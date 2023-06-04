Subscribe
Previous / Norris didn't expect F1 points in Spain even before Hamilton clash Next / Mercedes fined over F1 Spanish GP parc ferme rules breach
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Tsunoda slams "ridiculous" F1 Spanish GP penalty for Zhou defence

AlphaTauri Formula 1 driver Yuki Tsunoda has called out the “ridiculous” and “really unfair” penalty he copped in the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix after Zhou Guanyu “pretended” to run wide.

Matt Kew
By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04, battles with Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43

On lap 56 of 66 in a round dominated by Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, Alfa Romeo racer Zhou used DRS to challenge Tsunoda for ninth place around the outside into the Turn 1 right-hander.

But as the corner transitioned into Turn 2, Zhou appeared to jink his machine to the left to then take to the escape road before he rejoined the circuit several car lengths behind Tsunoda.

The FIA stewards reviewed the incident and ruled Zhou to have been in front at the apex of Turn 1 so he was therefore entitled to racing room.

With Tsunoda found to be in breach of the International Sporting Code, he was handed a five-second penalty to drop to a point-less 12th place. Meanwhile, Zhou scored two points for ninth.

Asked by Autosport for his reaction, Tsunoda said: “It was a ridiculous penalty and it feels really unfair.”

Recalling his version of events, Tsunoda reckoned Zhou had “pretended” to run out of room and that there was “definitely” space for the Alfa Romeo to remain on track.

He said: "When I saw [Zhou coming], I left the room and I feel like he just gave up in the early stages.

“He went outside and pretended like he got forced out, but he didn't. Definitely, there was still space outside.

“Obviously I gave him pressure but there's still space, so I don't understand why it was a penalty. It feels really unfair, really harsh.”

Yuki Tsunoda, Scuderia AlphaTauri in the paddock

Yuki Tsunoda, Scuderia AlphaTauri in the paddock

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Tsunoda said he was not aware of the penalty until he had reached the finish and reckoned both driver and team should have been able to offer their defence to the FIA before the final verdict was given.

He said: “I just heard and after chequered flag, which I was really happy. But after that radio, I was really disappointed.

“At the same time, [I felt] a bit curious… It is good to have a bit of discussion with the FIA because they give five seconds without any discussion and the race is over.

“So, it feels unfair… [I feel] exhausted, flat.”

Zhou, by contrast, reckoned it was a slam-dunk penalty for Tsunoda. He said: “It was very straightforward.

“I was ahead before braking into Turn 1 and then mid-corner, I was actually giving a lot of space. Then I just saw him [and he] wasn't stopping.

“[He tried] to release the brakes [but he] ran me off, which I had to take avoiding action and [use the] escape road, otherwise we would be crashing together.

“So, that was tricky after that because I had so much rubbish on my tyre. But then, in the end, I was able to keep behind him in the right position and get the position back.”

shares
comments

Norris didn't expect F1 points in Spain even before Hamilton clash

Mercedes fined over F1 Spanish GP parc ferme rules breach

Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
Russell explains Spanish GP sweat and rain confusion

Russell explains Spanish GP sweat and rain confusion

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Russell explains Spanish GP sweat and rain confusion Russell explains Spanish GP sweat and rain confusion

How Verstappen's lost lap would have extended his Barcelona F1 dominance

How Verstappen's lost lap would have extended his Barcelona F1 dominance

Formula 1
Spanish GP

How Verstappen's lost lap would have extended his Barcelona F1 dominance How Verstappen's lost lap would have extended his Barcelona F1 dominance

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Yuki Tsunoda More
Yuki Tsunoda
Tsunoda: AlphaTauri F1 staff have refocused after concern over potential team sale

Tsunoda: AlphaTauri F1 staff have refocused after concern over potential team sale

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Tsunoda: AlphaTauri F1 staff have refocused after concern over potential team sale Tsunoda: AlphaTauri F1 staff have refocused after concern over potential team sale

AlphaTauri finds answers to Tsunoda's crabbing F1 car in Baku

AlphaTauri finds answers to Tsunoda's crabbing F1 car in Baku

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

AlphaTauri finds answers to Tsunoda's crabbing F1 car in Baku AlphaTauri finds answers to Tsunoda's crabbing F1 car in Baku

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

Latest news

McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances

McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances

INDY IndyCar
Detroit

McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances

Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt

Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt

INDY IndyCar
Detroit

Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt

LeBron James named as Le Mans 24 Hours official starter

LeBron James named as Le Mans 24 Hours official starter

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

LeBron James named as Le Mans 24 Hours official starter LeBron James named as Le Mans 24 Hours official starter

Detroit street track “really came alive” during IndyCar race

Detroit street track “really came alive” during IndyCar race

INDY IndyCar
Detroit

Detroit street track “really came alive” during IndyCar race Detroit street track “really came alive” during IndyCar race

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jonathan Noble

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinuackas

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe