Subscribe
Previous / Stella: Spain F1 weekend highlights McLaren's strengths and weaknesses Next / Mercedes: Canada a "bigger challenge" than Barcelona for upgraded F1 car
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Vasseur: Ferrari can fight Mercedes when consistency issue unlocked

Ferrari Formula 1 boss Fred Vasseur insists that the Maranello team can fight with Mercedes once it gets on top of the consistency issue that has blighted its race form.

Adam Cooper
By:
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

The SF-23 has been quick over one lap in qualifying thus far this season but has usually lost out to Mercedes, and often Aston Martin, over a race distance.

That pattern was repeated in the Spanish GP when Carlos Sainz qualified second but was jumped by both Mercedes drivers, as well as the Red Bull of Sergio Perez, in the race.

Vasseur indicated that the ongoing strong qualifying form demonstrated that the latest upgrade package had worked well.

"We made a step forward in terms of potential,” he said. “The reference in Miami. In quali pace at least we were able to put Carlos on the first row, a step forward probably.

“On the race you could consider that we made a step forward compared to Aston, but it's far from enough.

“We still have a huge delta in terms of performance with Mercedes, quali to race. It's where we have to put all the focus of the company and if we want to come back and to have good races on Sunday so that we are scoring points."

Vasseur believes that Ferrari will be able to challenge Mercedes in races once it has solved its issues: “I think as soon as we unlock the situation with consistency we can imagine fighting with them all over the race.

“With Red Bull, it's another story, especially with [Max] Verstappen. He is still much faster than us in quali, much faster in the race.”

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari, in the team principals Press Conference

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari, in the team principals Press Conference

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

He insists that Ferrari is keeping up with Mercedes in the development race as both teams strive to catch Red Bull.

"An upgrade when you increase the potential of the car, we are speaking about the top,” he said. “You have to think that Mercedes, they are not sleeping.

“Between Miami and today, they've also brought a big update in Monaco. It means that they are not sleeping.

“But what we can see on our side is that what we brought this week is paying off in terms of pure performance. And if you take the picture between Miami before the upgrade of Mercedes and today, I think we made a step forward probably in the performance. Mercedes also.

“We are probably a bit faster in quali, but far too inconsistent in the race. If you have a look at Miami, I think first stint of Carlos was good. And the second stint was very poor."

Vasseur conceded that it’s hard for Ferrari to judge where the car will be at its most competitive.

"It's really difficult to have a prediction from track to track, where we will be performant or not,” he said.

“We are starting now to have a better picture of the car and we know where we perform. I think it's not related to the layout of the track or to the tarmac.

“Miami was completely different at least on the tarmac-wise, and we had exactly the same picture between quali and the race.

“Mercedes is a good reference because they bought a big package in Monaco and the delta is almost the same. It means what paid for us in terms of performance is there. I think we made a step forward, but consistency is not there."

shares
comments

Stella: Spain F1 weekend highlights McLaren's strengths and weaknesses

Mercedes: Canada a "bigger challenge" than Barcelona for upgraded F1 car
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Horner: Perez can relax now F1 title pressure is off

Horner: Perez can relax now F1 title pressure is off

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Horner: Perez can relax now F1 title pressure is off Horner: Perez can relax now F1 title pressure is off

Vowles admits Williams F1 car floor is "lacking detail"

Vowles admits Williams F1 car floor is "lacking detail"

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Vowles admits Williams F1 car floor is "lacking detail" Vowles admits Williams F1 car floor is "lacking detail"

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Ferrari still behind Toyota going to Le Mans, reckons Giovinazzi

Ferrari still behind Toyota going to Le Mans, reckons Giovinazzi

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Ferrari still behind Toyota going to Le Mans, reckons Giovinazzi Ferrari still behind Toyota going to Le Mans, reckons Giovinazzi

Ferrari struggling to understand consistency issue with F1 car

Ferrari struggling to understand consistency issue with F1 car

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Ferrari struggling to understand consistency issue with F1 car Ferrari struggling to understand consistency issue with F1 car

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Latest news

Hickman still planning to use Superbike in Isle of Man Senior TT despite issues

Hickman still planning to use Superbike in Isle of Man Senior TT despite issues

Road Road racing
Isle of Man TT

Hickman still planning to use Superbike in Isle of Man Senior TT despite issues Hickman still planning to use Superbike in Isle of Man Senior TT despite issues

Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari locks out 1-2 ahead of Toyota in third practice

Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari locks out 1-2 ahead of Toyota in third practice

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari locks out 1-2 ahead of Toyota in third practice Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari locks out 1-2 ahead of Toyota in third practice

Horner: Perez can relax now F1 title pressure is off

Horner: Perez can relax now F1 title pressure is off

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

Horner: Perez can relax now F1 title pressure is off Horner: Perez can relax now F1 title pressure is off

Button: NASCAR Le Mans qualifying pace exceeded expectations

Button: NASCAR Le Mans qualifying pace exceeded expectations

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Button: NASCAR Le Mans qualifying pace exceeded expectations Button: NASCAR Le Mans qualifying pace exceeded expectations

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about  Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023? Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jonathan Noble

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe