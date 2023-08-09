Subscribe
Previous / Mercedes' "knife-edge" F1 car behind Russell's recent struggles Next / Iconic Michael Schumacher F1 Ferrari to be auctioned in Monterey
Formula 1 News

Toyota to continue McLaren relationship despite end of F1 wind tunnel deal

Toyota’s motorsport division expects to continue working with the McLaren Formula 1 team in the near future, despite the imminent end of its wind tunnel deal.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Toyota windtunnel

McLaren’s switchover to its own brand-new wind tunnel at its Woking factory is expected to take place this month, bringing an end to a 12-year partnership it had using the Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe (TGR-E) facility in Cologne.

The squad originally began using Toyota’s former F1 wind tunnel back in 2010 and it has helped in the design of every McLaren challenger since.

But while the change of wind tunnels means that McLaren will no longer use the Cologne facility, the Japanese manufacturer does not think that this is the end of the road for their partnership.

TGR-E managing director Rob Leupen said: “Our door remains open to McLaren. We wish them nothing but success with the new wind tunnel and, whilst that naturally changes what services McLaren requires from TGR-E and how often their engineers are likely to be in Cologne, we have an open dialogue and are playing a constructive part in the process of integrating their new wind tunnel into their development programme.

“I think on this activity we have clearly shown how TGR-E can add long-term value to top-level engineering projects, and we look forward to supporting innovative companies like McLaren in the future.”

Jenson Button, McLaren MP4-26

Jenson Button, McLaren MP4-26

Photo by: Sutton Images

McLaren first began using the Cologne wind tunnel in 2010, a year after the Toyota F1 team pulled out of grand prix racing. It was first used to develop the 2011 race-winning McLaren MP4-26, and has been used all the way through to this year’s MCL60.

The relationship expanded greatly over the years beyond just use of the wind tunnel, as it included making use of R&D and production capabilities too. McLaren also set up exclusive working areas at the Toyota factory, with separate data systems and links back to its Woking factory.

Both parties also worked together on ensuring that the wind tunnel was developed and kept at the cutting-edge of technology throughout its use.

Andrea Stella, McLaren team principal, was clear that Toyota’s input was something that deserved praise.

“TGR-E’s support has been invaluable to our success,” he said. “We have established a good working relationship between the McLaren team and the staff onsite at the facility, with their inhouse additive manufacturing capabilities and other onsite facilities being vital to the development process of our cars.

“As we move forward towards the commissioning of our on-site wind tunnel, which offers significant efficiencies to McLaren and aligns with the new structure being built at the team, we would like to recognise that the work done with the TGR-E wind tunnel has been instrumental in the team’s progress in the past and thank TGR-E for their invaluable support across this period.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Leupen added that Toyota itself was pleased to have been a part of McLaren’s success over the years.

“We are proud to have played a part in McLaren’s Formula 1 story for such a long period,” he explained.

“To have established a trusting relationship and worked together for 12 years is a sign of the mutual respect between our two organisations, as well as the hard work of employees at TGR-E and McLaren to make a success of this relationship. We are sincerely grateful for McLaren’s commitment to us over that time.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes' "knife-edge" F1 car behind Russell's recent struggles

Iconic Michael Schumacher F1 Ferrari to be auctioned in Monterey
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Perez: Szafnauer should have been given more time at Alpine F1 team

Perez: Szafnauer should have been given more time at Alpine F1 team

Formula 1

Perez: Szafnauer should have been given more time at Alpine F1 team Perez: Szafnauer should have been given more time at Alpine F1 team

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

Mercedes thinks it has finally found ride height sweet spot for 2024 F1 car

Mercedes thinks it has finally found ride height sweet spot for 2024 F1 car

Formula 1

Mercedes thinks it has finally found ride height sweet spot for 2024 F1 car Mercedes thinks it has finally found ride height sweet spot for 2024 F1 car

McLaren More
McLaren
McLaren explains reasons behind Norris F1 race engineer rotation

McLaren explains reasons behind Norris F1 race engineer rotation

Formula 1

McLaren explains reasons behind Norris F1 race engineer rotation McLaren explains reasons behind Norris F1 race engineer rotation

Stella defends F1 rules: Low-drag tracks are now a problem

Stella defends F1 rules: Low-drag tracks are now a problem

Formula 1

Stella defends F1 rules: Low-drag tracks are now a problem Stella defends F1 rules: Low-drag tracks are now a problem

The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP

The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

Latest news

Perez: Szafnauer should have been given more time at Alpine F1 team

Perez: Szafnauer should have been given more time at Alpine F1 team

F1 Formula 1

Perez: Szafnauer should have been given more time at Alpine F1 team Perez: Szafnauer should have been given more time at Alpine F1 team

How Alpine F1 team can learn from Toyota’s unique WRC management approach

How Alpine F1 team can learn from Toyota’s unique WRC management approach

WRC WRC
Rally Finland

How Alpine F1 team can learn from Toyota’s unique WRC management approach How Alpine F1 team can learn from Toyota’s unique WRC management approach

Bautista to make MotoGP wildcard with Ducati at Sepang

Bautista to make MotoGP wildcard with Ducati at Sepang

MGP MotoGP
Malaysian GP

Bautista to make MotoGP wildcard with Ducati at Sepang Bautista to make MotoGP wildcard with Ducati at Sepang

Noah Gragson and Legacy Motor Club part ways in NASCAR

Noah Gragson and Legacy Motor Club part ways in NASCAR

NAS NASCAR

Noah Gragson and Legacy Motor Club part ways in NASCAR Noah Gragson and Legacy Motor Club part ways in NASCAR

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season

The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season

Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?

Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance? Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?

Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis

Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

The good, bad and ugly of Williams in F1

The good, bad and ugly of Williams in F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The good, bad and ugly of Williams in F1 The good, bad and ugly of Williams in F1

The positional factors involved in optimising F1 driver performance

The positional factors involved in optimising F1 driver performance

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The positional factors involved in optimising F1 driver performance The positional factors involved in optimising F1 driver performance

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe