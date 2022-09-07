Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Herta surprised Red Bull F1 wants him for AlphaTauri Next / Steiner: Haas has to “swallow the frog” after pitstop disasters
Formula 1 News

Tsunoda unsure of stepping into Gasly’s shoes as team leader straight away

Yuki Tsunoda thinks it would be difficult to immediately step into Pierre Gasly’s shoes as Formula 1 team leader at AlphaTauri should the Frenchman leave for Alpine in 2023.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov
Tsunoda unsure of stepping into Gasly’s shoes as team leader straight away

Gasly looks poised to leave AlphaTauri and the Red Bull family at the end of the year amid interest from Alpine as a replacement for Fernando Alonso.

Talks are ongoing between Red Bull and Alpine about the terms of Gasly’s release, but the deal hinges on whether IndyCar race winner Colton Herta can be signed as a replacement and a possible exemption for an FIA superlicence. 

Should he be retained by AlphaTauri for next season and be joined by Herta, Tsunoda would enter the campaign as the Italian outfit’s most experienced driver.

Asked by Autosport if he felt capable of leading the team were he to race alongside someone without F1 experience, Tsunoda replied: “Of course, it will be hard.

“Pierre always gives good quality feedback even when the team is struggling, and I learned a lot of things from him.

“I wouldn’t expect straightaway to be able to perform or give the feedback to the team straight away like Pierre. But currently I’m learning as much as possible from him.

“Still, there’s a lot of room I can learn from him. Currently, we face it the same way, just develop the car as much as possible, to have more consistent pace through the race week.”

Yuki Tsunoda, Scuderia AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda, Scuderia AlphaTauri

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

AlphaTauri announced back in July that Gasly would be remaining with the team for 2023, but has not given any formal indications of Tsunoda’s future.

AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost stayed coy when discussing driver plans over the Dutch Grand Prix weekend, saying its line-up for next year would be Gasly and Tsunoda “at this moment.”

Although Tost said Red Bull would still need to confirm that Tsunoda would remain at AlphaTauri next year, he said the Japanese youngster could lead the team “if the car is good enough.”

Tsunoda has not scored any points since the Spanish Grand Prix back in May, but has seen a number of opportunities pass by due to reliability issues or bad luck in recent weeks.

While the indications have been he will remain with AlphaTauri in 2023, Tsunoda said at Spa that it depended on “things in the background”, and that all he could do was “focus on myself and make the results.”

shares
comments
Herta surprised Red Bull F1 wants him for AlphaTauri
Previous article

Herta surprised Red Bull F1 wants him for AlphaTauri
Next article

Steiner: Haas has to “swallow the frog” after pitstop disasters

Steiner: Haas has to “swallow the frog” after pitstop disasters
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Ferrari adds yellow to celebration F1 livery for Italian Grand Prix Italian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari adds yellow to celebration F1 livery for Italian Grand Prix

Alonso: Dutch GP was "70 laps of qualifying" in recovery to sixth Dutch GP
Formula 1

Alonso: Dutch GP was "70 laps of qualifying" in recovery to sixth

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Latest news

Norris: Alpine has done "pretty bad job" to only just be ahead of McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Alpine has done "pretty bad job" to only just be ahead of McLaren

Lando Norris thinks Formula 1 rival Alpine has done a “pretty bad job” with its car this year to only just be ahead of McLaren in the constructors’ championship.

Hamilton: Ricciardo "far too talented" to be Mercedes F1 reserve in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Ricciardo "far too talented" to be Mercedes F1 reserve in 2023

Lewis Hamilton says Daniel Ricciardo is “far too talented” to be a reserve Formula 1 driver, as new reports link the Australian to Mercedes in such a capacity for 2023.

Leclerc expects "difficult" Ferrari home F1 race given Red Bull speed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc expects "difficult" Ferrari home F1 race given Red Bull speed

Charles Leclerc says it will be a "difficult weekend on paper" for the Ferrari Formula 1 team to stop Red Bull and win on its home turf in Monza given its straightline deficit.

Tsunoda: F1 fans pushing conspiracy theories need 'an MRI scan'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda: F1 fans pushing conspiracy theories need 'an MRI scan'

Yuki Tsunoda rejects conspiracy theories that resulted from his Dutch Grand Prix retirement and wants to ask Formula 1 fans suggesting them "how does your brain look like?"

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Plus

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
7 h
How F1's team cost cap triggered a football-style driver transfer market Plus

How F1's team cost cap triggered a football-style driver transfer market

OPINION: This year’s Formula 1 driver market has generated a rare dynamic of big money chopping and changing more akin to the world of football transfers. But with the cost cap now in play, could this year’s events become the norm in the future?

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
Why Verstappen breaking F1's wins in a season record would be a unique yet misleading feat Plus

Why Verstappen breaking F1's wins in a season record would be a unique yet misleading feat

OPINION: With a 109-point standings lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Plus

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Plus

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Plus

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2022
The encouraging trend emerging from F1’s embrace of social media Plus

The encouraging trend emerging from F1’s embrace of social media

Formula 1’s growing audience is turning to social media in record numbers and new content creators are helping to fuel that trend, explains MARK GALLAGHER

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.