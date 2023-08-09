Mercedes' "knife-edge" F1 car behind Russell's recent struggles
Mercedes thinks its struggle balancing its "knife-edge" 2023 Formula 1 car is behind George Russell's recent drop in form.
Over the past three races, Russell took a fifth and two sixth-place finishes, while team-mate Lewis Hamilton grabbed a podium and two fourth-place results, as Mercedes battled McLaren and Ferrari for the status of second-fastest team.
Since the Austrian Grand Prix weekend at the start of July, Russell has said on several occasions that "things aren't clicking" between him and the W14.
When team boss Toto Wolff was asked about Russell's dip in form, he said the difficulty of finding a sweet spot in this year's car has affected Russell.
"These cars are on the knife-edge, and you can quickly fall off it and lose the confidence," Wolff said.
"And on the other side, if you're within that corridor of a sweet spot - although having said that, that car has no sweet spot - but being more in that zone of understanding what it will do next, I think there's a big difference."
Chief technical officer Mike Elliot concurred that the need for this era of ground-effect cars to be run close to the ground makes it harder to maintain the right balance around a lap.
"I think these cars are hard to drive when they're running close to the ground," Elliot added.
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23
Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images
"It's tricky to find that right balance through the corner and it's tricky to deal with the stiffness of the cars.
"George is a fantastic driver. I'm sure George will get what he needs to get out of the car fairly quickly."
Russell doesn't believe the car's design shift in Monaco has worked against him, as the feeling in the car hasn't changed much compared to how it felt at the start of the season.
His only podium of the season, a third place in Spain, came after the revamp.
"No, I don't think so. I think it's just in your rhythm," he replied on Saturday when asked if his slump was related to the upgrades.
"The car's feeling pretty similar to what it did at the start of the year. Some small changes, but nothing to do with the updates.
"Just sometimes things are just going your way and you've got that confidence. Sometimes you just lose a bit of confidence, and it has a bit of a knock-on effect."
After the Belgian Grand Prix, the final event before the summer break, Russell was feeling better about attacking the issue in the second half of the season, having found some answers on why recent set-up choices haven't worked out for him.
"I'd say the first six races were really strong, the last six races not so much. [We have] a few ideas why that is," he explained after finishing sixth at Spa-Francorchamps.
"This weekend has validated probably the direction we've taken with the set-up in recent races hasn't been the right one.
"It definitely can be tweaked."
Additional reporting by Jonathan Noble and Adam Cooper
Related video
Williams F1 success is still a five-year project, says Vowles
Toyota to continue McLaren relationship despite end of F1 wind tunnel deal
Russell: Mercedes taking inspiration from “glory years” for 2024 F1 car
Russell: Mercedes taking inspiration from “glory years” for 2024 F1 car Russell: Mercedes taking inspiration from “glory years” for 2024 F1 car
Russell feels F1 wet tyres are “pretty pointless”
Russell feels F1 wet tyres are “pretty pointless” Russell feels F1 wet tyres are “pretty pointless”
The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star
The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star
Hamilton defends Mercedes F1 progress since Monaco despite Red Bull margin
Hamilton defends Mercedes F1 progress since Monaco despite Red Bull margin Hamilton defends Mercedes F1 progress since Monaco despite Red Bull margin
“Bandwagon” F1 teams prompted collapse of Williams capex push, says Wolff
“Bandwagon” F1 teams prompted collapse of Williams capex push, says Wolff “Bandwagon” F1 teams prompted collapse of Williams capex push, says Wolff
Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet
Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet
Latest news
Alex Marquez to remain at Gresini for 2024 MotoGP season
Alex Marquez to remain at Gresini for 2024 MotoGP season Alex Marquez to remain at Gresini for 2024 MotoGP season
Video: The F1 2023 technical evolutions explained
Video: The F1 2023 technical evolutions explained Video: The F1 2023 technical evolutions explained
Horner: F1 is witnessing "once in a generation" performances by Verstappen
Horner: F1 is witnessing "once in a generation" performances by Verstappen Horner: F1 is witnessing "once in a generation" performances by Verstappen
How MoneyGram provides a big boost for the Haas F1 team
How MoneyGram provides a big boost for the Haas F1 team How MoneyGram provides a big boost for the Haas F1 team
Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?
Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance? Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?
Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis
Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis
The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future
The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future
The good, bad and ugly of Williams in F1
The good, bad and ugly of Williams in F1 The good, bad and ugly of Williams in F1
The positional factors involved in optimising F1 driver performance
The positional factors involved in optimising F1 driver performance The positional factors involved in optimising F1 driver performance
How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery
How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery
Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years
Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years
The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers
The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.