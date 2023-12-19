AlphaTauri: Not taking Red Bull F1 suspension in 2023 was an “error”
AlphaTauri Formula 1 team CEO Peter Bayer admits that the squad developing its own suspension for 2023 rather than taking it from Red Bull was "an error".
AlphaTauri started the season with an uncompetitive package, but launched a barrage of incremental floor updates that brought the AT04 back into the midfield battle.
In conjunction, it took the Red Bull RB19's rear suspension from Singapore onwards, which enhanced the car's rear stability and help exploit its floor progress.
It allowed drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo to make a late lunge in the championship, finishing just shy of Williams in eighth after having languished at the bottom for the majority of the season.
While AlphaTauri's emphatic floor development attracted attention from its rivals, its suspension choices also played a part in its progress and CEO Bayer says not having taken Red Bull's rear suspension earlier was an "error".
"The initial decision to go our own way with those critical parts simply was an error, and the people [who made the decision] back then are not with us anymore," Bayer told Autosport.
"I guess engineers always have plenty of arguments why you should do certain things, but I think everybody in the paddock understood now that with this new regulation change and the new downforce pattern, which is so reliant on the floor, the suspension is the next most important thing.
"You've got the floor and then you've got the suspension. If those two don't work together, you might as well not go out."
When asked if there was any sense in trying to be smarter than Red Bull, the dominant force in the past two seasons, Bayer grinned: "I guess that's the big learning for us for this year, yeah.
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04
"But at the same time, what is tricky for us as a customer is you get a piece, but you have to make that piece work and it's very difficult.
"Look at some other teams who have hired ex-Red Bull aerodynamicists and engineers, they made some quick gains but then constant development is not as easy as it looks.
"We've seen in Singapore something seemed to work slightly better, but we weren't really sure. And that's one of the key aspects of [technical director] Jody [Egginton's] team, they put a lot of effort into understanding the global concept.
"How can it be actually possible that this [Red Bull] car is so stable, that it has this ability in slow corners, fast corners, straight-line speed? And that's where Jody and the guys sort of had a breakthrough moment."
AlphaTauri's decision to revert to taking Red Bull's suspension, as it has done in the past, is one that made sense on a technical level for its AT04. But it can also seen in the context of the Anglo-Italian squad further aligning closer to Red Bull as far as F1's regulations allow, which was a demand from new Red Bull chief Oliver Mintzlaff.
For 2024, Egginton confirmed to Autosport that the yet-to-be rebranded team will also take Red Bull's 2023 front suspension as he explained why its level of synergy with its sister squad has varied in recent years.
"Each year on synergy we've done something different since 2019," Egginton said. "And some years, we've done a bit more and done something different, some years a bit less.
"Next year, we'll carry over our rear end and on the front we'll take the Red Bull front suspension on the current car. So, we will be one year behind.
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Jody Egginton, Technical Director of Scuderia AlphaTauri
"There have been years where for various reasons we've done something a little bit different.
"But we've got the opportunity to do this and the regulations permit it, so we'll do it as a number of other teams do."
When asked if it's a difficult exercise to make Red Bull's suspension work on its own car, Egginton added: "Yeah, but it's got a lot of positives.
"We'll design and manufacture a new chassis for next year, so we've got the opportunity to adopt some parts.
"When the regulations change, you have to look at it slightly differently, but we take it year by year."
Brown: “Big concerns” over Red Bull and AlphaTauri common F1 ownership
Brown: “Big concerns” over Red Bull and AlphaTauri common F1 ownership Brown: “Big concerns” over Red Bull and AlphaTauri common F1 ownership
Horner: Red Bull surprised Mercedes stuck to F1 car concept that "clearly failed"
Horner: Red Bull surprised Mercedes stuck to F1 car concept that "clearly failed" Horner: Red Bull surprised Mercedes stuck to F1 car concept that "clearly failed"
The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record
The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record
Latest news
Hill stays put in WSR BMW for 2024 BTCC season
Hill stays put in WSR BMW for 2024 BTCC season Hill stays put in WSR BMW for 2024 BTCC season
AlphaTauri: Not taking Red Bull F1 suspension in 2023 was an “error”
AlphaTauri: Not taking Red Bull F1 suspension in 2023 was an “error” AlphaTauri: Not taking Red Bull F1 suspension in 2023 was an “error”
The other important numbers national motorsport must consider
The other important numbers national motorsport must consider The other important numbers national motorsport must consider
FIA details tighter rules on F1 right of review requests
FIA details tighter rules on F1 right of review requests FIA details tighter rules on F1 right of review requests
The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti
The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti
The reasons why three F1 drivers missed out on Autosport's 2023 top 10 rankings
The reasons why three F1 drivers missed out on Autosport's 2023 top 10 rankings The reasons why three F1 drivers missed out on Autosport's 2023 top 10 rankings
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
How F1's political battles played out in 2023
How F1's political battles played out in 2023 How F1's political battles played out in 2023
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.