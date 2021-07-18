Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Leclerc: Flat-out sprint was like F1's refuelling era
Formula 1 / British GP News

The amusing pitwall moment triggered by Alpine's soft F1 tyre choice

By:

Fernando Alonso brought Formula 1’s first sprint race alive at the British Grand Prix, when an inspired choice of soft tyre helped him catapult up the field at the start.

The amusing pitwall moment triggered by Alpine's soft F1 tyre choice

That brilliant opening lap, and the stern defence of his positions after that as he nursed his rubber, were the clear highlight from Saturday's action.

But Alpine has revealed how its pitwall crew turned to face its strategist and wonder if they were geniuses or chumps when its tyre choice was first revealed.

F1 teams had a completely free selection of tyre compound for Saturday’s inaugural sprint qualifying race, with the medium being the most obvious route because of its durability.

OPINION: The successes and warning signs from F1's first sprint race

However, Alpine felt that the soft would be a better bet. It was confident, after putting some miles on the compound in final practice, that it would deliver an advantage at the start and that its degradation could be managed enough to get through the 17 laps.

It was the only team therefore to commit both its drivers to the soft, rather than the safer bet of the medium.

But, when the tyre blankets came off on the grid to reveal what everyone else had chosen, it was shocked that so few of its rivals had agreed with its choice.

With only four cars in total taking the soft – the two Alpines, Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen – it knew it was in the minority.

Alpine’s F1 executive director Marcin Budkowski says it was right then that those who sit on the pitwall all turned to look at the strategist.

“There's this moment where all the teams remove the blankets on the grid, so we were sat on the pitwall and you see everybody's tyre,” said Budkowski.

“We thought more people would do the soft. But there was us, Valtteri and Kimi on the soft, and there was not a lot else!

“It was a team call at the end, but the strategists were quite adamant that they thought it was the right thing.

“There are six of us at the pitwall, and five of us turn to Matthieu [Dubois], our chief strategist, who looked at us and he looked a little bit like: 'OK, either we just got this right, or we got this spectacularly wrong, and we're going to find out!'

“And you know, they got it right and hats off to them!”

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The soft proved to be an inspired choice, with Alonso brilliantly capitalising on the extra grip offered by the tyre to surge from 11th on the grid up to fifth on the first lap.

Although the ultimate pace of the Alpine, allied to the increased degradation of the soft, meant Alonso could not hold off McLaren duo Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, his seventh-placed finish at the flag was still a great result.

Budkowski was full of praise for how Alonso had approached that opening lap and proved to be the star of the sprint race.

“I wasn't here in 2005-2006, I was at Ferrari, but a few people said that’s the starts that Fernando used to do in these times,” he explained.

“And I think that's part of him just being clever and a bit of a fox of exploiting every opportunity on track. We know his racecraft is second to none, he is exceptional in that.

“And it could be a bit of experience, as well. I mean, we've seen Fernando doing well, Seb [Vettel] doing well, and Kimi did well. So maybe there's a bit of people who have this kind of nose for these kind of opportunities.

“It's something different. A different format, different circumstances, and maybe some people were kind of a bit wary of attacking. We've seen in Baku with Fernando, when he smells blood he just goes for every possible gap and every opportunity.”

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
The successes and warning signs from F1’s first sprint race British GP
Formula 1

The successes and warning signs from F1’s first sprint race

Verstappen explains brakes fire scare at start of F1 sprint British GP
Formula 1

Verstappen explains brakes fire scare at start of F1 sprint

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions Plus
Formula 1

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions

Fernando Alonso More
Fernando Alonso
Alonso plans to stay on “dark side” after aggressive F1 sprint drive British GP
Formula 1

Alonso plans to stay on “dark side” after aggressive F1 sprint drive

Alonso doubts Williams will now be a regular threat to Alpine
Formula 1

Alonso doubts Williams will now be a regular threat to Alpine

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus
Formula 1

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Alpine More
Alpine
Ocon praises Alpine efforts as F1 pace returns British GP
Formula 1

Ocon praises Alpine efforts as F1 pace returns

Can Alpine turn its 2021 F1 season around?
Formula 1

Can Alpine turn its 2021 F1 season around?

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Plus
Formula 1

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Plus

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors Plus

The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors

The British Grand Prix is where the world championship began in 1950. STUART CODLING looks at six of Formula 1's era-defining cars which have all scored memorable victories in its original race

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Plus

The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

OPINION: Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
When driver aids have the opposite effect Plus

When driver aids have the opposite effect

They're the tools that a driver can rely on to get them out of a fix, but driver aids don't always make their lives easier. As Lewis Hamilton's accidental application of the Mercedes 'magic button' in Baku demonstrates, there can be a downside to driver aids

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions Plus

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions

The transformation from modest Racing Point to powerhouse Aston Martin is well underway under the stewardship of Lawrence Stroll and his healthy chequebook, all with the sole focus on one goal: becoming Formula 1 world champions

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Plus

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test Plus

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Plus

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says LUKE SMITH

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2021

