after 2023 frustrations Wittmann calls for “equal conditions” in BMW’s DTM camp after 2023 frustrations
The long term potential that elevates F1 2023’s star appointment
The long term potential that elevates F1 2023’s star appointment The long term potential that elevates F1 2023’s star appointment
The long term potential that elevates F1 2023’s star appointment
The long term potential that elevates F1 2023’s star appointment The long term potential that elevates F1 2023’s star appointment
How F1's Verstappen era compares to Schumacher's early 2000s dominance
How F1's Verstappen era compares to Schumacher's early 2000s dominance How F1's Verstappen era compares to Schumacher's early 2000s dominance
How the FIA/Wolff case could shape F1’s political landscape
How the FIA/Wolff case could shape F1’s political landscape How the FIA/Wolff case could shape F1’s political landscape
The two sides of F1’s next big rules row
The two sides of F1’s next big rules row The two sides of F1’s next big rules row
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.