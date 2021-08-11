Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez

By:

Sergio Perez makes no bones of the fact that his adaptation to Red Bull’s Formula 1 car has been harder than he anticipated.

Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez

Having arrived at the Milton Keynes-based team full of confidence, and declaring ambitions to out-perform the car he had underneath him, the 2021 F1 season has not been as straightforward as he would have liked.

The lack of pre-season testing, and reduction in Friday running at grands prix, left Perez, along with the other drivers swapping teams, on the back foot.

And although there have been some obvious highlights – including a front row start at Imola and that victory in Baku – equally there has been a fair share of frustration too.

For Perez, the core problem is not that he isn’t up to the job, or that he is lacking the experience of running for a front-line team.

It’s that Red Bull’s car philosophy is so alien to him that it is almost like he is having to learn to race in a new category this season.

“The way you extract the lap time in this car, the way you are fighting when you are in dirty air, compared to what I was used to do, and how you drive the races, is very different,” Perez tells Autosport.

“Plus, it’s how you look after the tyres. Every car has different requirements of rim heating, and rim cooling, with very specific details as everything is linked to the tyres.

“So it's just a different world, to be honest. It’s like I've changed category to be very honest. It's just a different category.”

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Perez is no stranger to working with a big team, having had that character-building season with McLaren back in 2013 where he learned an awful lot about what can go wrong.

But what has made this move to Red Bull potentially harder for him is the double whammy of a car that needed a completely different approach from what he was previously used at, plus the team being in the position for gunning for the title.

That has meant that the pressure, and the spotlight, has been on him an incredible deal.

“It's a massive opportunity, but yeah I also am aware that I have changed a lot the philosophy,” he explains.

“I went from one team to a very different team in terms of how the car achieved the lap time, and it's been harder than expected, changing teams, you know, especially coming to a team that is already fighting for the championship.

“It's great to be in a team that is fighting for the championship but, at the same time, it's difficult because you don't have that adaptation that when you are fighting for the championship you're fully engaged with the car. I didn't have chance to do that.

“I'm just learning a lot, you know, from the car, and from the team. I came to a very different team philosophy, engine and car, so I’m just getting on with it and, with time and just improving, things are getting better.

“But it is not an easy process and still it's an ongoing process. Coming into a new structure, a structure like Red Bull, it's very big, and it's not easy to find your feet. But it's getting there.”

Sergio Perez took his first Red Bull win in Azerbaijan.

Sergio Perez took his first Red Bull win in Azerbaijan.

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Perhaps the one thing Perez has lacked the most this season has been time. He has said on a few occasions that he starts the weekends massively playing catch-up in working out what he needs to do to make his car quick.

Read Also:

But his rate of progress in understanding the set-up and tyres is so much during a weekend, that he wishes he could start again after the chequered flag on Sunday.

“I'm still needing a lot of time when we go to a new circuit,” he says.

“I take like the whole Friday to be there in qualifying, and that is just chipping away through qualifying. Then it's just too late when you have such a deficit through Friday.

“Eventually I get there, but it just takes me too much time to get on top of that.”

Equally, what Perez has found is that to make the Red Bull RB16B operate to its best, it needs to be hustled in a way where life isn’t comfortable for the driver.

For Max Verstappen, his strength in balancing a car on the edge of adhesion has seen him do things with Red Bulls that previous team-mates have struggled to match.

Perez adds: “I'd say it's a faster car, but just the way you extract the lap time is very different.

"At the end of the day, all F1 cars come very close together, but it's just the way you extract the maximum lap time from each car that is very different. And I went to a car that is very different.

“I find that with the Red Bull car, you have a very narrow window, where it operates. It is very important to stay in that window because if you go out of it, it might feel a bit more comfortable but it’s not necessarily a faster car. So I think it's a lot of me adapting to the car.”

But despite the clear difficulties he has had, and the task being harder than he originally thought, what Perez isn’t lacking is the conviction that he can get things sorted.

His front row start at Imola, and that victory in the Azerbaijan GP, have shown what he can do when the car is in the right window.

They have given him the confidence to know that when that feeling of being at one with the car eventually comes, then the results are sure to follow.

“It is just growing that knowledge together, and it will become very natural,” he says.

“At the moment is not natural yet, but it will get there. I assume that already this year, in the second half of the season, I will be there and we will be pretty strong.

“I will just get stronger and we as a team are going to get stronger.”

shares
comments

Related video

Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success

Previous article

Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari to unleash ‘significant’ F1 engine upgrade

1 d
2
Formula 1

Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez

45 min
3
BTCC

What could have been: A rising star's abruptly curtailed tin-top debut

22 h
4
MotoGP

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

21 h
5
Formula 1

How Hamilton has lifted Norris’ self-belief on and off track

2 d
Latest news
Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez
F1

Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez

45m
Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success Plus
F1

Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success

1 h
Tech analysis: Red Bull’s latest F1 brake duct tweaks
F1

Tech analysis: Red Bull’s latest F1 brake duct tweaks

17 h
Tost gives "competitive" AlphaTauri 5/10 for first half of F1 2021
F1

Tost gives "competitive" AlphaTauri 5/10 for first half of F1 2021

19 h
The numbers that are the true judge of Ferrari’s 2021 F1 progress
F1

The numbers that are the true judge of Ferrari’s 2021 F1 progress

22 h
Latest videos
Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief 10:15
Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary 11:36
Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary

Vettel's Fuel Sample Failure Explained - And What Happens Next 06:30
Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021

Vettel's Fuel Sample Failure Explained - And What Happens Next

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone! 09:09
Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone!

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal 05:54
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
The numbers that are the true judge of Ferrari’s 2021 F1 progress
Formula 1

The numbers that are the true judge of Ferrari’s 2021 F1 progress

Renault's F1 engine chief Taffin departs company Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Renault's F1 engine chief Taffin departs company

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars Hungarian GP Plus
Formula 1

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars

Sergio Perez More
Sergio Perez
Red Bull fears another engine loss after Hungarian GP smash Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull fears another engine loss after Hungarian GP smash

Perez: "No reason" to look outside Red Bull for F1 future
Formula 1

Perez: "No reason" to look outside Red Bull for F1 future

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Plus
Formula 1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Tech analysis: Red Bull’s latest F1 brake duct tweaks
Formula 1

Tech analysis: Red Bull’s latest F1 brake duct tweaks

Newey: Politicking against Red Bull at level never seen before in F1
Formula 1

Newey: Politicking against Red Bull at level never seen before in F1

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks Plus
Formula 1

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks

Trending Today

Ferrari to unleash ‘significant’ F1 engine upgrade
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari to unleash ‘significant’ F1 engine upgrade

Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez

What could have been: A rising star's abruptly curtailed tin-top debut
BTCC BTCC

What could have been: A rising star's abruptly curtailed tin-top debut

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

How Hamilton has lifted Norris’ self-belief on and off track
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Hamilton has lifted Norris’ self-belief on and off track

The numbers that are the true judge of Ferrari’s 2021 F1 progress
Formula 1 Formula 1

The numbers that are the true judge of Ferrari’s 2021 F1 progress

F1 vs Le Mans cars: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more
WEC WEC

F1 vs Le Mans cars: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more

Tech analysis: Red Bull’s latest F1 brake duct tweaks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tech analysis: Red Bull’s latest F1 brake duct tweaks

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success Plus

Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success

OPINION: While the architects of Formula 1’s experimental ‘Sprint’ concept have declared victory, STUART CODLING says that at best it’s a qualified success – and considerably more data is required before enshrining it as a fixture in grand prix weekends

Formula 1
1 h
The mystery capitulation that denied F1’s ultimate enigma title glory Plus

The mystery capitulation that denied F1’s ultimate enigma title glory

One of the defining Formula 1 drivers of his era, the late Carlos Reutemann should also have been a world champion. The reasons for the 1981 title slipping out of his grasp remain the subject of impassioned debate to this very day. GP Racing investigates…

Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021
How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet Plus

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet

After seven seasons of absolute dominance, Mercedes is now faced with a stark reality: through circumstances beyond its control it is struggling to maintain pre-eminence over one of its most ambitious rivals. Worst of all, it saw this scenario coming – but could do nothing about it, as GP RACING reveals

Formula 1
Aug 7, 2021
The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust Plus

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust

Alpine raised eyebrows when it awarded Esteban Ocon an unusual three-year contract. Even more so when his performances seemed to tail off once he had that contract in his pocket. Now, after Ocon brilliantly seized the moment to win in Hungary, Alpine’s decision seems to be vindicated. LUKE SMITH analyses why Ocon loosened his Mercedes ties to stick with ‘Team Enstone’

Formula 1
Aug 6, 2021
How Ferrari has brought the best from F1’s smooth operator Plus

How Ferrari has brought the best from F1’s smooth operator

As a young boy, Carlos Sainz was schooled by his father in the special folklore surrounding Ferrari in Formula 1. Now an established grand prix ace – and a Ferrari driver to boot – Sainz opens up to BEN ANDERSON about driving for the team of his childhood hero, and of his own boyhood dreams

Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021
How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars Plus

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars

OPINION: The 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix may not have been a thrill-a-minute overtaking fest, but it's a race that will live long in the memory as one of the best of the current era of Formula 1. And as F1 moves to regulations in 2022 aimed at boosting overtaking, Hungary showed the balance it must strike with its new machinery as not to deny similarly tense spectacles

Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021
Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1? Plus

Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1?

OPINION: Different perspectives had Lewis Hamilton’s solo second standing start in Formula 1’s 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix as fabulous or farcical. But did it make the championship appear too silly for the sake of a moment of high-charged sporting drama?

Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021
Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver Plus

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver

The chaotic start to the Hungarian GP set the scene for F1's less heralded drivers to make a name for themselves. Esteban Ocon did just that to win in fine style, but further down the order one driver was making his first visit to the points and - while the circumstances were fortunate - took full advantage of the chance presented to him

Formula 1
Aug 3, 2021

Latest news

Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez

Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success

Tech analysis: Red Bull’s latest F1 brake duct tweaks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tech analysis: Red Bull’s latest F1 brake duct tweaks

Tost gives "competitive" AlphaTauri 5/10 for first half of F1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tost gives "competitive" AlphaTauri 5/10 for first half of F1 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.