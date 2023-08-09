Subscribe
Previous / Williams F1 success is still a five-year project, says Vowles Next / Toyota to continue McLaren relationship despite end of F1 wind tunnel deal
Formula 1 News

Mercedes' "knife-edge" F1 car behind Russell's recent struggles

Mercedes thinks its struggle balancing its "knife-edge" 2023 Formula 1 car is behind George Russell's recent drop in form.

Filip Cleeren
By:
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG

Over the past three races, Russell took a fifth and two sixth-place finishes, while team-mate Lewis Hamilton grabbed a podium and two fourth-place results, as Mercedes battled McLaren and Ferrari for the status of second-fastest team.

Since the Austrian Grand Prix weekend at the start of July, Russell has said on several occasions that "things aren't clicking" between him and the W14.

When team boss Toto Wolff was asked about Russell's dip in form, he said the difficulty of finding a sweet spot in this year's car has affected Russell.

"These cars are on the knife-edge, and you can quickly fall off it and lose the confidence," Wolff said.

"And on the other side, if you're within that corridor of a sweet spot - although having said that, that car has no sweet spot - but being more in that zone of understanding what it will do next, I think there's a big difference."

Chief technical officer Mike Elliot concurred that the need for this era of ground-effect cars to be run close to the ground makes it harder to maintain the right balance around a lap.

"I think these cars are hard to drive when they're running close to the ground," Elliot added.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23

Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

"It's tricky to find that right balance through the corner and it's tricky to deal with the stiffness of the cars.

"George is a fantastic driver. I'm sure George will get what he needs to get out of the car fairly quickly."

Russell doesn't believe the car's design shift in Monaco has worked against him, as the feeling in the car hasn't changed much compared to how it felt at the start of the season.

His only podium of the season, a third place in Spain, came after the revamp.

"No, I don't think so. I think it's just in your rhythm," he replied on Saturday when asked if his slump was related to the upgrades. 

"The car's feeling pretty similar to what it did at the start of the year. Some small changes, but nothing to do with the updates.

"Just sometimes things are just going your way and you've got that confidence. Sometimes you just lose a bit of confidence, and it has a bit of a knock-on effect."

Read Also:

After the Belgian Grand Prix, the final event before the summer break, Russell was feeling better about attacking the issue in the second half of the season, having found some answers on why recent set-up choices haven't worked out for him.

"I'd say the first six races were really strong, the last six races not so much. [We have] a few ideas why that is," he explained after finishing sixth at Spa-Francorchamps.

"This weekend has validated probably the direction we've taken with the set-up in recent races hasn't been the right one.

"It definitely can be tweaked."

Additional reporting by Jonathan Noble and Adam Cooper

shares
comments

Related video

Williams F1 success is still a five-year project, says Vowles

Toyota to continue McLaren relationship despite end of F1 wind tunnel deal
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Horner: F1 is witnessing "once in a generation" performances by Verstappen

Horner: F1 is witnessing "once in a generation" performances by Verstappen

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Horner: F1 is witnessing "once in a generation" performances by Verstappen Horner: F1 is witnessing "once in a generation" performances by Verstappen

McLaren explains reasons behind Norris F1 race engineer rotation

McLaren explains reasons behind Norris F1 race engineer rotation

Formula 1

McLaren explains reasons behind Norris F1 race engineer rotation McLaren explains reasons behind Norris F1 race engineer rotation

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

George Russell More
George Russell
Russell: Mercedes taking inspiration from “glory years” for 2024 F1 car

Russell: Mercedes taking inspiration from “glory years” for 2024 F1 car

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Russell: Mercedes taking inspiration from “glory years” for 2024 F1 car Russell: Mercedes taking inspiration from “glory years” for 2024 F1 car

Russell feels F1 wet tyres are “pretty pointless”

Russell feels F1 wet tyres are “pretty pointless”

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Russell feels F1 wet tyres are “pretty pointless” Russell feels F1 wet tyres are “pretty pointless”

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Hamilton defends Mercedes F1 progress since Monaco despite Red Bull margin

Hamilton defends Mercedes F1 progress since Monaco despite Red Bull margin

Formula 1

Hamilton defends Mercedes F1 progress since Monaco despite Red Bull margin Hamilton defends Mercedes F1 progress since Monaco despite Red Bull margin

“Bandwagon” F1 teams prompted collapse of Williams capex push, says Wolff

“Bandwagon” F1 teams prompted collapse of Williams capex push, says Wolff

Formula 1
Belgian GP

“Bandwagon” F1 teams prompted collapse of Williams capex push, says Wolff “Bandwagon” F1 teams prompted collapse of Williams capex push, says Wolff

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Latest news

Alex Marquez to remain at Gresini for 2024 MotoGP season

Alex Marquez to remain at Gresini for 2024 MotoGP season

MGP MotoGP
British GP

Alex Marquez to remain at Gresini for 2024 MotoGP season Alex Marquez to remain at Gresini for 2024 MotoGP season

Video: The F1 2023 technical evolutions explained

Video: The F1 2023 technical evolutions explained

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Video: The F1 2023 technical evolutions explained Video: The F1 2023 technical evolutions explained

Horner: F1 is witnessing "once in a generation" performances by Verstappen

Horner: F1 is witnessing "once in a generation" performances by Verstappen

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Horner: F1 is witnessing "once in a generation" performances by Verstappen Horner: F1 is witnessing "once in a generation" performances by Verstappen

How MoneyGram provides a big boost for the Haas F1 team

How MoneyGram provides a big boost for the Haas F1 team

F1 Formula 1

How MoneyGram provides a big boost for the Haas F1 team How MoneyGram provides a big boost for the Haas F1 team

Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?

Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance? Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?

Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis

Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

The good, bad and ugly of Williams in F1

The good, bad and ugly of Williams in F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The good, bad and ugly of Williams in F1 The good, bad and ugly of Williams in F1

The positional factors involved in optimising F1 driver performance

The positional factors involved in optimising F1 driver performance

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The positional factors involved in optimising F1 driver performance The positional factors involved in optimising F1 driver performance

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe