Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / 10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Turkish Grand Prix
Formula 1 / Turkish GP News

Perez: Hamilton "caught me at my worst time" in Turkey F1 duel

By:

Sergio Perez says Lewis Hamilton "caught me at my worst time" during the Turkish Grand Prix as he kept the Mercedes Formula 1 driver at bay after an "intense" battle.

Perez: Hamilton "caught me at my worst time" in Turkey F1 duel

On a wet track Hamilton was trying to carve his way back through the field after a grid penalty made him start in 11th. By Lap 35 Hamilton had moved up to fifth and launched an attack on Red Bull's Perez on Istanbul Park's back straight.

After the pair went wheel-to-wheel through the final corner combination, which almost forced Perez across the pit entry, he managed to hang on to fourth place into Turn 1 and kept Hamilton behind for the remainder of the race.

Perez revealed that Hamilton caught him at the worst possible time as he was struggling to keep his first set of intermediates working beyond the halfway point of the race.

"It was pretty intense at that point, because Lewis really caught me at my worst time of my of my race, because I was struggling so much with my tyres at that point," Perez explained.

"The first stint was so difficult for me, especially towards the end, and Lewis was pretty fast. I think he was at the time the fastest car on track, so to hold him back at that point was pretty challenging.

"We had a good fight, I had to even avoid the bollard on pit entry. But it was a good fight overall, and I managed to stay ahead."

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, on the podium

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, on the podium

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Perez' efforts to fend off Hamilton were invaluable in Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen's title bid against the seven-time world champion.

With Hamilton resigned to fifth, Perez eventually finished behind Verstappen in third, taking his first podium since June's French Grand Prix after a rough patch in his maiden Red Bull campaign.

Asked if his first top three finish in nine races came as a relief, Perez said a podium had been coming for a while if it hadn't been for a streak of misfortune.

"Honestly, the last few races I've been so unlucky," he replied. "In Monza I finished on the podium, but I had the penalty. In Russia with three laps ago, I was on the podium.

"It's been coming already for many, many races. But certainly it's nice, especially in a race like today where I felt so uncomfortable with the car, and we didn't have quite the pace to match the Mercedes."

On Saturday Perez qualified down in seventh, half a second off Verstappen, after he was left with only one new set of tyres for the decisive Q3 shootout.

It proved a blip on an otherwise more competitive weekend for the Mexican, who believes he has turned a corner in terms of his own performance.

"Yeah, definitely. The whole weekend has been a lot more competitive," he said.

Read Also:

"In qualifying we didn't get the opportunity to show that because we were very aggressive with our strategy, so that put us on the back foot with the soft tyres in qualifying.

"And I think we just needed those couple of tenths that we had in in hand, because we've shown good pace throughout the weekend and I'm sure we could have had a much better qualifying.

"So, certainly I can see that the understanding [is there] and that I'm getting more together with the car."

shares
comments

Related video

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Turkish Grand Prix

Previous article

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Turkish Grand Prix
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Turkish Grand Prix

2 h
2
DTM

Red Bull Ferrari boss labels Norisring DTM finale a "disgrace"

2 h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes: Ocon’s fall proved risk of keeping Hamilton out to the end

3 h
4
Formula 1

Perez: Hamilton "caught me at my worst time" in Turkey F1 duel

1 h
5
Formula 1

Mercedes has "thick skin" to handle Hamilton's F1 radio frustration

9 h
Latest news
Perez: Hamilton "caught me at my worst time" in Turkey F1 duel
F1

Perez: Hamilton "caught me at my worst time" in Turkey F1 duel

1 h
10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Turkish Grand Prix
F1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Turkish Grand Prix

2 h
Mercedes: Ocon’s fall proved risk of keeping Hamilton out to the end
F1

Mercedes: Ocon’s fall proved risk of keeping Hamilton out to the end

3 h
Turkish Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
F1

Turkish Grand Prix Driver Ratings

6 h
Pirelli doubts Hamilton could have finished without late Turkey F1 pitstop
F1

Pirelli doubts Hamilton could have finished without late Turkey F1 pitstop

7 h
Latest videos
Red Bull Racing Honda takes over Manhattan 00:31
Formula 1
1 h

Red Bull Racing Honda takes over Manhattan

Toto Talks Mental Health #WorldMentalHealthDay 04:48
Formula 1
Oct 10, 2021

Toto Talks Mental Health #WorldMentalHealthDay

What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them? 10:18
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them?

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP 00:47
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer 06:54
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer

More
Filip Cleeren
Wolff: Hamilton Turkey progress "tough" after FP2 traffic issues Turkish GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Hamilton Turkey progress "tough" after FP2 traffic issues

Horner: "Balance mish-mash" caused Verstappen Turkish GP FP2 struggles Turkish GP
Formula 1

Horner: "Balance mish-mash" caused Verstappen Turkish GP FP2 struggles

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Sergio Perez More
Sergio Perez
Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments Russian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments

Perez: One-year F1 deal doesn’t heap extra pressure on me
Formula 1

Perez: One-year F1 deal doesn’t heap extra pressure on me

Perez: "Very boring" F1 sprint races "don't bring anything" Italian GP
Formula 1

Perez: "Very boring" F1 sprint races "don't bring anything"

Trending Today

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Turkish Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Turkish Grand Prix

Red Bull Ferrari boss labels Norisring DTM finale a "disgrace"
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Red Bull Ferrari boss labels Norisring DTM finale a "disgrace"

Mercedes: Ocon’s fall proved risk of keeping Hamilton out to the end
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Ocon’s fall proved risk of keeping Hamilton out to the end

Perez: Hamilton "caught me at my worst time" in Turkey F1 duel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: Hamilton "caught me at my worst time" in Turkey F1 duel

Mercedes has "thick skin" to handle Hamilton's F1 radio frustration
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes has "thick skin" to handle Hamilton's F1 radio frustration

The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for shock Turkish GP glory Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for shock Turkish GP glory

Red Bull surprised at "significant" Mercedes F1 power boost
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull surprised at "significant" Mercedes F1 power boost

Turkish Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Turkish Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Turkish Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Turkish Grand Prix Driver Ratings

On a day that the number two Mercedes enjoyed a rare day in the sun, the Turkish Grand Prix produced several standout drives - not least from a driver who has hit a purple patch of late

Formula 1
6 h
The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for shock Turkish GP glory Plus

The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for shock Turkish GP glory

Starting 11th after his engine change grid penalty, Lewis Hamilton faced a tough task to repeat his Turkish Grand Prix heroics of 2020 - despite making strong early progress in the wet. Instead, his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas broke through for a first win of the year to mitigate Max Verstappen re-taking the points lead

Formula 1
9 h
How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form Plus

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form

A Formula 1 pitstop is a rapid-fire blend of high technology and human performance. PAT SYMONDS describes how the science of margin gains makes stops so quick

Formula 1
Oct 10, 2021
Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Plus

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day of action for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, on the Istanbul circuit’s much improved track surface. But the Black Arrows squad’s position isn’t quite what it seems. Here’s why

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Plus

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory Plus

How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices Plus

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has been tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021
F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite Plus

F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite

OPINION: Formula 1’s current campaign is the closest the championship has witnessed in five years, with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes narrowly leading Max Verstappen and Red Bull with seven races left. Here’s how those venues favour the title protagonists

Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

Latest news

Perez: Hamilton "caught me at my worst time" in Turkey F1 duel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: Hamilton "caught me at my worst time" in Turkey F1 duel

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Turkish Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Turkish Grand Prix

Mercedes: Ocon’s fall proved risk of keeping Hamilton out to the end
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Ocon’s fall proved risk of keeping Hamilton out to the end

Turkish Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Turkish Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.