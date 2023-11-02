Sainz: Current F1 sprint format "too revealing" of full grand prix events
Carlos Sainz reckons that Formula 1's current sprint format could use further tweaks, citing that the Saturday sprint race is "too revealing" of how Sunday's grand prix will play out.
The sixth and final sprint race of the 2023 season will take place over the Sao Paulo Grand Prix weekend, as Interlagos becomes the only circuit to have hosted sprints in all three seasons since F1 began to experiment with introducing shortened races.
Sprint races were used as a method of setting the grid during 2021 and 2022 for the full grands prix, but 2023's reformat has effectively created a standalone day for sprint qualifying and the race on Saturdays.
Sainz reckons that F1 should keep experimenting with different formats for the sprints, if to develop a situation where the Saturday race does not end up being too reflective of the main event on Sunday.
"Right now, I agree that six is enough. But I agree that Saturday is too revealing of what's going to happen on Sunday, which is basically the first stint of the race of Sunday, what you're watching on TV.
"And this doesn't help. I think the show is the main race, is the grand prix. So if you've arrived to that point, you'd better try something else on Saturday.
"Is that reverse grids? Is that single lap qualifying? I don't know. But I think given that the sprint format is a bit of an experiment going on right now in Formula 1, I would be open to keep experimenting to see which format is best.
"For me, the one we have now, it's just Saturday doesn't feel completely right for what then comes on Sunday."
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari
Sainz's former team-mate Lando Norris suggested that, if the format was up to him, he would prefer that the sprint race element was gone and the race weekend compressed into two days with a single practice session preceding qualifying.
This was a format that F1 experimented with during the COVID-affected 2020 season, as the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix was held over two days with a solitary 90-minute practice session.
"I've always liked the normal race weekends, to be honest. So if I could just choose, I'd just go back to having that," said Norris.
"The reason is for the fans and to put on more of a show and things like that. I like the challenge of just FP1 and then qualifying, I think it's better. I think it's for me more enjoyable, more of a challenge for the engineers and for us as drivers.
"So if we just had FP1, qualifying, and a main race - a Saturday-Sunday, it'll be nice over two days. I think that's maybe the only thing, but it's not my choice, so it doesn't matter."
Latest news
Live: F1 Brazilian GP updates - Sprint Qualifying & Race
Live: F1 Brazilian GP updates - Sprint Qualifying & Race Live: F1 Brazilian GP updates - Sprint Qualifying & Race
F1 not alarmed about spiralling Las Vegas GP costs
F1 not alarmed about spiralling Las Vegas GP costs F1 not alarmed about spiralling Las Vegas GP costs
How a lesson from Haas helped Aston Martin's surprise Brazil F1 turnaround
How a lesson from Haas helped Aston Martin's surprise Brazil F1 turnaround How a lesson from Haas helped Aston Martin's surprise Brazil F1 turnaround
F1 in talks to overhaul sprint format for 2024
F1 in talks to overhaul sprint format for 2024 F1 in talks to overhaul sprint format for 2024
How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus
How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus
The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot
The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot
Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists?
Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists? Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists?
Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time
Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.