Subscribe
Previous / Sainz: Barcelona exposed Ferrari's F1 tyre weakness Next / Tsunoda slams "ridiculous" F1 Spanish GP penalty for Zhou defence
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Norris didn't expect F1 points in Spain even before Hamilton clash

Lando Norris says he anticipated it would be a struggle to score points in Formula 1's Spanish Grand Prix even before picking up wing damage in contact with Lewis Hamilton.

James Newbold
By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper
Lando Norris, McLaren, on the grid with his engineer

McLaren driver Norris qualified a season-best third in Spain, but his hopes of a points finish were curtailed on the first lap when he clashed with Hamilton's Mercedes at Turn 2 and had to pit at the end of the opening tour.

Hamilton escaped without significant damage and went on to finish second.

Speaking after he was eventually classified 17th, Norris stressed that even before the contact he expected points would be hard to come by due to McLaren's ongoing struggles for pace and with several drivers starting out of position further down the field.

Mercedes driver George Russell recovered from 12th to finish third, while Sergio Perez's Red Bull secured fourth from 11th on the grid.

Norris said: "The pace was as expected today, which was bad. I don't think we expected anything else really.

"Our aim was to maybe finish in the points, but we weren't expecting anything like yesterday."

Asked whether points would have been possible without the impact with Hamilton, Norris replied: "Probably not, no."

He then added: "Because we're slow, we have been all year. I don't know, there's nothing else to say.

"Yesterday was a special day. Some good teams struggled a lot and some of the worse teams did a better job, so it was just an odd day, people making a lot of mistakes and we just capitalised on that.

Norris clashed with Hamilton at Turn 2 as both Verstappen and Sainz ran deep into Turn 1 and caused the Mercedes to check up

Norris clashed with Hamilton at Turn 2 as both Verstappen and Sainz ran deep into Turn 1 and caused the Mercedes to check up

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"Apart from that, we've been off the pace all season, struggling to finish in the points in half the races. And today was just that again. There was the expectation that we would have had a very difficult day today.

"We're clearly nowhere near as quick as Alpine, Aston or all of these top-five, top-six teams.

"There's no point in thinking 'we're going to finish in the points' because we're just not quick enough."

Read Also:

Explaining the clash with Hamilton, Norris said it was triggered by Hamilton checking up to avoid Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz as they were recovering from running wide while contesting the lead into Turn 1.

Describing it as "just a racing incident", Norris explained: "I did see in Turn 1 that Max went off the track, went a bit wide, so then he had to bounce over the kerb in Turn 2 and then everyone just checked up.

"I was too close to Lewis to be able to react and brake and whatever. So just an unlucky moment. Lewis was fine, he didn't do anything wrong."

shares
comments

Sainz: Barcelona exposed Ferrari's F1 tyre weakness

Tsunoda slams "ridiculous" F1 Spanish GP penalty for Zhou defence
James Newbold More
James Newbold
Live: F1 Spanish GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race

Live: F1 Spanish GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Live: F1 Spanish GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race Live: F1 Spanish GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race

F1 Spanish Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Spanish Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Formula 1
Spanish GP

F1 Spanish Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more F1 Spanish Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

How a 128-day Mercedes miracle crushed its opposition

How a 128-day Mercedes miracle crushed its opposition

Plus
Plus
GT

How a 128-day Mercedes miracle crushed its opposition How a 128-day Mercedes miracle crushed its opposition

Lando Norris More
Lando Norris
Why McLaren shocked on F1’s toughest aero track

Why McLaren shocked on F1’s toughest aero track

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Why McLaren shocked on F1’s toughest aero track Why McLaren shocked on F1’s toughest aero track

Norris feared Q1 exit before "shock" third in Spanish GP qualifying

Norris feared Q1 exit before "shock" third in Spanish GP qualifying

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Norris feared Q1 exit before "shock" third in Spanish GP qualifying Norris feared Q1 exit before "shock" third in Spanish GP qualifying

How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022

How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022 How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022

McLaren More
McLaren
Stella: "Hats off to Red Bull" for complex F1 floor design

Stella: "Hats off to Red Bull" for complex F1 floor design

Formula 1

Stella: "Hats off to Red Bull" for complex F1 floor design Stella: "Hats off to Red Bull" for complex F1 floor design

McLaren: Hiring Red Bull's Marshall an "unmissable" opportunity

McLaren: Hiring Red Bull's Marshall an "unmissable" opportunity

Formula 1

McLaren: Hiring Red Bull's Marshall an "unmissable" opportunity McLaren: Hiring Red Bull's Marshall an "unmissable" opportunity

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

Latest news

McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances

McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances

INDY IndyCar
Detroit

McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances

Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt

Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt

INDY IndyCar
Detroit

Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt

LeBron James named as Le Mans 24 Hours official starter

LeBron James named as Le Mans 24 Hours official starter

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

LeBron James named as Le Mans 24 Hours official starter LeBron James named as Le Mans 24 Hours official starter

Detroit street track “really came alive” during IndyCar race

Detroit street track “really came alive” during IndyCar race

INDY IndyCar
Detroit

Detroit street track “really came alive” during IndyCar race Detroit street track “really came alive” during IndyCar race

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jonathan Noble

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinuackas

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe