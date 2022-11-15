Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / São Paulo GP News

The F1 setup differences that separated Hamilton and Russell in Brazil

At the start of the 2022 Formula 1 season, a victory for Mercedes seemed to be something it could only dream of as it seriously struggled with the W13’s porpoising.

Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
The F1 setup differences that separated Hamilton and Russell in Brazil

But its 1-2 finish in the Brazilian Grand Prix is proof of how relentless it has been in its pursuit of performance throughout the campaign.

Although there have been times where it has found itself in a development or setup cul-de-sac, it has worked diligently to get the answers it needed to move the W13 to the front of the grid.

While there have been some tough moments this year, the experience should also set it in good stead for the next few seasons, as the team now has some knowledge and understanding that some of its rivals might not about the intricacies of the new generation of ground effect cars.

One theme that has been ever-present this year is in its drivers running different aero setups in order to find the balance they prefer – which continued from the start of practice in Brazil.

Lewis Hamilton’s W13 was fitted with a lower downforce configuration during FP1, as the rear wing featured an upper flap with the trailing edge trimmed back (below left).

Mercedes W13 rear wing comparison FP1

Mercedes W13 rear wing comparison FP1

Photo by: Uncredited

The selection changed a little as qualifying approached, with both drivers sporting the same upper flap. However, Hamilton opted not to run the trailing edge Gurney that was fixed to George Russell’s rear wing (main image, blue arrow) though.

This was likely in response to the differing solutions used on the endplate's upper rear corner, as Russell employed a more traditional cutout, whereas Hamilton used the full wrap-around variant.

The changes speak to Mercedes’ modular design approach this season, which has reduced the number of wings that need to be manufactured, which helps with costs. It also reduces time when making setup changes, as the parts are easily interchangeable.

The rear corner of the endplate, for example, can be switched without needing to change the entire assembly (main image, inset).

Mercedes W13 brakes fin

Mercedes W13 brakes fin

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes also continues to pursue interesting and novel solutions not found elsewhere on the grid.

As seen above, the winglet in the upper front quadrant of the rear brake duct fence features a micro-aerodynamic solution, as slots have been cut into the surface to allow the airflow to migrate between.

Red Bull looks to the future with spy cameras

Red Bull RB18 deflection measuring camera mound

Red Bull RB18 deflection measuring camera mound

Photo by: Uncredited

For a short period during FP1, Max Verstappen’s Red Bull RB18 carried a small pod on the brow of its nose.

The pod, which appears to have been 3D printed, features apertures at either end, with cameras mounted within in order to capture footage of the area alongside.

It’s unclear whether these cameras were focused on the suspension elements, front brake duct deflector, the tyre’s sidewall or a combination of these.

But it’s interesting that the team feels it needs to monitor this, albeit briefly, as it continues to look for ways to improve performance heading into 2023.

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Plus

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

A $7m fine and a 10% cut in aerodynamic testing time was Red Bull's punishment for violating 2021's cost cap rules: a punishment too harsh for the team's liking, and not harsh enough for its rivals. Here's a look at how it really affects Red Bull

Formula 1
20 h
What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull Plus

What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull

OPINION: Max Verstappen's defiance of team orders in the Brazilian Grand Prix has led to an unnecessary rift between himself and Sergio Perez in the Red Bull camp. While the team is no stranger to controversies within its own borders, the Brazil fallout highlights the world champion's pulling power

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil Plus

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet Plus

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet

Losing out on last year's Formula 1 drivers' title in Abu Dhabi, and the circumstances surrounding it, cast a shadow over the winter months for Lewis Hamilton. Yet despite that, and the challenges of the troubled Mercedes W13 this season, the seven-time champion is determined to keep going as he approaches his forties...

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2022
Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Plus

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Despite strong early results and qualifying dominance, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari's 2022 Formula 1 title hopes eventually faded away against the strength of Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But Leclerc believes progress has been made, and is upbeat that the Scuderia can compete for honours once more

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2022
The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating Plus

The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating

Hoping to remain in the F1 paddock in some form in 2023, Daniel Ricciardo has put a pin in his racing career to give himself the best chance of a 2024 reprieve. But it's a huge risk for the Australian – and F1 could theoretically lose one of its superstars with barely any commotion

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1 Plus

The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1

OPINION: As the first season of Formula 1’s new car design era heads to its conclusion in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, the full scale of the rule revamp’s impact on the competitive order has been laid down. This shows a less-discussed element is still lurking and it’s something the championship will find hard to address

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2022
