Subscribe
Formula 1 Brazilian GP
News

Tsunoda locked himself away after Mexico F1 clash with Piastri

AlphaTauri Formula 1 driver Yuki Tsunoda locked himself in a room and “cancelled everything” while he processed guilt and frustration from colliding with Oscar Piastri in the Mexican Grand Prix.

Matt Kew
Author Matt Kew
Updated
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04, collide as they battle for position

After several side-by-side battles, Tsunoda attempted to finally pass the McLaren rookie for seventh place on lap 49 of 71 with the aid of DRS into Turn 1.

But as he moved around the outside, his right-rear wheel tagged Piastri’s front left to trigger a spin. He re-joined the track in 16th and finished 12th.

Although Tsunoda defended his attempted overtake on Piastri, he has now revealed that his frustration was sufficiently “hard to digest” that he shut himself away in his Mexico City hotel room.

Facing the media ahead of the Brazilian GP this weekend, he said: “I was really frustrated after the race because I lost the opportunity to score points for the team.

“I was having a good race until then. So, I really had massive frustration and actually, it was hard to digest that frustration on that day.

“Normally, Mexico, you can enjoy. I actually cancelled everything and just stayed in the room.

“It was a big moment, and it was an opportunity… P5 was definitely possible.”

Tsunoda added that he “tried to be patient as much as possible” when passing the McLaren and that it was “easy” to be alongside Piastri given the overspeed he had with DRS at the end of the main straight.

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

But he recognised that he should have taken extra caution and used more “situation management” given it was a fight for points - as AlphaTauri tries to bank extra prize money by passing Williams for seventh place in the constructors’ championship.

PLUS: Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time

Asked by Autosport to explain his coping mechanism, Tsunoda continued: “I feel first of all guilty.

“I don't know whether it's a conscious thing or whatever, but I just feel pretty bad if I play around and have a distraction after I have a bad race.

“Maybe it's good, but it will be just for me. It will be just temporary. I thought about everything - what I can improve in the future.

“It was obviously tough, but it gives me time to rethink. For me, it's my thing I normally do if I have a bad race. I only have a party if I have a good race.”

Read Also:

Tsunoda had previously talked about learning from experienced team-mate Daniel Ricciardo to improve his “emotional control”. He reckoned this was something he had so far “never achieved, especially the last grand prix”.

shares
comments
Previous article "Absolutely no doubts" that Ricciardo would find F1 form again - Tost
Next article Sainz: Current F1 sprint format "too revealing" of full grand prix events
Matt Kew
More
Matt Kew
F1 teams pushing to relax parc ferme rules but must limit engineer 'fantasies'

F1 teams pushing to relax parc ferme rules but must limit engineer 'fantasies'

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

F1 teams pushing to relax parc ferme rules but must limit engineer 'fantasies' F1 teams pushing to relax parc ferme rules but must limit engineer 'fantasies'

Perez says he "should have been on the front row" in F1 Brazilian GP

Perez says he "should have been on the front row" in F1 Brazilian GP

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Perez says he "should have been on the front row" in F1 Brazilian GP Perez says he "should have been on the front row" in F1 Brazilian GP

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Qatar GP

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Yuki Tsunoda
More
Yuki Tsunoda
Tsunoda explains why Ricciardo is more heavily linked with Red Bull F1 switch

Tsunoda explains why Ricciardo is more heavily linked with Red Bull F1 switch

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Tsunoda explains why Ricciardo is more heavily linked with Red Bull F1 switch Tsunoda explains why Ricciardo is more heavily linked with Red Bull F1 switch

Why AlphaTauri’s new F1 driver stance is pure “gold” for its engineers

Why AlphaTauri’s new F1 driver stance is pure “gold” for its engineers

Formula 1
United States GP

Why AlphaTauri’s new F1 driver stance is pure “gold” for its engineers Why AlphaTauri’s new F1 driver stance is pure “gold” for its engineers

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

AlphaTauri
More
AlphaTauri
"Absolutely no doubts" that Ricciardo would find F1 form again - Tost

"Absolutely no doubts" that Ricciardo would find F1 form again - Tost

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

"Absolutely no doubts" that Ricciardo would find F1 form again - Tost "Absolutely no doubts" that Ricciardo would find F1 form again - Tost

How AlphaTauri can cater to Ricciardo's F1 needs the way McLaren couldn’t

How AlphaTauri can cater to Ricciardo's F1 needs the way McLaren couldn’t

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

How AlphaTauri can cater to Ricciardo's F1 needs the way McLaren couldn’t How AlphaTauri can cater to Ricciardo's F1 needs the way McLaren couldn’t

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1 How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

Latest news

Live: F1 Brazilian GP updates - Sprint Qualifying & Race

Live: F1 Brazilian GP updates - Sprint Qualifying & Race

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Live: F1 Brazilian GP updates - Sprint Qualifying & Race Live: F1 Brazilian GP updates - Sprint Qualifying & Race

F1 not alarmed about spiralling Las Vegas GP costs

F1 not alarmed about spiralling Las Vegas GP costs

F1 Formula 1

F1 not alarmed about spiralling Las Vegas GP costs F1 not alarmed about spiralling Las Vegas GP costs

How a lesson from Haas helped Aston Martin's surprise Brazil F1 turnaround

How a lesson from Haas helped Aston Martin's surprise Brazil F1 turnaround

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

How a lesson from Haas helped Aston Martin's surprise Brazil F1 turnaround How a lesson from Haas helped Aston Martin's surprise Brazil F1 turnaround

F1 in talks to overhaul sprint format for 2024

F1 in talks to overhaul sprint format for 2024

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

F1 in talks to overhaul sprint format for 2024 F1 in talks to overhaul sprint format for 2024

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot

The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot

Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists?

Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists? Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists?

Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time

Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe