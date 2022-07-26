Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / "Unfair" to lose "racing stronghold" France from F1 calendar - Alpine Next / Hamilton has ‘plenty left in the tank’ after reaching 300 F1 race landmark
Formula 1 Analysis

The floor fence battleground intensifying Ferrari and Red Bull F1 fight

Ferrari and Red Bull are locked in an intense battle both on and off the track this year as they look to drive forward upgrades that will help their Formula 1 championship hopes.

Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
The floor fence battleground intensifying Ferrari and Red Bull F1 fight

With teams continuing to find extra performance from the underfloor aerodynamics given its importance, both opted to make changes in this area of the car for the French Grand Prix.

And it appears there is an intriguing detailed development battleground opening up between them when it comes to trying to maximise how the airflow is directed towards the floor by fences.

Red Bull, having run the twin outer fence arrangement since the start of the season, decided to abandon it as part of its latest update. Instead, the inner of those two fences was moved further inboard. 

Placing the third fence in closer proximity to the two inboard of it not only has an impact on the behaviour of the airflow as it enters the tunnel, but it will likely also result in this third fence stretching back underneath the floor like its siblings inboard.

Previously it had stopped short to help power up the vortex structure produced by the outermost fence.

This fight between the two uses of the third fence also means that it’s not as tall as it was before, instead sitting within the bounds of the leading edge’s floor line, rather than above it, in order it worked in conjunction with the outermost fence.

Red Bull RB18 rear brake duct comparison

Red Bull RB18 rear brake duct comparison

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull also made a subtle change at the rear of the car, with an additional vane added within the bounds of the rear brake’s inlet scoop (red arrow, old specification inset).

The result of the changes will be minimal but will facilitate a better route for the airflow to take into the pipework alongside which feeds the caliper.

Ferrari F1-75 turning vanes comparison

Ferrari F1-75 turning vanes comparison

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The changes made by Ferrari were also focused on the tunnel entrance for the underfloor, with visible changes made to the height of the floor’s leading edge and the fences.

As we can see in the comparison, above, Ferrari has decided to create more of a two-tier arrangement, with the inner portion of the floor’s leading edge remaining nearer to the upper limit imposed by the regulations, whilst the outer section has been flattened out.

This lowering of the tunnel entrance in the outer section also means that the upper surface of the floor is now divided into two sections, with the lower section more or less aligned with the edge of the sidepod and the inner portion feeds into the sidepod’s undercut.

There’s also changes to the outer fence, as it’s both taller and has been extended forward. There’s also a lower cut out in the forward section of the fence, as can be seen in the lower inset, which shows the previous specification. 

The dotted lines show how the team have moved on from the first version of the fence, which was low, short and level with the floor.

Ferrari F1-75 new floor comparison

Ferrari F1-75 new floor comparison

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The extent of the floor’s redesign does carry over into the underfloor too, as witnessed when Charles Leclerc’s car was hoisted away from the circuit. The biggest change here comes with the boat-shaped bodywork that bridges the gap between the step and reference planes. 

Here Ferrari appears to have been schooled by Red Bull, as it has narrowed the entire section but more so towards the front in an effort to improve the relationship with the fences which meander out towards the floor's edge.

Mercedes tweaks

Mercedes introduced a substantial update package at the British Grand Prix, which included a volume increase around the inboard front suspension, small modifications to the bib wing and chassis canards, with more extensive alterations made to the floor.

As such, there was nothing on the menu in Austria but it followed its Silverstone changes with another batch of smaller optimisations in France in order that it can balance its development out across the course of the season.

Mercedes W13 suspension detail
Mercedes W13 chassis fins


As part of this update, the team made an alteration to its front brake duct, with the rear facing outlet not only being increased in size but an interesting Russian nesting doll-like approach has been taken with the fins that lie within.

As we can see with its old arrangement (inset, below) the team already had the outlet segmented in order that the various airflow channels within had their own exit. 

However, with the new arrangement, it appears that the team has simply opted to reject that heat and airflow into the larger outlet and then manage the flow with smaller, similarly S-shaped fins.

You’ll also note the different colour of the new inserts, which are not only 3D printed but also have a surface coating to help with managing the heat.

Mercedes W13 front brake duct exit scoop comparison

Mercedes W13 front brake duct exit scoop comparison

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The team also made another change to an area of the car we’ve seen it tackle before, with the floor just ahead of the rear tyre modified once more.

This area of the floor helps in managing the airflow around the rear tyre and therefore can have an influence over tyre squirt, the phenomenon which sees airflow pushed laterally off the tyre as it deforms and contributes to a weakening of the diffuser's performance.

Mercedes W13 rear detail

Mercedes W13 rear detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

shares
comments
"Unfair" to lose "racing stronghold" France from F1 calendar - Alpine
Previous article

"Unfair" to lose "racing stronghold" France from F1 calendar - Alpine
Next article

Hamilton has ‘plenty left in the tank’ after reaching 300 F1 race landmark

Hamilton has ‘plenty left in the tank’ after reaching 300 F1 race landmark
Matt Somerfield More
Matt Somerfield
Why McLaren has abandoned its original sidepod concept French GP
Formula 1

Why McLaren has abandoned its original sidepod concept

Ferrari brings new F1 floor to French Grand Prix French GP
Formula 1

Ferrari brings new F1 floor to French Grand Prix

The flexi floor tricks Formula 1 teams were playing
Formula 1

The flexi floor tricks Formula 1 teams were playing

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Horner: Mercedes "getting closer and closer" to Red Bull, Ferrari French GP
Formula 1

Horner: Mercedes "getting closer and closer" to Red Bull, Ferrari

Verstappen: Red Bull's top-speed advantage will help in French GP Ferrari battle French GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull's top-speed advantage will help in French GP Ferrari battle

The driver who ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Plus
Formula 1

The driver who ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Latest news

Ferrari: No reason we cannot win final 10 races of F1 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: No reason we cannot win final 10 races of F1 2022

Ferrari sees no reason why it cannot win the remaining 10 Formula 1 races this season to help save its world championship ambitions.

Sargeant's bid for Williams F1 seat "a great headache" - Capito
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sargeant's bid for Williams F1 seat "a great headache" - Capito

Williams Formula 1 team boss Jost Capito says that Logan Sargeant putting himself into contention for a 2023 seat by winning the F2 title would be "a great headache" to have.

Red Bull F1 driver Perez to enter team in Agag's E1 powerboat series
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull F1 driver Perez to enter team in Agag's E1 powerboat series

Red Bull Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez is to enter a squad in the electric powerboat series being established by Formula E co-founder Alejandro Agag.

Ferrari: Delayed France F1 radio messages made strategy look ‘nonsensical’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Delayed France F1 radio messages made strategy look ‘nonsensical’

Ferrari says that delays by Formula 1 in broadcasting its radio messages to Carlos Sainz during the French Grand Prix were to blame for making its strategy calls look ‘nonsensical.’

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight Plus

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

OPINION: With a French Grand Prix crash that hampers Ferrari's Formula 1 title credentials even further, Charles Leclerc revived uncomfortable memories for the Scuderia of Sebastian Vettel's 2018 Hockenheim blunder. Leclerc's immediate reaction was markedly different to the German's, and that must continue to be the case going forward if he is to have any chance of toppling Max Verstappen in 2022

Formula 1
3 h
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
The knife-edge French GP Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash Plus

The knife-edge French GP Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash

The tussle for French Grand Prix victory was bubbling up nicely between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, right up until the Ferrari driver made a critical error which handed his Formula 1 world title rival a straightforward path to win and cement his championship advantage. But even though Leclerc owned up to his mistake, how the race unfolded at the front set his costly crash in motion

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Plus

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

“Chess is a war over the board - the object is to crush the opponent’s mind,” said chess world champion Bobby Fischer. GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV recently challenged keen player Mick Schumacher to a more light-hearted match, and along the way got Mick to talk about pictures, his famous surname and how he’s coping in his second season in F1

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2022
The changing priorities that caused an F1 giant's terminal decline Plus

The changing priorities that caused an F1 giant's terminal decline

A return to world championship glory with BMW turbo power was the prelude to a catastrophic slump from which Brabham could not escape. In the final instalment of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the demise of the team after one last hurrah

Formula 1
Jul 23, 2022
The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari at the French GP Plus

The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari at the French GP

The Red Bull and Ferrari battle for supremacy takes to Formula 1's next battleground at the Paul Ricard circuit. Although the Scuderia ended Friday's running ahead of the French Grand Prix with an advantage in the timesheets, it has a clear weakness - displayed last year - that Red Bull has a chance to exploit

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2022
The driver who ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Plus

The driver who ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Being Max Verstappen’s team-mate has been the undoing of several drivers, but Sergio Perez has finally made the job his own. Here’s how the Mexican has succeeded where Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him stumbled

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Plus

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

One of the biggest gripes over track limits in Formula 1 has been consistency, and thus new race director Niels Wittich has chosen to enforce track limits at every corner - with the white line the outer permissible extremity. The drivers aren't exactly happy with that in practice, but it does afford the uniformity that they desired...

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.