All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1

Uralkali claims Haas F1 has missed payment deadline after court ruling

Former Haas F1 title sponsor claims a refund it is owed is still outstanding

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-22

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-22

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Former Haas title sponsor Uralkali claims that the team has failed to pay a refund it is owed, plus delivery of a Formula 1 car, relating to its cancelled deal.

Last month, a Swiss arbitration court ruled in a dispute between the American-owned F1 team and its former Russian sponsor over the end of their relationship following the invasion of Ukraine in March 2022.

With Haas having terminated Uralkali’s title sponsorship on the eve of the 2022 season and dropped driver Nikita Mazepin, there had been a long-running dispute over the matter that eventually went to an arbitration hearing in Switzerland.

That court confirmed in June that Haas was within its right to terminate the sponsorship deal in the manner it did and that there was no breach of contract.

This meant no compensation was due to be paid to Uralkali for what happened.

However, it was also decided that Haas could only keep a portion of the $13 million sponsorship balance that had been paid to it for the season.

Haas was therefore ordered to give back the balance of the sponsorship payment that went beyond the March 4, 2022, date when the deal was cancelled. It is believed that this total is around $9 million.

Nikita Mazepin, Haas F1 Team

Nikita Mazepin, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Furthermore, it was asked to fulfil a sponsorship clause in the contract that demanded it deliver a team race car from 2021 to Uralkali.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Uralkali claims that the court deadline for the payment of the remaining sponsorship money, plus delivery of the car, had now passed without any action from Haas.

It said: “Regretfully, neither the money (plus interest plus costs) has been paid, nor the race car delivered by the required deadline.

“A letter sent by Uralkali to Haas in early July providing options for the delivery of the race car to take place went unanswered.  Further interest on the awarded sum continues to accrue.”

A Uralkali representative was quoted as saying: “Haas’ failure to execute the required transfers is a flagrant violation of the tribunal’s award as determined by an arbitration process signed on to by both sides. 

“This gives new meaning to the expression ‘unsportsmanlike conduct.’  Uralkali will use all means provided for under the law to see that the ruling is implemented.

“Let all current and potential Haas sponsors be aware of the kind of treatment that may await them.”

Haas did not wish to comment on the matter when approached by Autosport.

Watch: Why Red Bull's Domination is Potentially Over - F1 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix Preview

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Why "best racer" Stella does not want sole credit for McLaren's F1 resurrection
Next article JA on F1 Podcast: Steiner’s advice for Andretti bid

Top Comments

Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari brings modified version of new car floor to Hungarian GP

Ferrari brings modified version of new car floor to Hungarian GP

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Ferrari brings modified version of new car floor to Hungarian GP
Why there is no room for failure with Red Bull’s Ford-backed F1 engine plan

Why there is no room for failure with Red Bull’s Ford-backed F1 engine plan

Formula 1
Why there is no room for failure with Red Bull’s Ford-backed F1 engine plan
Jon Noble: The real choice Red Bull has to make about Perez’s F1 future

Jon Noble: The real choice Red Bull has to make about Perez’s F1 future

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Jon Noble: The real choice Red Bull has to make about Perez’s F1 future
Haas F1 Team
More from
Haas F1 Team
Who is heading F1's midfield battle?

Who is heading F1's midfield battle?

Formula 1
Who is heading F1's midfield battle?
Haas to stick with Ferrari in F1 through to 2028, Toyota talks ongoing

Haas to stick with Ferrari in F1 through to 2028, Toyota talks ongoing

Formula 1
Haas to stick with Ferrari in F1 through to 2028, Toyota talks ongoing
F1 uncovered: A race weekend behind-the-scenes with a team manager

F1 uncovered: A race weekend behind-the-scenes with a team manager

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Chinese GP
F1 uncovered: A race weekend behind-the-scenes with a team manager

Latest news

Ferrari brings modified version of new car floor to Hungarian GP

Ferrari brings modified version of new car floor to Hungarian GP

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Ferrari brings modified version of new car floor to Hungarian GP
How to watch WRC's Rally Latvia: schedule, line-up and more

How to watch WRC's Rally Latvia: schedule, line-up and more

WRC WRC
Rally Latvia
How to watch WRC's Rally Latvia: schedule, line-up and more
Why Iowa’s big winner could overhaul Palou in IndyCar title chase

Why Iowa’s big winner could overhaul Palou in IndyCar title chase

INDY IndyCar
Toronto
Why Iowa’s big winner could overhaul Palou in IndyCar title chase
Formula 1 drivers with the most wins at a single circuit

Formula 1 drivers with the most wins at a single circuit

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Formula 1 drivers with the most wins at a single circuit

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The 1% fuel focus distracting F1's larger sustainability push

The 1% fuel focus distracting F1's larger sustainability push

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The 1% fuel focus distracting F1's larger sustainability push
Why the Brad Pitt film is actually F1’s Barbie moment

Why the Brad Pitt film is actually F1’s Barbie moment

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why the Brad Pitt film is actually F1’s Barbie moment
The new fuel war raging as F1's 2026 overhaul arrives

The new fuel war raging as F1's 2026 overhaul arrives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The new fuel war raging as F1's 2026 overhaul arrives
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

Plus
Plus
General
By James Allen
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe