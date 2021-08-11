Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Tsunoda: Italy move has improved approach to races

By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith

Yuki Tsunoda says a relocation to Italy to be closer to the AlphaTauri Formula 1 team was “definitely a good decision” resulting in a much improved approach to races.

Tsunoda: Italy move has improved approach to races

Tsunoda started his rookie year operating out of the UK, after impressing Red Bull bosses by finishing third overall in FIA Formula 2 last season to secure an F1 graduation with AlphaTauri.

The Japanese driver then earned high praise by starring on his debut at the Bahrain season opener after charging through to score points in ninth.

However, he failed to score in the next three races, with a notable low point coming at Imola when he crashed out of qualifying and then spun in the race while inside the points.

The drop in form prompted Red Bull to move Tsunoda to Faenza, Italy, in June, in a bid to rebuild the driver’s confidence and to integrate him more with his AlphaTauri team.

Reflecting on the move, the 21-year-old says the decision is already reaping rewards, by improving his discipline and focus. Since the relocation Tsunoda has yielded four points finishes in the last seven races.

“I think moving to Faenza or near the factory was definitely a good decision,” Tsunoda told Autosport.

"And, that's why I found a couple of good approaches before Azerbaijan.

“Recently I think whole race week, how I build up the pace and progress through the sessions went better compared to first three races or four races, except of France.

“I think definitely it was a good decision. And I spend a lot of time with engineers, more than I have more than usual. So it's a really good thing.

“I like it, I prefer more Italy, to be honest. I like the food. Because of I think Japanese food is a little bit similar to Italy, and a lot of Italian restaurants in Japan. So it's a quite familiar taste, and it's more near to Japan [in terms of feeling]. And also, I like the weather.”

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Tsunoda admits that his discipline and focus this season could have been better prior to the move to Italy, having previously spent his time between events in the UK training and playing video games.

Now, he is able to talk to his engineers at the workshop on a regular basis which has resulted in him being much calmer when approaching race weekends.

“Recently I've tried to spend more [time] to the racing, which I should do, of course, from before the season,” he added.

“But like I said, I spend more time with engineers and working together, analysing the race, the previous race or prepare for the next race, so that was good.

“And definitely I felt more relaxed before the Friday, because it's all prepared. And we chat already before I come to the track.

“Before I moved to Italy, I was playing video games and of course I was doing training, but most of time I was spending in front of the screen.

“I was not making the time to think about the racing or, you know, think about the next race.

“Recently, yeah, I try to more think about the racing and that's why we found another couple of different things, and a couple of issues from the previous races, and we just make it better for next race.

“So I feel good step from every race. So yeah, definitely I needed more strong discipline.”

shares
comments
Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez

Previous article

Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Rossi's post-MotoGP car racing career won't be "just for fun"

4 h
2
Formula 1

Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez

5 h
3
Formula 1

Ferrari to unleash ‘significant’ F1 engine upgrade

1 d
4
MotoGP

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

1 d
5
BTCC

What could have been: A rising star's abruptly curtailed tin-top debut

1 d
Latest news
Tsunoda: Italy move has improved approach to races
F1

Tsunoda: Italy move has improved approach to races

10m
Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez
F1

Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez

5 h
Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success Plus
F1

Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success

6 h
Tech analysis: Red Bull’s latest F1 brake duct tweaks
F1

Tech analysis: Red Bull’s latest F1 brake duct tweaks

22 h
Tost gives "competitive" AlphaTauri 5/10 for first half of F1 2021
F1

Tost gives "competitive" AlphaTauri 5/10 for first half of F1 2021

Aug 10, 2021
Latest videos
Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief 10:15
Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary 11:36
Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary

Vettel's Fuel Sample Failure Explained - And What Happens Next 06:30
Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021

Vettel's Fuel Sample Failure Explained - And What Happens Next

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone! 09:09
Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone!

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal 05:54
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal

Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Clio ace Rivett makes BTCC return subbing for Neate Knockhill
BTCC

Clio ace Rivett makes BTCC return subbing for Neate

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies Plus
WRC

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies

M-Sport working to field three Pumas for 2022 WRC
WRC

M-Sport working to field three Pumas for 2022 WRC

Yuki Tsunoda More
Yuki Tsunoda
Tsunoda: AlphaTauri F1 car felt ‘really nervous’ before FP1 crash Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Tsunoda: AlphaTauri F1 car felt ‘really nervous’ before FP1 crash

AlphaTauri F1's Tsunoda "improving really well" after move to Italy
Formula 1

AlphaTauri F1's Tsunoda "improving really well" after move to Italy

How Red Bull’s latest prospect carries the hopes of a nation Plus
Formula 1

How Red Bull’s latest prospect carries the hopes of a nation

More
AlphaTauri
Tost gives "competitive" AlphaTauri 5/10 for first half of F1 2021 Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Tost gives "competitive" AlphaTauri 5/10 for first half of F1 2021

Gasly expects more F1 podium chances after Hungary miss Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Gasly expects more F1 podium chances after Hungary miss

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke Plus
Formula 1

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke

Trending Today

Rossi's post-MotoGP car racing career won't be "just for fun"
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi's post-MotoGP car racing career won't be "just for fun"

Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez

Ferrari to unleash ‘significant’ F1 engine upgrade
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari to unleash ‘significant’ F1 engine upgrade

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

What could have been: A rising star's abruptly curtailed tin-top debut
BTCC BTCC

What could have been: A rising star's abruptly curtailed tin-top debut

McLaren signs US rallycross champion Foust for 2022 Extreme E assault
Extreme E Extreme E

McLaren signs US rallycross champion Foust for 2022 Extreme E assault

Tsunoda: Italy move has improved approach to races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda: Italy move has improved approach to races

Why Le Mans' hidden gem will produce its most unpredictable race Plus
WEC WEC

Why Le Mans' hidden gem will produce its most unpredictable race

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success Plus

Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success

OPINION: While the architects of Formula 1’s experimental ‘Sprint’ concept have declared victory, STUART CODLING says that at best it’s a qualified success – and considerably more data is required before enshrining it as a fixture in grand prix weekends

Formula 1
6 h
The mystery capitulation that denied F1’s ultimate enigma title glory Plus

The mystery capitulation that denied F1’s ultimate enigma title glory

One of the defining Formula 1 drivers of his era, the late Carlos Reutemann should also have been a world champion. The reasons for the 1981 title slipping out of his grasp remain the subject of impassioned debate to this very day. GP Racing investigates…

Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021
How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet Plus

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet

After seven seasons of absolute dominance, Mercedes is now faced with a stark reality: through circumstances beyond its control it is struggling to maintain pre-eminence over one of its most ambitious rivals. Worst of all, it saw this scenario coming – but could do nothing about it, as GP RACING reveals

Formula 1
Aug 7, 2021
The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust Plus

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust

Alpine raised eyebrows when it awarded Esteban Ocon an unusual three-year contract. Even more so when his performances seemed to tail off once he had that contract in his pocket. Now, after Ocon brilliantly seized the moment to win in Hungary, Alpine’s decision seems to be vindicated. LUKE SMITH analyses why Ocon loosened his Mercedes ties to stick with ‘Team Enstone’

Formula 1
Aug 6, 2021
How Ferrari has brought the best from F1’s smooth operator Plus

How Ferrari has brought the best from F1’s smooth operator

As a young boy, Carlos Sainz was schooled by his father in the special folklore surrounding Ferrari in Formula 1. Now an established grand prix ace – and a Ferrari driver to boot – Sainz opens up to BEN ANDERSON about driving for the team of his childhood hero, and of his own boyhood dreams

Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021
How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars Plus

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars

OPINION: The 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix may not have been a thrill-a-minute overtaking fest, but it's a race that will live long in the memory as one of the best of the current era of Formula 1. And as F1 moves to regulations in 2022 aimed at boosting overtaking, Hungary showed the balance it must strike with its new machinery as not to deny similarly tense spectacles

Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021
Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1? Plus

Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1?

OPINION: Different perspectives had Lewis Hamilton’s solo second standing start in Formula 1’s 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix as fabulous or farcical. But did it make the championship appear too silly for the sake of a moment of high-charged sporting drama?

Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021
Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver Plus

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver

The chaotic start to the Hungarian GP set the scene for F1's less heralded drivers to make a name for themselves. Esteban Ocon did just that to win in fine style, but further down the order one driver was making his first visit to the points and - while the circumstances were fortunate - took full advantage of the chance presented to him

Formula 1
Aug 3, 2021

Latest news

Tsunoda: Italy move has improved approach to races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda: Italy move has improved approach to races

Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez

Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success

Tech analysis: Red Bull’s latest F1 brake duct tweaks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tech analysis: Red Bull’s latest F1 brake duct tweaks

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.