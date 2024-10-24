The case for Sauber to retain Bottas in its driver line-up

Valtteri Bottas is still awaiting a final decision from Sauber regarding his future with the Formula 1 team for 2025. It has yet to choose who will pilot its remaining car next season alongside current Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg, who signed for the team on a multi-year deal in April.

Much speculation has surrounded the final Sauber seat, with the names of young drivers Gabriel Bortoleto and Franco Colapinto thrown about as potential contenders.

But Bottas isn’t ruled out of consideration, and revealed in the build-up to the United States Grand Prix that he remains positive despite the situation being out of his control.

He said: “I know the terms that I'm up for, and just basically waiting for the green light. I feel and believe that I should be in that seat, I feel like I would be best for the interest of the team.”

Bottas has been a fixture of the F1 grid since 2013, when he made his debut with Williams. He switched to Mercedes in 2017, following Nico Rosberg’s shock retirement at the end of the 2016 season and at the German squad won 10 grands prix, driving alongside Lewis Hamilton, while also helping it to five constructors’ titles.

The Finn is a highly experienced driver at the top level, only behind Fernando Alonso, Hamilton and Sergio Perez for most starts on the current grid (with 241 heading into the Mexican GP), and retaining him for 2025 would provide Sauber with stability. Granted, Bottas and Hulkenberg would not be the most groundbreaking pairing, but would represent a relatively risk-free one.

Signing for Sauber, then running under the title sponsor name of Alfa Romeo in 2022, Bottas has experience both with the Hinwil team and its current car philosophy. If paired with Hulkenberg, who has put in some stellar performances with Haas this season, the two would likely not butt heads too much.

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, battles with Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber F1 Team C44 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

It has been difficult for Bottas to show his talent in 2024. Sauber’s performances this year have not lived up to expectations, as the Swiss team is currently rooted to the bottom of the constructors’ championship having yet to score a point.

“If you don't have the car, it's really difficult to show what you can do,” he said. “And also, for people making decisions in a big company, you know, they tend to look at the results. It's not, at the moment, easy to shine.”

However, Bottas has proven that with the right car underneath him, he can produce good results. Added to those 10 race wins are 20 pole positions that speak volumes.

Bottas has had some standout moments in F1, especially during his time at Mercedes. A particular highlight came at the 2019 Australian GP, where he beat then-team-mate Hamilton off the line and dominated the rest of the race, ending his year-long winless streak and dropping his iconic “to whom it may concern…” quote after crossing the line.

Likewise his maiden win at the 2017 Russian GP, where he swept into the lead from third on the opening lap and fended off the threat of Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel.

He finished second in the drivers’ championship in both 2019 and 2020, beaten to the top spot only by Hamilton.

A skilled driver who is arguably getting the most out of the car he has been provided with, Bottas would be the safe choice for Sauber and would likely yield consistent results. A Hulkenberg-Bottas line-up would be a good way for the team to bridge the gap until the regulation changes in 2026 coincide with its rebrand to Audi.

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, lifts his trophy Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The 2026 makeover may pose a prime opportunity for the team to switch up its drivers. Hulkenberg will still be around but a rookie could step into the seat alongside him.

This however comes with its own risks. Audi may not want to take a gamble on a rookie right out the gate, but it could prove more beneficial for Sauber if a young driver were to step into its car in 2025 and have a season of familiarisation to prove they deserve the seat before continuing into 2026.

Hulkenberg would be a great mentor for any young driver. The talent displayed by Colapinto and Bortoleto is certainly encouraging for the current Formula 2 crop, and Hulkenberg would be able to uphold a ‘team leader’ status while a rookie got up to speed beside him.

Colapinto jumped into the Williams car in Monza after Logan Sargeant was dropped. A relatively unexpected decision from James Vowles was proven to be a good one by Colapinto’s performances. In only four races, he has scored five points and impressed in on-track battles, including a gutsy lunge on team-mate Alex Albon at the start in Singapore. He’s also well-liked and brings a huge Argentinian fan base.

Bortoleto has similarly shown great promise. He won the Formula 3 championship in 2023, and upon stepping up to F2 currently leads the standings with two race weekends remaining. A driver that wins F3 and F2 titles back-to-back is a rare find, with McLaren star Oscar Piastri the most recent F1 driver to achieve this.

Colapinto and Bortoleto are both deserving of full-time F1 drives, but whether that will come in 2025 is for Sauber to decide.

“In the end, it's going to come down to experience versus youth,” said Bottas.

Given this, Bottas understands that there is a chance he won’t be on the grid come 2025.

“The situation I'm in now, with only one seat available, of course there is a risk. I love Formula 1, and I want to race in Formula 1,” he added.

Gabriel Bortoleto, Invicta Racing Photo by: Shameem Fahath

“Naturally, it's a bit of an odd situation, but, you know, that's where we are. I've had lots of time to think about different things, but still, I'm always positive. I will stay positive.”

Sauber’s decision for who will fill the 2025 seat will come down to whether it wants the security and maturity of an experienced, familiar driver such as Bottas, or a younger, promising talent to change up its team’s landscape.

It is important to provide new drivers with the opportunity to prove themselves in F1 but, with his glorious mullet and dry sense of humour, if Bottas was to miss out on a seat for next season, he would be sorely missed.